How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana – MT Sports Betting

Top 6 Montana Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

List Of The Best Montana Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana

Sports bettors will be looking forward to their Super Bowl LVIII bets , and you can see the most enticing sportsbook options for the Chiefs vs the 49ers below.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will take you to BetOnline’s website, where you can create your account – putting in your details to finalize the account.

If you’re looking to receive the sportsbook bonus, then you will need to be a new user. BetOnline is the best place to stake your bets and allows for mobile betting.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

An important part to remember is that if you want to get BetOnline’s latest offer, then the minimum deposit is $55 and the maximum sits at $2000.

Additionally, you will also receive 50% of your original deposit, so if you place $100 then your account will see $50 return due to the bonus.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we show you some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Montana Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Montana was just the ninth state in the US to pass legislation on gambling, with the first sportsbook opening within the state in 2020.

Residents of Montana can also legally bet on the Super Bowl with the sportsbooks on this page. All these sites are based offshore, meaning they don’t have to follow state laws and bettors can wager safely on the game.

To get started from Montana all you need is to be 18 and have a valid email address.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana Casinos?

Montana law permits sports betting at any casino within the state, with most having their own sportsbooks on site.

If you’re looking to bet on the Super Bowl from the comfort of your house then the offshore sportsbooks we have on offer might be the best way to go, as mobile betting allows for seamless wagering on the move.

As the sportsbooks on this page are all based offshore, you can bet on the go from wherever you are – even if you travel to a restricted state.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Montana Sports Betting Apps?

As sports betting is legal in Montana there are plenty of options online when it comes to apps, with all the big players available within the state.

There is no better sportsbook to use than the ones on this page though, with exclusive markets available on this season’s Super Bowl such as the length of the national anthem this year.

Montana Sports Betting – Same Game Parlays

Same game parlay betting, has seen a huge rise in popularity over the years and regular sports bettors often choose this market for their Super Bowl bets.

The procedure is an easy process to follow, bettors chose a selection of outcomes from points obtained to the match result. It goes without saying that the more options you choose means the likelihood takes a hit – but the odds reflect that.

An example:

49ers To Win

Under 5.5 TDs

1st half total points – over 23.5

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Allowed In Montana



Player Props are also a favourite for NFL fans and sports bettors in general, as specific players tend to have consistent stats from each match.

Top selections with BetOnline consist of: Touchdowns, Passing Yards, Player Performance Duels, Receptions, Tackles/Assists, Rushing/Receiving Yards and Sacks.

Here’s some examples:

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Receptions

Player Performance Duels

Passing Yards

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Montana As we said before, the Super Bowl is a global event, which means the available betting markets increase to things that are not normally open. Such as the coin toss, as BetOnline have given the option to choose between heads or tails, and if the coin toss winner will go on to win Super Bowl LVIII. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet on the Super Bowl coin toss with BetOnline Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Allowed In Montana If that wasn’t enough, BetOnline users can also stake money on the Gatorade selection, as supporters’ debate what color will be chosen for this year’s Super Bowl. Blue has been the designated color for three of the last five Super Bowls, but yellow, green, pink, red and orange are all likely candidates. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet on the Super Bowl Gatorade color with BetOnline Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Montana The last market that we feel is an intriguing option, which is available through offshore sportsbooks, is the national anthem. The national anthem at Super Bowl LVII, will be sang by Reba McEntire and bettors can bet on how long it will last and more. Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105 Bet on the Super Bowl national anthem length with BetOnline How To Watch Super Bowl 2024 NFL enthusiasts will be able to watch the match on CBS, as they are the leading Broadcast on February 11th. A multitude of Viacom cable networks will be hosting the Super Bowl too and it will also be able to access via Nickelodeon. If you are not able to view on cable, then a Paramount+ subscription is needed and this can be helpful for those on the move – being available on phone, tablet and more. Failing that, you can also subscribe to YouTube and SlingTV – meaning there are a list of ways to watch Super Bowl LVIII. Super Bowl 2024 Picks The Kansas City Chiefs made their way to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 victory over the Ravens last month and are on the hunt for a second consecutive Super Bowl victory. The San Francisco 49ers narrowly defeated the Detroit Lions (34-31) to earn a place at Super Bowl LVIII and will be seeking revenge from Super Bowl LIV – where the Chiefs ran out victorious. The 49ers can win their sixth Super Bowl on Sunday and move level with all time-leaders the Patriots and the Steelers – whilst the Chiefs can pick up a third title. Super Bowl Winners Odds (BetOnline) Chiefs +110

49ers -130 A Super Bowl triumph on Sunday 11th February would see the 49ers move level with the Super Bowl 2024 MVP 49ers QB Brock Purdy is BetOnline’s favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP award this year, as the 24-year-old continues to impress in San Francisco. His direct opposition, Patrick Mahomes, won the award last year and is looking to win his second consecutive Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. BetOnline have favored the Chiefs star, however, Purdy is breathing down his neck at +300. Patrick Mahomes MVP +200 BetOnline

Brock Purdy MVP +300 BetOnline