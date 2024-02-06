How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Maine – Maine Sports Betting

Learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Maine with our US offshore sports betting guide that will allow bettors to wager on the 49ers vs Chiefs in ANY US State, with up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.



Betting in Maine may be legal, but there are still many states in the US that have restricted gambling laws – something that bettors with the top US offshore sportsbooks don’t have to worry about, as these rules don’t apply to them.

However, there are still many plusses for Maine NFL bettors joining these offshore sports betting sites – including free welcome offers, no maximum payout restrictions, no bans on winners, bet in ANY US state, no KYC checks and Super Bowl prop bets available.

Top 6 Maine Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Maine Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

See here listed the best Maine sports betting sites for Super Bowl LVIII, where new players can get up to $6,500 in NFL free bets along the way.

BetOnline – $1,000 welcome bonus with 50% deposit offer Bovada – $250 NFL free bet with 50% welcome offer BetWhale – $1,250 sign-up offer, with 125% deposit bonus Everygame – $500 betting offer, with 100% sign-up offer BetUS – $2,500 Super Bowl free bet, with 100% deposit bonus MyBookie – $1,000 joining offer, with 50% first deposit offer

Best Maine Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Top Maine sports betting site, BetOnline are the number one selection for NFL betting at SportsLens ahead of Super Bowl 2024, as they carry a 50% deposit bonus for new customers (up to $1,000).

You can find out all you need to know on how to join BetOnline, fund your account, get their free bet and then how to bet on the Super Bowl in Maine below.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Maine

BetOnline are situated offshore, which is great news for NFL bettors that might live in an area of America that has restricted betting laws in place. This is because they don’t have to follow any set gambling restrictions.

NFL bettors can also wager with BetOnline with peace of mind as the top US offshore sportsbook has been around for over 20 years. Plus, with no state gambling laws to follow, their customers can bet ANYWHERE in the US, either online or via their mobile or tablet app.

There are stacks of NFL markets look out for, including prop bets which most of the traditional US sportsbooks don’t offer, plus player and game props.

Add in existing customer offers, fast payouts, multiple deposit methods, a $1,000 free bet, no bans on winners and limited KYC checks on joining – then joining BetOnline has a lot of advantages.

1. Join BetOnline

Create an account with BetOnline by clicking one of the links above. This will take you to a joining page where you can enter some personal details securely and pick a username and password.

This will now get you one step closer on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Maine or any US state.

2. Deposit Funds as a New Customer

The $1,000 BetOnline 50% first deposit offer is only for their new customers. But with the minimum just $55 to qualify then most new players will qualify for the welcome bonus. This first deposit (50%) would get you a $27.50 free bet.

But if you are wanting to take full advantage and get the maximum $1,000, Super Bowl free bet, then you must deposit $2,000.

However, even a $100 initial outlay will get you a $50 free bet for Sunday’s 49ers vs Chiefs match.

3. Place a Bet on Super Bowl 2024

With your new BetOnline account open, plus funds and your free bets added – you now set up to bet on the Super Bowl in Maine or ANY US State.

This can be done by clicking on the ‘sports’ tab in the top nav menu, then head to ‘football’ and ‘Super Bowl’ in the left menu bar. You will see the 100’s of Super Bowl markets to pick from ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs clash.

As well as all the main markets, like the moneyline and spread options, the best US offshore sportsbooks will also have the popular NFL prop bets that the bulk of the traditional US betting sites don’t list.

Advantages Of Joining an Offshore Maine Sports Betting Site

Generous free bet welcome offers

Established brands with over 20 years experience

No KYC checks on sign-up

Bet in ANY US State

No maximum payouts

18+ (traditional US sportsbooks are 21)

No bans on winners

Fast payouts

Many currencies supported

Prop bets available

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Maine

Same game parlay betting is a hugely popular bet for NFL fans, especially ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl on February 11.

These Same game parlays NFL bets allow bettors to add bets from different markets together for larger odds and higher winnings if the bet if successful.

The more selections in same game parlays will afford bigger odds. However, with more outcomes to get right this also makes the bet harder to get right.

In short, the more selections – the bigger risk, but bigger return.

With Super Bowl LVIII in mind, an example might have bettors choosing from the game props like a team to score more points in a certain quarter, 4th quarter method of victory, or total distance of the first field goal.

In addition, there are also player props that might include Patrick Mahomes or Brook Purdy yards on his 1st touchdown pass or the first player to land a reception.

Some examples of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay are listed here.

Under 47.5 points

Patrick Mahomes to complete his first pass attempt

Chiefs half-time leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Maine



Player props bets are stats focused, which gives NFL bettors the chance to put data in their corner.

These mainly consist of a spread or over/under options that give the bettor the choice to decide if the outcome will be more or less than then US sportsbook’s benchmark.

Some examples of key player props.

Receptions

Player Performance Duels

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Maine

Before the Super Bowl has even kicked-off, NFL fans could start the match with a winning bet, by wagering on the Super Bowl coin toss.

This Super Bowl coin toss bet has been another regular fixture with the best US sportsbooks for many a year now.

Over the first 57 Super Bowls, there have been 30 tails and 27 heads. Last year in 2023, the Chiefs were the toss winners with tails and also went onto win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 2024

Tails -101

Heads -101

Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Maine

Unlike a lot of the traditional US betting sites, another bonus when signing up with the best Maine offshore betting sites is they also support prop bets.

One of the most popular Super Bowl prob bets is National Anthem betting – like how long it will last.

This year the Super Bowl National Anthem honours will see country singer Reba McEntire, perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in front of the 65,000 capacity crowd at the Allegiant Stadium.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Secs: -135

Under 86.5 Secs: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Maine Once we know who has won Super Bowl 2024 then betting doesn’t stop there. Another favored NFL prop bet is what color the Gatorade be that’s poured over the winning coach. This Super Bowl tradition started in 1984 and has stuck around ever since. With the sportsbooks working out there is another betting market opportunity here. Three of the last five Gatorade colors have been blue, but purple is still the favorite. With yellow and lime also popular in the betting. Gatorade Color Odds For Super Bowl 2024 Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Red +450

Orange +450

Clear/Water +1000