How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi – Mississippi Sports Betting

The 49ers vs the Chiefs is almost upon us, and if you’re a Mississippi resident looking to get in on the betting action, here’s a guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi.



Is It Legal To Bet On Sports In Mississippi?

Since 2018, sports betting has been legalized in Mississippi, but it is restricted to casino premises.

While Mississippi residents can download sports betting apps from anywhere in the state, actual wagers, whether placed online or in person, are only accepted at casinos that hold valid sports betting licenses.

With our offshore sportsbooks you can bet anywhere, anytime, without handing in personal documents such as your passport. All you have to do to be able to bet on the Super Bowl is sign up and open an account.

Top 6 Mississippi Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

The Best Mississippi Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi

Claim BetOnline’s welcome offer of up to $1,000 by following the steps below and start betting on the Super Bowl in Mississippi today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

The provided link will guide you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you’ll need to provide some necessary details. It’s important to note that the welcome offer is exclusively accessible to new customers.

BetOnline is a well-known and highly regarded betting site within the industry and has sponsored various high-profile sporting events in the past.

Having this account enables individuals across the USA to place bets, even in states with existing gambling restrictions.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

To take advantage of BetOnline’s offer, you need to make a minimum deposit of $55, and the maximum allowable deposit is $2,000.

Upon your initial deposit, BetOnline provides a 50% match. For instance, if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you will receive $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

After completing these steps, the only thing remaining is to select a bet that appeals to you and begin playing. For Super Bowl betting markets, you can locate them through the NFL tab on the main menu page.

Once you’ve identified your preferred market, simply add it to your bet slip, specify the wager amount, and proceed to place the bet.

Read on to explore some of the most popular Super Bowl betting markets in recent years.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Mississippi

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting stands out as a highly discussed choice for avid bettors.

Parlays enable players to merge two or more individual bets, creating a selection with higher odds.

Essentially, the more selections combined, the greater the odds – accompanied by an increased risk, as each pick must succeed for the bet to be successful.

Consider Super Bowl LVIII featuring the Chiefs and 49ers as an example. In this matchup, you have the option to delve into game props or player props. Game props involve specific events, such as predicting the halftime leader or betting on the over/under points, whereas player props allow you to wager on the individual performances of specific players, making it a highly popular choice. For instance, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could include selections like: Under 37.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Mississippi

As highlighted earlier, player props are significantly popular among avid NFL bettors.

By analyzing player statistics and recent trends, customers can make informed predictions about the potential achievements of a specific player.

Sportsbooks may establish an over/under total for specific metrics, or you can opt for your own total at different odds.

Below, we’ve outlined some of the main player props commonly available on BetOnline:

Carries

Interceptions

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Receptions

Rushing Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Touchdowns

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Mississippi

Wagering on the Super Bowl national anthem is exclusive to offshore sportsbooks.

The extravaganza and celebrations surrounding the Super Bowl open up various markets, even extending to activities beyond the field of play.

Among these unique markets is betting on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and predicting whether the singer will exceed or fall short of the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem will be performed by the acclaimed ‘Queen of Country,’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in over 86.5 seconds | -150

Reba McEntire to perform the National Anthem in under 86.5 seconds | +110

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Mississippi The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss stands out as a market with a significant influx of wagers. Primarily, you have the option to bet on the outcome of whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’ Additionally, BetOnline offers the unique opportunity to wager on whether the team winning the coin toss will emerge victorious in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105