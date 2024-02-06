How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Maryland – Maryland Sports Betting

Take a look at our comprehensive guide to find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Maryland with our chosen NFL Sports Betting sites.

Every site we feature is a leading US offshore sportsbook. This means people can bet safely and legally on the Super Bowl from anywhere in the US, even in states where gambling is restricted.

In Maryland, sports betting is legal. This means you can place bets online or at selected locations in person such as state casinos.

However, our sites offer improved odds, and offer many prop betting markets that other US-based sites won’t accept wagers on.

You can even get up to $1,000 welcome bonus by following the steps listed later in this guide.

Below, we have picked our top sites for Super Bowl betting markets.

Top 6 Maryland Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

Best Maryland Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our top site for NFL betting is BetOnline. The below link allows you to earn up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. Exact details on how to claim your bonus are explained further below.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Maryland

To start placing a bet on the Super Bowl in Maryland today, just follow these simple instructions to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

The above link directs you to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From there, simply enter your details and create an account. Please bear in mind that their sportsbook bonus is only available to new customers.

With this account, you can bet from anywhere in the US, even if you are travelling to a state where gambling is restricted.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

There is a minimum deposit requirement of $55, with the maximum set to $2,000.

BetOnline will then match 50% of your deposit, meaning a $2,000 will earn you a $1,000 bonus, or just $55 will get you a $27.50 free bet.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

After placing your deposit, you just need to pick a bet and start playing. For Super Bowl betting markets, choose the NFL tab via the main menu.

Once you have found your chosen market, add it to your bet slip and enter a wager amount, then place your bet.

Below are some of the most common Super Bowl betting markets available.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Maryland

For people who bet regularly on the NFL, same game parlay betting is often a popular choice.

Parlay betting gives players the option of adding multiple individual bets to the same slip, increasing the overall odds. The more selections, the higher odds and bigger potential winnings.

However, note that the risk also increases, as every pick is required to win.

As an example, in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francsico 49ers. Bettors can choose game props, or player props.

Game props relate to specific events such as who is leading at half time, or if there will be over/under points scored.

Player props meanwhile are bets on individual player performances – which is an especially popular market.

For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Over 29.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Over 299.5 Passing Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Maryland

As mentioned, player props are especially popular with regular NFL viewers.

Those who follow lots of games and know recent trends and stats can often take educated guesses on how players might perform.

Sportsbooks can then either set an over/under target, or let players select their own values at different odds. Below are some popular examples of player prop markets available on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Maryland

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem can only be done via offshore sportsbooks.

As the Super Bowl features so much fanfare and pageantry, our sportsbooks are able to offer a number of unusual and unique markets.

For example, you can wager on how long the national anthem will last for by picking if it will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ a specified time.

This year’s anthem will be sung by ‘Queen of Country’, Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Maryland Another popular market for Super Bowl prop betting relates to Gatorade. Since 1984, it’s become tradition for the winning team to pour a huge tub of the drink over their head coach after the Super Bowl. From a betting perspective, you can wager on the color of Gatorade that will be used to soak the coach. In three of the past five seasons, blue has been the color of choice. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Maryland Another very popular market is the Super Bowl coin toss. Each year, a huge number of people bet on if the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. But through BetOnline, you can also pick whether the team who wins the toss will go on to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105