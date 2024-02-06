How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana – Montana Sports Betting

The big 49ers vs Chiefs NFL Championship game is just around the corner and in preparation we have created a guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Montana.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Montana?

You can legally bet on sports in Montana, in fact, MT is said to have the most places to bet in USA and offers sports betting in a multitude of places.

However, despite the ability to be on a variety of sportsbooks, we have still created a guide on how to bet online and have access to mobile betting. This is because there are still many perks to joining up with the offshore US sportsbooks – including free bets, join at just 18+, no ID checks and bet on the move in ANY US state.

Top 6 Montana Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

List Of The Best Montana Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl

BetOnline – Years of experience and renowned in the betting industry Bovada – Allows fans to watch live streams BetWhale – Fresh users can get $1,250 through bonuses Everygame – Some of the best Parlay Betting markets on offer BetUS – Current customers can be hugely rewarded MyBookie – New users can get a $1000 bonus

Best Montana Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Receive $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Here at SportsLens, we have chosen BetOnline as are leading operator for this year’s Super Bowl, due to their enticing offer of a $1000 bonus alongside a 50% deposit bonus.

As Super Bowl LVII edges closer, we have spent some time to analyse each section of BetOnline and the best markets for bettors to enjoy.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana

Sports bettors will be looking forward to their Super Bowl LVIII bets , and you can see the most enticing sportsbook options for the Chiefs vs the 49ers below.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will take you to BetOnline’s website, where you can create your account – putting in your details to finalize the account.

If you’re looking to receive the sportsbook bonus, then you will need to be a new user. BetOnline is the best place to stake your bets and allows for mobile betting.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

An important part to remember is that if you want to get BetOnline’s latest offer, then the minimum deposit is $55 and the maximum sits at $2000.

Additionally, you will also receive 50% of your original deposit, so if you place $100 then your account will see $50 return due to the bonus.

3. Bet On Super Bowl LVIII

After completing the admin and financial aspects, you can begin looking into the various markets for Super Bowl LVIII on BetOnline.

Traditionally, same game parlays and player props have been the most popular, but due to the Super Bowls’ global reach – some markets are far more niche and interesting.

Find the best NFL sports betting options below.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Montana

Same game parlay betting, has seen a huge rise in popularity over the years and regular sports bettors often choose this market for their Super Bowl bets.

The procedure is an easy process to follow, bettors chose a selection of outcomes from points obtained to the match result. It goes without saying that the more options you choose means the likelihood takes a hit – but the odds reflect that.

An example:

49ers To Win

Under 5.5 TDs

1st half total points – over 23.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Montana

Player Props are also a favourite for NFL fans and sports bettors in general, as specific players tend to have consistent stats from each match.

Top selections with BetOnline consist of: Touchdowns, Passing Yards, Player Performance Duels, Receptions, Tackles/Assists, Rushing/Receiving Yards and Sacks.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Montana As we said before, the Super Bowl is a global event, which means the available betting markets increase to things that are not normally open. Such as the coin toss, as BetOnline have given the option to choose between heads or tails, and if the coin toss winner will go on to win Super Bowl LVIII. How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Montana If that wasn’t enough, BetOnline users can also stake money on the Gatorade selection, as supporters debate what color will be chosen for this year’s Super Bowl. Blue has been the designated flavor for three of the last five Super Bowls, but yellow, green, pink, red and orange are all likely candidates. How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Montana The last market that we feel is an intriguing option, which is available through offshore sportsbooks, is the national anthem. The national anthem at Super Bowl LVII, will be sang by Reba McEntire and bettors can bet on how long it will last and more.