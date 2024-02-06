American Football

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana – Montana Sports Betting

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
5 min read
SUPER BOWL Indiana

The big 49ers vs Chiefs NFL Championship game is just around the corner and in preparation we have created a guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Montana.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Montana?

You can legally bet on sports in Montana, in fact, MT is said to have the most places to bet in USA and offers sports betting in a multitude of places.

However, despite the ability to be on a variety of sportsbooks, we have still created a guide on how to bet online and have access to mobile betting. This is because there are still many perks to joining up with the offshore US sportsbooks – including free bets, join at just 18+, no ID checks and bet on the move in ANY US state.

Top 6 Montana Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

50% Bonus Up To $250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

100% Bonus Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

List Of The Best Montana Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl

  1. BetOnline – Years of experience and renowned in the betting industry
  2. Bovada – Allows fans to watch live streams
  3. BetWhale – Fresh users can get $1,250 through bonuses
  4. Everygame – Some of the best Parlay Betting markets on offer
  5. BetUS – Current customers can be hugely rewarded
  6. MyBookie – New users can get a $1000 bonus

Best Montana Betting Site For Super Bowl 2024: Receive $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Here at SportsLens, we have chosen BetOnline as are leading operator for this year’s Super Bowl, due to their enticing offer of a $1000 bonus alongside a 50% deposit bonus.

As Super Bowl LVII edges closer, we have spent some time to analyse each section of BetOnline and the best markets for bettors to enjoy.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana

Sports bettors will be looking forward to their Super Bowl LVIII bets , and you can see the most enticing sportsbook options for the Chiefs vs the 49ers below.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will take you to BetOnline’s website, where you can create your account – putting in your details to finalize the account.

If you’re looking to receive the sportsbook bonus, then you will need to be a new user. BetOnline is the best place to stake your bets and allows for mobile betting.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

An important part to remember is that if you want to get BetOnline’s latest offer, then the minimum deposit is $55 and the maximum sits at $2000.

Additionally, you will also receive 50% of your original deposit, so if you place $100 then your account will see $50 return due to the bonus.

3. Bet On Super Bowl LVIII

After completing the admin and financial aspects, you can begin looking into the various markets for Super Bowl LVIII on BetOnline.

Traditionally, same game parlays and player props have been the most popular, but due to the Super Bowls’ global reach – some markets are far more niche and interesting.

Find the best NFL sports betting options below.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Montana

Same game parlay betting, has seen a huge rise in popularity over the years and regular sports bettors often choose this market for their Super Bowl bets.

The procedure is an easy process to follow, bettors chose a selection of outcomes from points obtained to the match result. It goes without saying that the more options you choose means the likelihood takes a hit – but the odds reflect that.

An example:

  • 49ers To Win
  • Under 5.5 TDs
  • 1st half total points – over 23.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Montana

Player Props are also a favourite for NFL fans and sports bettors in general, as specific players tend to have consistent stats from each match.

Top selections with BetOnline consist of: Touchdowns, Passing Yards, Player Performance Duels, Receptions, Tackles/Assists, Rushing/Receiving Yards and Sacks.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
