How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Michigan – Michigan Sports Betting

The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII is very much on as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium, and we guide you through how to bet on the Super Bowl in Michigan with the best US offshore sportsbooks.



Here at SportsLens, we’ve prepared a handy guide so you can bet on the huge NFL Championship showdown for those residing in Michigan.

Sports betting is legal in the Great Lake State, however, we’ve put together a number of selected NFL sports betting sites which offer a range of unique welcome bonuses.

The websites we will feature are offshore sportsbooks, meaning those who are based in states with gambling restrictions can safely bet on the Chiefs vs 49ers.

We will also take you through the variety of Super Bowl betting markets, which offer exclusive prop bets and improved odds that aren’t typically available on mainstream and traditional sites.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Michigan

Following the steps below, you can see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Michigan today.

1. Join BetOnline

If you click on the link above, you will be redirected to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From here, you need to fill in the necessary details in the required fields.

Please bear in mind that anybody over the legal age of gambling is able to join, no matter if they are based in a restricted US state.

2. Deposit Funds

Once you have registered and opened your BetOnline account, you will need to go on and make your first deposit. The minimum stake is $55 with the maximum being $2000.

Those who do deposit the maximum figure will receive the $1000 welcome bonus.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl

Now you’ve registered your account and deposited your funds, you can now place your first Super Bowl bet in Michigan or any US state.

Once you find the sports tab on the home page, tap football and then Super Bowl and you will see all the available Chiefs vs 49ers markets.

There will be hundreds on offer, so it’s worth taking your time to check the ones that are the most appealing to you. It’s worth bearing in mind our offshore sportsbook offer NFL prop bets whereby traditional sites typically don’t.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Michigan

NFL same game parlay betting has become a very popular wagering option for football fans all over the US. For Super Bowl LVIII, a record number of bets could well be placed.

The idea of a same game parlay bet is to pick two or more different selections and combine into one overall wager. Naturally, the overall odds will be higher and the return greater – but it’s harder to land as you need every selection to win.

For the Chiefs vs 49ers, bettors are able to add a mixture of game props and player props to their bet. Hence why they are becoming very favorable wagering options.

Their game prop may be something like the first team to use a challenge, and their player prop could be Travis Kelce Under 99.5 Receiving Yards.

Some examples of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay:

Under 37.5 points

Patrick Mahomes to complete his first pass attempt

Chiefs half-time leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Michigan

Those who are keen fanatics with NFL data and stats will definitely favor Super Bowl player prop bets in Michigan. Typically, the US sportsbooks will generally offer spread markets with under/over options.

Here’s some examples:

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Receptions

Player Performance Duels

Passing Yards

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Michigan

Not only do BetOnline offer a huge range of Super Bowl LVIII markets, they will also provide the more niche and unique prop offerings.

One of these is for the length of duration for the Super Bowl national anthem – which is being performed by Reba McEntire this year. The spread of the song length stands at 86.5 seconds.

This year, sportsbooks are offering the following:

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Michigan

Another popular Super Bowl prop market is for what color will the Gatorade be that is thrown over the winning coach. Yes, you can actually pick and back what color you think it will be.

The tradition is in it’s 40th year and for 2024, purple is the current favorite to be used. It’s worth noting that blue was the color in three of the last five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Michigan

Who will win the Super Bowl coin toss is another popular market for bettors ahead of the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Not only do BetOnline allow you to bet on the outcome, but you can go on to back will that team go on to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? Yes -105 | No -105