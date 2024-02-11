How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi – MS Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl online in Mississppi today with our trusted MS sports betting sites.
These well-established US online sportsbooks on this page enable legal and safe betting in Mississippi. Each one provides generous welcome offers for new players during the Super Bowl season.
Explore the top NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting in Mississippi listed here.
Top 6 Mississippi Betting Sites For The Super Bowl
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
The Best Mississippi Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl
- BetOnline – No.1 betting site in Mississippi + $1,000 welcome offer
- Bovada – Great selection of bonuses and promotions
- BetWhale – Wide range of betting options and generous bonuses
- Everygame – Plenty of Super Bowl promotions for new and existing customers
- BetUS – Easy-to-use and billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’
- MyBookie – Super Bowl betting with 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000)
Best Mississippi Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to get a $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use thee bonuses in detail further down the page.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi
Claim BetOnline’s welcome offer of up to $1,000 by following the steps below and start betting on the Super Bowl in Mississippi today.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
The provided link will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you’ll need to provide some necessary details. It’s important to note that the welcome offer is exclusively accessible to new customers.
BetOnline is a well-known and highly regarded betting site within the industry and has sponsored various high-profile sporting events in the past.
Having this account enables individuals across the USA to place bets, even in states with existing gambling restrictions.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
2. Deposit As A New Customer
To take advantage of BetOnline’s offer, you need to make a minimum deposit of $55, and the maximum allowable deposit is $2,000.
Upon your initial deposit, BetOnline provides a 50% match. For instance, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you will receive $1,000 in bonuses.
3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl
Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
Mississippi Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Since 2018, sports betting has been legalized in Mississippi, but it is restricted to casino premises. However, with our offshore sportsbooks you can bet anywhere, anytime, without handing in personal documents such as your ID.
If you are 18 or older, all you have to do to be able to bet on the Super Bowl is sign up and open an account with a valid email address.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi Casinos?
You can bet on the Super Bowl in casinos in Mississippi. In fact, aside from using our offshore sportsbooks, it is the only way you can bet on sports in the state.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Mississippi Sports Betting Apps?
While Mississippi residents can download sports betting apps from anywhere in the state, actual wagers, whether placed online or in person, are only accepted at casinos that hold valid sports betting licenses.
However, you can use our suggested Mississippi sports betting sites wherever you are in the state.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Allowed In Mississippi
Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting stands out as a highly discussed choice for avid bettors.
Parlays enable players to merge two or more individual bets, creating a selection with higher odds.
Essentially, the more selections combined, the greater the odds – accompanied by an increased risk, as each pick must succeed for the bet to be successful.
Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Mississippi
As highlighted earlier, player props are significantly popular among avid NFL bettors.
By analyzing player statistics and recent trends, customers can make informed predictions about the potential achievements of a specific player.
Sportsbooks may establish an over/under total for specific metrics, or you can opt for your own total at different odds.
Below, we’ve outlined some of the main player props commonly available on BetOnline:
- Carries
- Interceptions
- Passing Yards
- Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Rushing Yards
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Touchdowns
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Mississippi
Wagering on the Super Bowl national anthem is exclusive to offshore sportsbooks.
The extravaganza and celebrations surrounding the Super Bowl open up various markets, even extending to activities beyond the field of play.
Among these unique markets is betting on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and predicting whether the singer will exceed or fall short of the implied total set by sportsbooks.
This year, the anthem will be performed by the acclaimed ‘Queen of Country,’ Reba McEntire.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 86.5 seconds | -150
- Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 86.5 seconds | +110