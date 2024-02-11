How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Nevada – NV Sports Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada using our best selected sportsbooks safely and legally, which also up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.

There are also many perks to joining one of the trusted Nevada sports betting sites below. These include no ID checks, ability to sign up at 18+, and generous free bets from established betting brands.

We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting.

Top 6 Nevada Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Nevada

Nevada Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Sports gambling was made legal in the state of Nevada in 1949. Nevada was the first state in the US to regulate wagering on sporting events.

Whether you are an NV resident or not you can bet on the Super Bowl by using our sports betting sites. They offer a safe platform to place your bets with most being established for 15+ years and signing up millions of players.

Sports betting in Nevada is available to all residents who are 21+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Nevada Casinos?

Sports betting in Nevada casinos is legal to visitors as well as residents. There are plenty of casino’s to choose from in Nevada when it comes to sports betting, with the Golden Nugget, Wynn, Bellagio, Hilton Grand and MGM Grand and Plaza amongst the most popular.

You can also bet from home with our offshore sportsbooks featured, which can be a lot more convenient than going to the casino in person.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Nevada Sports Betting Apps?

There is an extensive list of Super Bowl markets available on Nevada sports betting apps. As one of the first states to legalise online betting Nevada’s betting apps are some of the most advanced and best available.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting available, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Nevada and don’t have to download an app.

There are 1000’s of Super Bowl markets on offer this year including the favored prop bets like what color Gatorade the winning coach will be drenched in and coin toss which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks won’t have.

Super Bowl Player Props Available In Nevada



Player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers as using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Offered In Nevada

Same game parlay betting is arguably the most popular options for football bettors and is a great way to get the most value out of your selections ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual picks together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds. But also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful for a payout.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the Chiefs and the 49ers do battle in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points. Or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Under 47.5 Points

Travis Kelce Over 66.5 receiving Yards

Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Super National Anthem Betting Allowed In Nevada

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.

The extra fun and games that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Nevada

The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is one of the most popular markets to bet on at the Super Bowl every year. First of all, you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Betting Pick For Super Bowl 58

Although the 49ers come into Super Bowl LVIII as marginal favorites, it is in fact Kansas City who holds the better head to head record between the sides.

The Chiefs have won all three of their last head-to-heads against the Niners, including at Super Bowl 2020.

We are going with the odds for our Super Bowl betting pick, as we think the San Francisco 49ers will be crowned Super Bowl champs for a record tying sixth time.

The spread has been set at just two points in favor of San Francisco and we have no problem backing the Niners to cover that line at -110 with BetOnline. A $100 bet on the 49ers to cover would return $191 for a total of $91 profit.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP in Nevada

It couldn’t be easier to bet on the Super Bowl MVP from Nevada or any US State with BetOnline – the most difficult part is finding the winner this year with plenty of contenders.

Although you back Mahomes for Super Bowl MVP at just +150 with BetOnline, we like a slightly longer odds pick in Chirstian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey is currently +400 with BetOnline to win the MVP award and if he was to do so the running back would be the first non-QB to pick up the award since Cooper Kupp in 2021

Mahomes has already won two Super Bowl MVP awards and he can be backed at +150 with BetOnline. Below is a list of all the Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +150

Brock Purdy +235

Christian McCaffrey +400

Travis Kelce +725

Deebo Samuel +1600

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Nevada

Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII gets underway at 6:30pm on February 11 and can be watched on CBS as well as many other Viacom cable networks.

The 49ers vs Chiefs match will also be shown LIVE on Nickelodeon.

To watch the Super Bowl without cable, you’ll need a subscription to Paramount+, which is also conveniently available via smartphones, or FireTV, AppleTV, Google TV, Roku and even XBox.

Subscriptions to Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV will also help you view the Super Bowl