How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi – MS Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl online in Mississppi today with our trusted MS sports betting sites.

These well-established US online sportsbooks on this page enable legal and safe betting in Mississippi. Each one provides generous welcome offers for new players during the Super Bowl season.

Explore the top NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting in Mississippi listed here.

Top 6 Mississippi Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

The Best Mississippi Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – No.1 betting site in Mississippi + $1,000 welcome offer Bovada – Great selection of bonuses and promotions BetWhale – Wide range of betting options and generous bonuses Everygame – Plenty of Super Bowl promotions for new and existing customers BetUS – Easy-to-use and billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’ MyBookie – Super Bowl betting with 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000)

Best Mississippi Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to get a $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use thee bonuses in detail further down the page.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi

Claim BetOnline’s welcome offer of up to $1,000 by following the steps below and start betting on the Super Bowl in Mississippi today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

The provided link will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you’ll need to provide some necessary details. It’s important to note that the welcome offer is exclusively accessible to new customers.

BetOnline is a well-known and highly regarded betting site within the industry and has sponsored various high-profile sporting events in the past.

Having this account enables individuals across the USA to place bets, even in states with existing gambling restrictions.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

To take advantage of BetOnline’s offer, you need to make a minimum deposit of $55, and the maximum allowable deposit is $2,000.

Upon your initial deposit, BetOnline provides a 50% match. For instance, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you will receive $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Mississippi Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Since 2018, sports betting has been legalized in Mississippi, but it is restricted to casino premises. However, with our offshore sportsbooks you can bet anywhere, anytime, without handing in personal documents such as your ID.

If you are 18 or older, all you have to do to be able to bet on the Super Bowl is sign up and open an account with a valid email address.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi Casinos?

You can bet on the Super Bowl in casinos in Mississippi. In fact, aside from using our offshore sportsbooks, it is the only way you can bet on sports in the state.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Mississippi Sports Betting Apps?

While Mississippi residents can download sports betting apps from anywhere in the state, actual wagers, whether placed online or in person, are only accepted at casinos that hold valid sports betting licenses.

However, you can use our suggested Mississippi sports betting sites wherever you are in the state.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In Mississippi

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting stands out as a highly discussed choice for avid bettors.

Parlays enable players to merge two or more individual bets, creating a selection with higher odds.

Essentially, the more selections combined, the greater the odds – accompanied by an increased risk, as each pick must succeed for the bet to be successful.

Consider Super Bowl LVIII featuring the Chiefs and 49ers as an example. In this matchup, you have the option to delve into game props or player props. Game props involve specific events, such as predicting the halftime leader or betting on the over/under points, whereas player props allow you to wager on the individual performances of specific players, making it a highly popular choice. For instance, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could include selections like: Under 37.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders Bet on Same Game Parlays Now

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Mississippi

As highlighted earlier, player props are significantly popular among avid NFL bettors.

By analyzing player statistics and recent trends, customers can make informed predictions about the potential achievements of a specific player.

Sportsbooks may establish an over/under total for specific metrics, or you can opt for your own total at different odds.

Below, we’ve outlined some of the main player props commonly available on BetOnline:

Carries

Interceptions

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Receptions

Rushing Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Touchdowns

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Mississippi

Wagering on the Super Bowl national anthem is exclusive to offshore sportsbooks.

The extravaganza and celebrations surrounding the Super Bowl open up various markets, even extending to activities beyond the field of play.

Among these unique markets is betting on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and predicting whether the singer will exceed or fall short of the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem will be performed by the acclaimed ‘Queen of Country,’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 86.5 seconds | -150

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 86.5 seconds | +110

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed Mississippi The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss stands out as a market with a significant influx of wagers. Primarily, you have the option to bet on the outcome of whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’ Additionally, BetOnline offers the unique opportunity to wager on whether the team winning the coin toss will emerge victorious in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick Despite the 49ers entering Super Bowl LVIII as slight favorites, it is the Kansas City Chiefs who boast a superior head-to-head record against them. The Chiefs have won their last three matchups against the Niners, including the clash at Super Bowl 2020. Our Super Bowl betting pick leans towards the odds, as we predict the San Francisco 49ers will secure their record-tying sixth Super Bowl championship. The point spread is set at just two points in favor of San Francisco, and we confidently support the Niners to cover that spread at -110 with BetOnline. 49ers -2 PTS(-110) How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP in Mississippi Placing bets on the Super Bowl MVP in Mississippi is simple through the offshore sportsbook BetOnline, where unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite. While you can back Mahomes for Super Bowl MVP at +140 with BetOnline, we prefer a slightly longer odds pick in Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey is currently listed at +450 with BetOnline to win the MVP award. If he achieves this, the running back would be the first non-QB to receive the award since Cooper Kupp in 2021. Mahomes, with two Super Bowl MVP awards already, is available at +140 with BetOnline. Here is the list of all Super Bowl MVP odds: Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Mississippi Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 6:30pm on February 11 and can be viewed on CBS, along with various Viacom cable networks. The 49ers vs. Chiefs matchup will also be broadcast LIVE on Nickelodeon. To watch the Super Bowl without cable, a subscription to Paramount+ is required, conveniently available via smartphones, FireTV, AppleTV, Google TV, Roku, and even via game consoles such as Playstation and Xbox. Subscriptions to Sling TV, FuboTV, or YouTube TV will also enable you to watch the Super Bowl.