How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Minnesota – Minnesota Sports Betting

Joe Lyons
The big Chiefs vs 49ers NFL Championship game is just around the corner and if you’re looking to bet on the Super Bowl in Minnesota, check out our top selected Minnesota sports betting sites.

All of the operators mentioned in this article are offshore sportsbooks which means that people living in gambling-restricted states like Minnesota are able to bet safely on the Super Bowl. Additionally, they offer generous welcome bonuses to get the ball rolling.

Further down, we’ll also comb through some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer, which include prop bets that various other betting sites will not permit you to wager on.

Top 6 Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Vastly experienced sportsbook with 20 years of business
  2. Bovada – Live streaming facilities available for the Super Bowl
  3. BetWhale – Brand-new customers can enjoy $1,250 in free bets
  4. Everygame – Top of the range parlay building facilities
  5. BetUS – Spectacular reputation for customer loyalty rewards
  6. MyBookie – Generous $1,000 bonus for new customers

Best Minnesota Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline is our recommended pick for NFL betting and as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Minnesota

Follow the simple steps below to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start wagering on the Super Bowl in Minnesota today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will direct you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few details to get started. The sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers, but they also offer a number of exciting existing customer offers for those already joined.

Anyone in Minnesota can make an account and begin wagering, despite sports betting being outlawed in the state as of February 2024.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit required to engage in BetOnline’s welcome offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

You’ll get a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a maximum deposit of $2,000 would bag you $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Finally, choose your bets! Find the Super Bowl markets by clicking the NFL button on the main menu.

Click on the selection you want, input your desired wager amount and place the bet.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Minnesota

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular betting avenues for those looking to get the most value for money in NFL wagering.

Parlays let bettors combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and increase the payout. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds will be – but it also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win for the bet to land.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

Super Bowl LVIII is one of the closest spreads in game history, with just two points separating the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the betting. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events – or you can select from player props.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

  • San Francisco 49ers money line
  • Brock Purdy over 1.5 passing touchdowns
  • Over 47.5 points

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Minnesota

Player prop betting is very popular amongst NFL punters and there are plenty of stat tools on the web to help you find the best angles.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a decent guess on what one player might record in a single game.

Sportsbooks can set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at different odds. Below, we have listed some of the key player props you’ll find on BetOnline.

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Minnesota

Wagering on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available at offshore sportsbooks like our featured operator BetOnline.

The traditions that come with the championship game mean there are loads of unique markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including off the field activities.

You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the performer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the total set by sportsbooks.

The 2024 anthem will be performed by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top