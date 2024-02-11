How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Minnesota – MN Sports Betting

Minnesota residents can place online bets on the Super Bowl through our trusted MN sports betting sites today.

Top 6 Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Vastly experienced sportsbook with 20 years of business Bovada – Live streaming facilities available for the Super Bowl BetWhale – Brand-new customers can enjoy $1,250 in free bets Everygame – Top of the range parlay building facilities BetUS – Spectacular reputation for customer loyalty rewards MyBookie – Generous $1,000 bonus for new customers

Best Minnesota Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline is our recommended pick for NFL betting and as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Minnesota

Follow the simple steps below to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start wagering on the Super Bowl in Minnesota today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will direct you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few details to get started. The sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers, but they also offer a number of exciting existing customer offers for those already joined.

Anyone in Minnesota can make an account and begin wagering, despite sports betting being outlawed in the state as of February 2024.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit required to engage in BetOnline’s welcome offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

You’ll get a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a maximum deposit of $2,000 would bag you $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Find a bet like and click on it

Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’

Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Minnesota Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

As of February 2024, Minnesota sports betting legislation is yet to be passed. New legislation proposed in 2023 had plenty of support in both the Senate and House, but the bid to legalize gambling in-state resulted in failure.

Residents of MN can still legally bet on the Super Bowl through the sports betting sites mentioned in this article. They’re all based offshore, meaning they don’t have to follow state laws and bettors can wager safely on the game.

If you’re over the age of 18 with an email address you can sign up today.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Minnesota Casinos?

In the state of Minnesota, there are no in-person options for sports betting. However, you are able to sign up with the sportsbooks listed in this article and begin wagering straightaway.

Mobile betting on your phone or on your desktop is a more convenient and less time-consuming exercise than heading to a casino anyways.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Minnesota Sports Betting Apps?

Due to Minnesota’s strict gambling laws, there are no betting apps available in the state. State laws don’t apply to the sportsbooks in this article so you can still legally bet on sports in Minnesota.

The sportsbooks listed here have mobile betting, meaning you can bet from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection – accessible from your chosen mobile browser.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Bets Allowed in Minnesota

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular betting avenues for those looking to get the most value for money in NFL wagering.

Parlays let bettors combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and increase the payout. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds will be – but it also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win for the bet to land.

Super Bowl LVIII is one of the closest spreads in game history, with just two points separating the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the betting. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events – or you can select from player props.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

San Francisco 49ers money line

Brock Purdy over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over 47.5 points

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available in Minnesota



Player prop betting is very popular amongst NFL punters and there are plenty of stat tools on the web to help you find the best angles.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a decent guess on what one player might record in a single game.

Sportsbooks can set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at different odds. Below, we have listed some of the key player props you’ll find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Offered In Minnesota

Wagering on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available at offshore sportsbooks like our featured operator BetOnline.

The traditions that come with the championship game mean there are loads of unique markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including off the field activities.

You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the performer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the total set by sportsbooks.

The 2024 anthem will be performed by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available in Minnesota Another popular Super Bowl prop bet relates to the classic tradition of showering the winning coach in Gatorade. In terms of wagering on it, you are betting on what color the ‘Gatorade Shower’ will be. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five renewals. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed In Minnesota The Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a huge number of high-stake bets. You can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl Betting Pick The Super Bowl is one of the biggest nights of the year for American bettors, with over 70 million people expected to place a wager for a combined total of $23 billion staked across the country. That means there is plenty of money to be made and our favorite betting pick for Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers is Christian McCaffrey to score two or more touchdowns at odds of +162 with BetOnline. If you place $100 on this selection, it would return a tidy $162 in profit. McCaffrey has rushed for two touchdowns in both of the 49ers playoff wins this year and he’ll see plenty of action in Vegas. How To Bet On Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer In Minnesota The offshore sportsbooks mentioned in this article are offering odds on the first touchdown scorer market, which residents of Minnesota can wager on. In terms of the most first touchdowns scored across the two sides, Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco lead the way with four apiece. Brandon Aiyuk and Rashee Rice both have three, while Deebo Samuel and George Kittle chipped in with two this season. Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds Christian McCaffrey +300

Travis Kelce +500

Isiah Pacheco +550

Deebo Samuel +850

Rashee Rice +900

Brandon Aiyuk +1000

George Kittle +1000 Where Can I Watch The Super Bowl In Minnesota? Unfortunately for Vikings fans in Minnesota, they’re probably going to be waiting a while for the Super Bowl to come to town. In the meantime, residents of the state can watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers live on television via CBS. The broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, and it’s also streaming on Paramount+ for the very first time, so there are plenty of viewing options.