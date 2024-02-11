How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Nebraska – NE Sports Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Nebraska with the trusted US sportsbooks on this page that have many benefits and accept wagers legally and safely.

These Nebraska sports betting sites offer anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on joining (18+), Super Bowl prop bets plus have up to $6,500 in NFL free bets to claim.

We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting here.

Top 6 Nebraska Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – $1,000 worth of Super Bowl free bets for new customers Bovada – Unparalleled live streaming options for Super Bowl LVIII BetWhale – 125% matched deposit bonus worth up to $1,250 for new customers Everygame – 100% deposit bonus up to $500 BetUS – 100% NFL deposit bonus + 25% casino bonus MyBookie – $1,000 bonus available for new Super Bowl sign-ups

Best Nebraska Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our top pick for Sunday’s Super Bowl clash between the 49ers and Chiefs is BetOnline – the best place for NFL betting.

Their 50% matched deposit bonus for the 49ers vs Chiefs means new customers will unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Nebraska

Wagering on the Super Bowl from the state of Nebraska is made easy with BetOnline’s exclusive sportsbook promo. It is readily available for all new customers who sign-up, following the simple steps below.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Signing-up to BetOnline can be done with ease following these simple steps. All you’ve got to do is click the link above and fill out some basic details. Then your account has been created.

Signing-up to BetOnline, our leading offshore sportsbook, means you can bet anywhere, on the go on your mobile or wherever you like. This means you don’t have to go and place retail bets in Nebraska, rather you can do so with ease at BetOnline.

You will also be provided with bonuses that regular Nebraska retail betting sites won’t offer.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

Immediately after sign-up you are now eligible for BetOnline’s exclusive welcome offer. You can take advantage of this 50% matched deposit bonus by simply depositing whatever value you please using any of their vast deposit methods.

The minimum deposit is $55, which will yield the smallest bonus of $27.50. The maximum deposit is $2,000, which will earn you the max $1,000 welcome bonus just in time for the 49ers vs Chiefs game at Super Bowl LVIII.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Once you’ve opened your account, funded it and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these steps.

Locate the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it

Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’

Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Nebraska Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Nebraska sports betting legislation for online wagering is waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on this page.

These sites offer a safe and legal platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Nebraska via these sites is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus there are NO ID or KYC checks on joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Nebraska Casinos?

Nebraska residents can, however, bet on the Super Bowl in state casinos, with two sportsbooks within a casino having opened to date.

However, you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.

You can also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Nebraska Sports Betting Apps?

There are no betting apps in Nebraska that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Nebraska government, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our sports betting sites.

All the Nebraska sports betting sites on this page have mobile betting, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in the state and don’t have to download an app.

They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Nebraska

Same game parlay betting is arguably the most popular betting option ahead of the Super Bowl. Same game parlays allow bettors to combine multiple bets together in one simple bet.

As long as you make at least two selection, you’re good to go. Of course, the more selections in your parlay, the higher the odds and bigger the return. However, the more parlay selections, the greater the risk your bet may lose!

For Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs, creating a same game parlay bet is simple. You can pick from a wide range of prop markets, whether than be individual player props or game props.

Game props relate to events within the game, such as over/under points total, covering the spread or which team will score the first touchdown of the Super Bowl. Player props in turn relate to individual player performance such as how many passing yards Brock Purdy will get.

Here is an example of a 49ers vs Chiefs same game parlay for Super Bowl LVIII:

San Francisco 49ers -1.5

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 31+ Receiving Yards

Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown

Patrick Mahomes 273+ Passing Yards

Super Bowl Player Props Allowed In Nebraska

Betting on player props is one of the most talked about and popular markets for NFL fans. Wagering on player props allows bettors to use their knowledge and in turn place more educated bets.

Most player props are pre-set with an over/under total – however you can choose your own over/under total with our dedicated offshore sportsbooks on this page. That is just another bonus of betting on Super Bowl LVIII from Nebraska with our offshore betting sites, rather than the standard retail sportsbooks.

Here are just some popular player props listed at BetOnline for Super Bowl LVIII:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Rushing Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Nebraska

Super Bowl national anthem betting is another highly popular prop bet for the Super Bowl. Bettors can wager on the duration of the national anthem and whether it will last over/under implied length set by our leading offshore sportsbooks.

This year the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Country’, Reba McEntire, will have the honor of singing the pre-game Super Bowl national anthem. So, will her version last over/under 86.5 seconds?

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting On Offer In Nebraska Betting on the color of the ‘Gatorade Shower’ is yet another highly popular Super Bowl prop bet. Again, only available at these offshore sportsbooks, betting on the color of Gatorade poured over the winning coach is an age-old tradition that goes back over 40 years. Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, was drenched in purple Gatorade last year, so what color will the ‘Gatorade Shower’ be this time around? See below for the latest odds, all of which offer plenty of value to bettors. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed In Nebraska The Super Bowl coin toss is another popular prop bet ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Just like the national anthem and Gatorade color props, this is a light-hearted and fun prop bet that is only offered by offshore sportsbooks and not your regular Nebraska retail betting sites. Bettors can wager on whether the coin toss will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, as well as which team will win the toss and whether or not they will go on to lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy and be crowned Super Bowl champions. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team call the coin toss correctly? Yes -105 | No -105

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Nebraska Betting on who will be crowned Super Bowl MVP is yet another highly popular prop market with NFL fans when placing their Super Bowl wagers. The Super Bowl MVP is awarded to the star player from the winning team, usually a quarterback. Last year it was Patrick Mahomes who won his second Super Bowl MVP award, and he once again heads the Super Bowl MVP odds market this year with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy just behind him. See below the latest Super Bowl MVP odds for this compelling 49ers vs Chiefs clash with leading offshore sportsbook BetOnline: Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick For 49ers vs Chiefs Our SportsLens exclusive pick for Super Bowl LVIII is for San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy to complete over 248.5 passing yards. Purdy has had a phenomenal season for the 49ers. He has around 4,800 completed passing yards this season, including over 250 in three of his last four games. This looks like a reasonably safe bet if you are looking to wager on Super Bowl LVIII, but perhaps don’t want to bet on the moneyline or spread. A Vince Lombardi Trophy triumph for Purdy and co would cap off a remarkable season for the 49ers. Betting on Super Bowl LVIII is best done with offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline, who offer far better odds than the likes of BetMGM or FanDuel. Back Purdy to complete 249+ passing yards with BetOnline at appealing -110 odds. Brock Purdy 249+ Passing Yards(-110) How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Nebraska If you wish to watch Super Bowl LVIII, then CBS is the destination for you to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs lock horns at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. The match kicks-off at 6.30pm, with the pre-game show beginning at 5pm. Prior to that, the build-up and hype begins on CBS at 3pm with Super Bowl Gameday. If you can’t access CBS for whatever reason, then you can tune into Super Bowl LVIII via Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only other place to watch the Super Bowl for Nebraska residents, whether that be via Google TV, Fite TV, Apple TV or various other streaming methods. One thing is for sure, Super Bowl LVIII is not to be missed!