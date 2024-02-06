How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Minnesota – Minnesota Sports Betting

The big Chiefs vs 49ers NFL Championship game is just around the corner and if you’re looking to bet on the Super Bowl in Minnesota, check out our top selected Minnesota sports betting sites.
All of the operators mentioned in this article are offshore sportsbooks which means that people living in gambling-restricted states like Minnesota are able to bet safely on the Super Bowl. Additionally, they offer generous welcome bonuses to get the ball rolling.
Further down, we’ll also comb through some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer, which include prop bets that various other betting sites will not permit you to wager on.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Minnesota
Follow the simple steps below to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start wagering on the Super Bowl in Minnesota today.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Clicking the link above will direct you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few details to get started. The sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers, but they also offer a number of exciting existing customer offers for those already joined.
Anyone in Minnesota can make an account and begin wagering, despite sports betting being outlawed in the state as of February 2024.
2. Deposit as a New Customer
The minimum deposit required to engage in BetOnline’s welcome offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.
You’ll get a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a maximum deposit of $2,000 would bag you $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses.
3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl
Finally, choose your bets! Find the Super Bowl markets by clicking the NFL button on the main menu.
Click on the selection you want, input your desired wager amount and place the bet.
How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Minnesota
Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular betting avenues for those looking to get the most value for money in NFL wagering.
Parlays let bettors combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and increase the payout. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds will be – but it also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win for the bet to land.
Super Bowl LVIII is one of the closest spreads in game history, with just two points separating the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the betting. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events – or you can select from player props.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- San Francisco 49ers money line
- Brock Purdy over 1.5 passing touchdowns
- Over 47.5 points
How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Minnesota
Player prop betting is very popular amongst NFL punters and there are plenty of stat tools on the web to help you find the best angles.
Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a decent guess on what one player might record in a single game.
Sportsbooks can set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at different odds. Below, we have listed some of the key player props you’ll find on BetOnline.
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Minnesota
Wagering on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available at offshore sportsbooks like our featured operator BetOnline.
The traditions that come with the championship game mean there are loads of unique markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including off the field activities.
You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the performer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the total set by sportsbooks.
The 2024 anthem will be performed by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105