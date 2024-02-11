How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Michigan – MI Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl online in Michigan with our reputable MI sports betting sites today.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Michigan

Below, we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Michigan Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Sports betting is legal in Michigan, with a bill to legalise gambling passing in 2019 before the first sportsbook was opened in 2021.

With the sportsbooks in Michigan still fairly new, players may prefer a more established face with more markets – such as those on this page.

Our betting sites have exclusive markets that other more well-known bookies can’t provide, such as National Anthem and coin toss odds for this year’s Super Bowl.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Michigan Casinos?

There is plenty of places to wager on the Super Bowl from within Michigan, with 22 casinos available to bet at within state.

If making the trip all the way to the casino isn’t for you then the offshore sportsbooks on this page might be best, with mobile betting available with every offshore sportsbook.

Mobile betting means that you can bet via the app or desktop while on the go, even if you travel to a state where betting is restricted.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Michigan Sports Betting Apps?

Yes, as sports betting is legal in Michigan, you can bet on the Super Bowl both in person and online. There are currently 13 sports betting apps within the state that include the likes of DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel and BetMGM.

State laws don’t apply to the sportsbooks on this page, meaning that regardless of the restrictions in your state, you can wager on the Super Bowl this weekend.

Michigan Sports Betting – Same Game Parlays

NFL same game parlay betting has become a very popular wagering option for football fans all over the US. For Super Bowl LVIII, a record number of bets could well be placed.

The idea of a same game parlay bet is to pick two or more different selections and combine into one overall wager. Naturally, the overall odds will be higher and the return greater – but it’s harder to land as you need every selection to win.

For the Chiefs vs 49ers, bettors are able to add a mixture of game props and player props to their bet. Hence why they are becoming very favorable wagering options.

Their game prop may be something like the first team to use a challenge, and their player prop could be Travis Kelce Under 99.5 Receiving Yards.

Some examples of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay:

Under 37.5 points

Patrick Mahomes to complete his first pass attempt

Chiefs half-time leaders

Super Bowl Player Props Bet Allowed in Michigan

Those who are keen fanatics with NFL data and stats will definitely favor Super Bowl player prop bets in Michigan. Typically, the US sportsbooks will generally offer spread markets with under/over options.

Here’s some examples:

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Receptions

Player Performance Duels

Passing Yards

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Betting Available In Michigan



Not only do BetOnline offer a huge range of Super Bowl LVIII markets, they will also provide the more niche and unique prop offerings.

One of these is for the length of duration for the Super Bowl national anthem – which is being performed by Reba McEntire this year. The spread of the song length stands at 86.5 seconds.

This year, sportsbooks are offering the following:

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Winning Gatorade Color Betting Offered in Michigan



Another popular Super Bowl prop market is for what color will the Gatorade be that is thrown over the winning coach. Yes, you can actually pick and back what color you think it will be.

The tradition is in its 40th year and for 2024, purple is the current favorite to be used. It’s worth noting that blue was the color in three of the last five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed in Michigan



Who will win the Super Bowl coin toss is another popular market for bettors ahead of the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Not only do BetOnline allow you to bet on the outcome, but you can go on to back will that team go on to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick

Our top Super Bowl LVIII betting pick for the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers is for Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown.

The Chiefs tight end, who is dating Taylor Swift, has eight TD’s to his name across the regular season and playoffs in 2023.

With his partner expected to be cheering him on at the Allegiant Stadium, Kelce will be doing all he can to impress, which makes BetOnline’s price of +550 hugely tempting.

Remember, new customers can use their free Super Bowl bets to place this and any other wager.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP in Michigan

Betting on the Super Bowl MVP in Michigan is made all the simpler with BetOnline and all of our established US offshore sportsbooks.

Three of the last four winners have been quarterbacks, and this is why the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and the 49ers Brock Purdy are the favorites for this year.

Mahomes won the MVP award last year and will be aiming to clinch his third overall win. He can be backed at +140. Purdy is priced at +225.

Take a look below at all the latest Super Bowl LVIII odds ahead of tonight’s 2023 season finale.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Michigan

Residents based in Michigan are able to watch Super Bowl LVIII on CBS, which will be the main match broadcaster.

The Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers is due to start at 6:30pm ET. Of course, there will be plenty of pre-match build-up beforehand.

If you prefer, Paramount+ will also be showing the whole game live. The video subscription service is the only other place you can watch tonight’s extravaganza.

Paramount+ is accessible on the likes of Fite TV, Google TV, and Apple TV, to name but a few.