How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Nevada – Nevada Sports Betting

Las Vegas is hosting this year’s Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, 11 February and ahead of the Chiefs vs 49ers we look at how to bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada using the best US offshore sportsbooks.



Although registration and some financial transactions for sports betting apps must be completed in person, sports betting is completely legal in Nevada. However, despite this, there are still many perks to joining an offshore betting site

Like no ID checks, join as young as 18, generous free bets and bet with established betting brands.

Regardless of your local betting restrictions in state, NFL fans can also bet on the Super Bowl with these selected offshore sportsbooks that allow you to bet from ANY US state no matter the bans.

Once new customers have opened an account with these offshore sportsbooks there are a whole host of welcoming offers to claim. Through this guide we will show some of our favorite Super Bowl betting markets on offer, including exclusive prop bets that other betting sites will not allow you to wager on.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Nevada

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Nevada today.

Below we run through, what in recent years, have been some of the more popular betting options for the NFL Super Bowl.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Nevada

The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is one of the most popular markets to bet on at the Super Bowl every yea. First of all, you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Nevada

Player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers as using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Nevada

Same game parlay betting is arguably the most popular options for football bettors and is a great way to get the most value out of your selections ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual picks together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds. But also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful for a payout.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the Chiefs and the 49ers do battle in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points. Or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Under 47.5 Points

Travis Kelce Over 66.5 receiving Yards

Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown Scorer

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Nevada

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.

The extra fun and games that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105