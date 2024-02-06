Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts – Massachusetts Sports Betting

Paul Kelly
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky

Both online and retail sports betting is now legal in the state of Massachusetts, meaning NFL fans can bet on Super Bowl LVIII to their hearts content this weekend. However, using our dedicated offshore sportsbooks listed on this page means Massachusetts residents can also bet on the move, as well as claiming far bigger Super Bowl bonuses.

Massachusetts residents are allowed to bet in state, with betting legal. However, by accessing these six offshore sportsbooks they can also pick many extra perks and bet on the move anywhere across the US too, as these sportsbooks do not have to follow any set state gambling rules.

Our recommended Massachusetts sports betting sites will offer exclusive welcome bonuses, far more lucrative than your standard online and retail betting sites.

Read on as we have outlined some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer. Our selected offshore sportsbooks offer exclusive prop bets that regular sportsbooks don’t offer which is another reason why to sign up to these offshore Massachusetts sports betting sites.

6 Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

50% Bonus Up To $250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

100% Bonus Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

List Of The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets for new customers
  2. Bovada – Best live streaming capabilities for NFL
  3. BetWhale – $1,250 in bonuses for new customers (125% matched deposit)
  4. Everygame – Extensive NFL markets with 100% deposit bonus
  5. BetUS – 100% sports deposit bonus + 25% casino bonus
  6. MyBookie – $1,000 bonus available for new Super Bowl sign-ups

Best Massachusetts Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline are our top pick for NFL betting ahead of Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs clash at Super Bowl LVIII.

BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus offer means new customers can unlock up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl free bets upon sign-up, ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs, Purdy vs Mahomes clash from the Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Massachusetts

Wagering on the Super Bowl from the state of Massachusetts is made easy with BetOnline’s exclusive sportsbook promo. It is readily available for all new customers who sign-up, following the steps below.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

New customers can sign-up to BetOnline with ease following these steps. Simply click the link above and fill out some basic information, and your account will be created there and then.

Signing-up to BetOnline, our leading offshore sportsbooks, means you can access your bets on the go from anywhere, even in a non-legalized state if you are travelling.

Although sports betting is legal in Massachusetts, signing-up to our offshore sportsbooks on this page will provide you with bonuses that regular betting sites won’t offer.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

Once you have signed-up as a new customer, you are eligible for BetOnline’s welcome offer. BetOnline’s welcome offer is a 50% matched deposit bonus, worth up to a maximum of $1,000 (minimum deposit $55, max $2,000).

As soon as you have deposited funds into your BetOnline account using any of the vast methods, you will be eligible for their exclusive Super Bowl bonus. A $500 deposit will get you $250 in free bets, $1,500 yields $750 in bonuses. You get the idea.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Once you have signed-up with BetOnline and deposited your funds, all that’s left to do is place your Super Bowl bets. Locate ‘NFL’ and then ‘Super Bowl’ on the left navigation menu to access several markets for the 49ers vs Chiefs on Sunday night.

Then simply pick the bet you fancy, make your selection, load your betslip, input your stake and place the wager.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Massachusetts

One of the most popular and talked about betting options for NFL fans, particularly on the Super Bowl, is same game parlay betting.

Same game parlays allow bettors to combine multiple bets together into one bet. The more selections in your parlay, the better the odds but the greater the risk! Same game parlays are one of the most popular forms of Super Bowl betting for sure.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

Creating a same game parlay bet for Super Bowl LVIII is straight forward. For the 49ers vs Chiefs game on Sunday, you can pick from a wide range of game props and player props.

Player props are specific to individual performance, e.g. completed passing yards by Patrick Mahomes. Game props are more related to specific events within the Super Bowl, rather than an individual player. E.g. Highest scoring quarter, under/over points total or covering the spread.

Here is an example of a 49ers vs Chiefs same game parlay for Super Bowl LVIII:

  • Kansas City Chiefs +1.5
  • Christian McCaffrey 92+ Rushing Yards
  • Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown
  • Brock Purdy 247+ Passing Yards

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props In Massachusetts

Wagering on individual player props is one of the most popular betting markets for NFL fans ahead of the Super Bowl. Player propw also allow fans to use their knowledge and make educated bets, rather than just hoping and praying their bet comes in.

Most player props have an over/under total already set. For example, Brock Purdy over/under 247 passing yards. However, you can of course choose your own over/under total as well, rather than just using the set sportsbooks. That is yet another bonus of using our dedicated offshore sportsbooks.

Below are some key player props listed for Super Bowl LVIII at BetOnline:

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Receiving Yards
  • Rushing Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Massachusetts

Betting on the pre-game Super Bowl national anthem is an extremely popular prop bet, only available with offshore sportsbooks. This year, Reba McEntire, the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Country’ has the honor of singing the national anthem.

Bettors can wager on the time/length of the national anthem and the duration of how long it will last. So, will McEntire’s Super Bowl national anthem performance go over/under the implied total length set by our offshore sportsbooks?

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 06 2024

Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 06 2024
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top