How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts – MA Sports Betting

Massachusetts state betting is legal, so Super Bowl LVIII wagering has been made much easier.

However, by accessing these six offshore sportsbooks below, there are many extra perks that include being able to bet on the move in ANY US state, joining at 18+ with NO ID checks, up to $6,500 in free bets, and also having the popular Super Bowl prop bets.

6 Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets for new customers Bovada – Best live streaming capabilities for NFL BetWhale – $1,250 in bonuses for new customers (125% matched deposit) Everygame – Extensive NFL markets with 100% deposit bonus BetUS – 100% sports deposit bonus + 25% casino bonus MyBookie – $1,000 bonus available for new Super Bowl sign-ups

Our recommended Massachusetts sports betting sites will offer exclusive welcome bonuses, far more lucrative than your standard online and retail betting sites.

We have outlined some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer. Our selected offshore sportsbooks offer exclusive prop bets that regular sportsbooks don’t offer which is another reason why to sign up to these offshore Massachusetts sports betting sites.

BetOnline are our top pick for NFL betting ahead of Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs clash at Super Bowl LVIII.

BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus offer means new customers will unlock up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl free bets upon sign-up, ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs, Purdy vs Mahomes clash from the Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Massachusetts

Wagering on the Super Bowl from the state of Massachusetts is made easy with BetOnline’s exclusive sportsbook promo. It is readily available for all new customers who sign-up, following the steps below.

Massachusetts Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Sports betting has been legal in Massachusetts for just over a year now, with legislation passing at the beginning of 2023.

Residents of MA can also bet on the Super Bowl this year using any one of the sportsbooks from this article. As all these sights are based offshore, they don’t have to follow state laws, and bettors can wager safely on the game.

There are only two requirements a user must have when signing up: a valid email address and being 18 or older.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts Casinos?

As sports betting is legal in Massachusetts, players can head to their local casino to place a sports bet. There are three available locations in MA to place a sports bet in person: Encore Boston Harbour, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino.

With very limited options for in-person betting through Massachusetts, signing up with any of the bookmakers on this page may be the quickest way to wager on the Super Bowl this weekend.

All of the sportsbooks listed in this article have mobile betting, which makes for a more convenient and seamless betting experience.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Massachusetts Sports Betting Apps?

You can bet on the Super Bowl using all the mainstream betting apps that operate in Massachusetts, which include DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics.

However, when signing up with our sites, you can get a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 and still place bets on the Super Bowl if you move to a state where sports gambling is restricted. You can also sign up at 18+ instead of 21, and there’s no intrusive ID checks.

Massachusetts Sports Betting – Same Game Parlays

One of the most popular and talked-about betting options for NFL fans, particularly on the Super Bowl, is same game parlay betting.

Same game parlays allow bettors to combine multiple bets into one bet. The more selections in your parlay, the better the odds, but the greater the risk! Same game parlays are one of the most popular forms of Super Bowl betting, for sure.

Creating a same game parlay bet for Super Bowl LVIII is straight-forward. For the 49ers vs Chiefs game on Sunday, you can pick from a wide range of game props and player props.

Player props are specific to individual performance, e.g. completed passing yards by Patrick Mahomes. Game props are more related to specific events within the Super Bowl than to an individual player. E.g. Highest scoring quarter, under/over points total or covering the spread.

Here is an example of a 49ers vs Chiefs same game parlay for Super Bowl LVIII:

Kansas City Chiefs +1.5

Christian McCaffrey 92+ Rushing Yards

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown

Brock Purdy 247+ Passing Yards

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Allowed in Massachusetts

Wagering on individual player props is one of the most popular betting markets for NFL fans ahead of the Super Bowl. Player props also allow fans to use their knowledge and make educated bets, rather than just hoping and praying their bet comes in.

Most player props have an over/under total already set. For example, Brock Purdy over/under 247 passing yards. However, you can choose your own over/under total as well, rather than just using the set sportsbooks. That is yet another benefit of using our dedicated offshore sportsbooks.

Below are some key player props listed for Super Bowl LVIII at BetOnline:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Rushing Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available in Massachusetts

Betting on the pre-game Super Bowl national anthem is an extremely popular prop bet, only available with offshore sportsbooks. This year, Reba McEntire, the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Country’, has the honor of singing the national anthem.

Bettors can wager on the time/length of the national anthem and the duration of how long it will last. So, will McEntire’s Super Bowl national anthem performance go over/under the implied total length set by our offshore sportsbooks?

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Offered In Massachusetts Another extremely popular prop bet, only available at sportsbooks based offshore, is betting on the color of the ‘Gatorade Shower’. This is an age-old tradition going back 40 years now, with the winning head coach getting soaked in Gatorade after the game. Last year, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was soaked in purple Gatorade. But what color will the Gatorade be this year that gets thrown over the winning coach? Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet on the Super Bowl Gatorade color now with BetOnline Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Allowed in Massachusetts Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is yet another popular prop bet for the Super Bowl. Bettors can wager on whether the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, as well as which team will win the toss. Only our selected offshore sportsbooks will take bets on the Super Bowl coin toss, including whether the team that wins the toss will go on to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just like betting on the Gatorade shower color or the length of the national anthem, this is a fun and light-hearted prop bet for the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet on the Super Bowl coin toss now with BetOnline How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Massachusetts The Super Bowl MVP is yet another extremely popular market for NFL bettors. This popular prop bet allows fans to wager on which player from the winning team will be crowned Super Bowl MVP. 12 months ago, it was Patrick Mahomes who won the Super Bowl MVP after the Chiefs beat the Eagles. So who will it be this year? Check out the latest odds below from BetOnline: Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick Our SportsLens exclusive pick for Super Bowl LVIII is for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Deebo Samuel to score the first touchdown of the game. Betting on who will score the first touchdown is a tricky market, but it presents huge value to NFL bettors with great odds, particularly at leading offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline. Samuel hasn’t scored a touchdown in his last three games, so is due one and could be the Chiefs secret weapon if they are to win back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies. Back him to score the first touchdown at lucrative +900 odds with BetOnline. Deebo Samuel First TD(+900) How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Massachusetts If you wish to tune in and watch Super Bowl LVIII on TV, then CBS is the destination. The pre-game buildup begins at 3pm on CBS with Super Bowl Gameday. The official Super Bowl pre-game show then begins at 5pm, with the actual 49ers vs Chiefs game getting underway at 6.30pm. Paramount+ is the only other place to watch the Super Bowl for Massachusetts residents. This includes the likes of Apple TV, Fite TV, and Google TV, to name but a few options.