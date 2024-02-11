How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri

Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri with the trusted US sportsbooks below that have many benefits for joining and accept wagers legally in ALL US States.



How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Missouri

Three steps is all it takes to begin betting – here’s how.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Missouri Sports Betting – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally Online?

There are no retail betting outlets in Missouri – not even casinos.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Missouri Casinos?

There are no retail betting outlets in Missouri – not even casinos. But if you are a sports bettor in MI and have a market in mind for Sports Bowl LVIII you will find that and hundreds more at our trusted sportsbooks. There’s no risk of your stakes being limited and they boast fast payouts and withdrawals.

Missouri Sport Betting – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On MI Sports Betting Apps?

The only way to bet on Super Bowl LVIII is with our trusted sportsbooks. There is no need to hand over your social security number to open an account and you can take advantage of great prices and a wide-range of NFL bets. There’s also novelty markets to enjoy in the run up to and during the game. Can you find a winner?

Super Bowl Player Props Available in Missouri

Two of this season’s best offenses – and defenses – go head-to-head which should make player prop betting an exciting way to bet.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will throw a certain amount of passing touchdowns, or Christian McCaffrey will be his usual domineering self on the ground and register a bucketload of rushing yards, player props allow you to bet on individual performances.

US sportsbooks will give you the option of betting on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a particular market – i.e. Mahomes over 275.5 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a certain number of touchdowns, sacks etc. These offer more value if you are confident they can hit a higher total.

The Super Bowl being the Super Bowl means BetOnline have added their largest player prop offering yet, but these are a handful of the key options:

Player touchdowns

Quarterback passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed in Missouri

Same game parlay betting is arguably the most popular option for regular NFL bettors. Game props. Such as the margin of victory or the halftime leaders – can be combined with the player props mentioned above.

This means you can build one, larger bet made up of individual selections. This, of course, means higher odds and higher winnings.

A great example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay written by one the SportsLens writers can be found by clicking the link.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Bets Offered in Missouri

Super Bowl Gatorade you say – what’s that?

The winning coach is traditionally drenched in Gatorade – the refreshment of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can wager on what color the Gatorade shower will be. With purple (grape flavor) the favorite this year.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available in Missouri

The Super Bowl coin toss takes place just before the kick-off, and you can bet whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whoever wins gets to choose who kicks-off proceedings.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Allowed in Missouri

The Super Bowl national anthem an old-age tradition that is the centrepiece of the pre-game theatrics.

Country singer Reba McEntire has been named as this year’s performer, and you can bet on how long you think it will take her to complete the anthem.

There are also some side-action markets to take advantage of on BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Featured Betting Pick For Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest betting days on the calendar for over 70 million Americans who are forecasted to wager a combined $23 billion on Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.

With that in mind, we’re looking for the most value possible and with the Chiefs sitting at plus money (+110) – they look hard not to back, especially considering their form on this stage.

Patrick Mahomes continues to overcome every obstacle in his way and bettors who go against him are usually punished.

The Chiefs have odds of +110 with the best NFL sportsbooks to win a third Super Bowl ring since 2020 and if you backed them with a $100 wager it would return a profit of $110.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Missouri

The residents of Missouri are huge Kansas City Chiefs fans so we can expect plenty of wagers from this area on Mahomes to win a third Super Bowl MVP.

If the Chiefs are on the winning side, it would be difficult to see the award handed to anyone else. It might be worth trying Christian McCaffrey at +450 if you’re siding with the 49ers, who looks alot better value than Brock Purdy.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Missouri

Kansas City fans in Missouri who aren’t travelling to Las Vegas for the championship game will be no doubt gathering in numbers to cheer on the Chiefs.

On television, this year’s broadcast partner is CBS – with the game also streaming live on Paramount+ for the first time.

Coverage begins from 4:30 p.m. EST and Missouri could be a very busy state with plenty of parades next week.