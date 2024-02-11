How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana – MT Sports Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl from Montana by joining our trusted MT sports betting sites, who allow safe betting in ANY US State.
You can legally bet on sports in Montana, in fact, but there are still many benefits on joining the established US sportsbooks listed – including joining at 18+ with NO ID checks and up to $6,500 in free bets.
Top 6 Montana Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
List Of The Best Montana Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl
- BetOnline – Years of experience and renowned in the betting industry
- Bovada – Allows fans to watch live streams
- BetWhale – Fresh users can get $1,250 through bonuses
- Everygame – Some of the best Parlay Betting markets on offer
- BetUS – Current customers can be hugely rewarded
- MyBookie – New users can get a $1000 bonus
Best Montana Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Receive $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
Here at SportsLens, BetOnline are our leading operator for this year’s Super Bowl, due to their enticing offer of a $1000 bonus alongside a 50% deposit bonus.
What this BetOnline will give all new customers a $1000 Super Bowl LVIII free bet if you sign up today.
As Super Bowl LVII edges closer, we have spent some time to analyse each section of BetOnline and the best markets for bettors to enjoy.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana
Sports bettors will be looking forward to their Super Bowl LVIII bets , and you can see the most enticing sportsbook options for the Chiefs vs the 49ers below.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Clicking the link above will take you to BetOnline’s website, where you can create your account – putting in your details to finalize the account.
If you’re looking to receive the sportsbook bonus, then you will need to be a new user. BetOnline is the best place to stake your bets and allows for mobile betting.
2. Deposit As A New Customer
An important part to remember is that if you want to get BetOnline’s latest offer, then the minimum deposit is $55 and the maximum sits at $2000.
Additionally, you will also receive 50% of your original deposit, so if you place $100 then your account will see $50 return due to the bonus.
3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII
Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we show you some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
Montana Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Montana was just the ninth state in the US to pass legislation on gambling, with the first sportsbook opening within the state in 2020.
Residents of Montana can also legally bet on the Super Bowl with the sportsbooks on this page. All these sites are based offshore, meaning they don’t have to follow state laws and bettors can wager safely on the game.
To get started from Montana all you need is to be 18 and have a valid email address.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana Casinos?
Montana law permits sports betting at any casino within the state, with most having their own sportsbooks on site.
If you’re looking to bet on the Super Bowl from the comfort of your house then the offshore sportsbooks we have on offer might be the best way to go, as mobile betting allows for seamless wagering on the move.
As the sportsbooks on this page are all based offshore, you can bet on the go from wherever you are – even if you travel to a restricted state.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Montana Sports Betting Apps?
As sports betting is legal in Montana there are plenty of options online when it comes to apps, with all the big players available within the state.
There is no better sportsbook to use than the ones on this page though, with exclusive markets available on this season’s Super Bowl such as the length of the national anthem this year.
Montana Sports Betting – Same Game Parlays
Same game parlay betting, has seen a huge rise in popularity over the years and regular sports bettors often choose this market for their Super Bowl bets.
The procedure is an easy process to follow, bettors chose a selection of outcomes from points obtained to the match result. It goes without saying that the more options you choose means the likelihood takes a hit – but the odds reflect that.
An example:
- 49ers To Win
- Under 5.5 TDs
- 1st half total points – over 23.5
Super Bowl Player Props Bets Allowed In Montana
Player Props are also a favourite for NFL fans and sports bettors in general, as specific players tend to have consistent stats from each match.
Top selections with BetOnline consist of: Touchdowns, Passing Yards, Player Performance Duels, Receptions, Tackles/Assists, Rushing/Receiving Yards and Sacks.
Here’s some examples:
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Touchdowns
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Receptions
- Player Performance Duels
- Passing Yards