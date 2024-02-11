NFL

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Louisiana – LA Sports Betting

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
Super Bowl MVP
Super Bowl MVP

Louisiana residents can bet on the upcoming Super Bowl with our established LA sports betting sites today.

With NFL betting in Louisiana legal, wagering on Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII has been made easier. However, despite this there are still many advantages the best US offshore betting sites have over the traditional sportsbooks.

These include up to $6,500 in free bets, join at 18+ with NO ID checks, showcasing the popular Super Bowl prop bets and also the option to bet across America in ANY State.

Top Six Louisiana Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

List Of The Best Louisana Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl

  1. BetOnline – One of the most reliable after years of service
  2. Bovada – Can view full live streams for the Super Bowl
  3. BetWhale – New users can achieve $1,250 via bonuses
  4. Everygame – Good formats for parlay bets
  5. BetUS – Renowned for rewarding existing customers
  6. MyBookie – Up to $1000 bonus for fresh users

Best Louisiana Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII : Get $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline Super Bowl LVIII Welcome Bonus

BetOnline is our number one pick for your Super Bowl bets, as they offer a superb deal for $1000 in free bets – as well as a 50% deposit bonus.

To put it simply, BetOnline are gifting new customers a $1000 Super Bowl 2024 free bet if you register today.

To help you prepare for the Super Bowl betting action, we have broken down the best ways for you to get the most out of BetOnline.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII In Louisiana

So, to get your Super Bowl LVIII bets started, continue reading and find the best sportsbook options for your NFL stakes this weekend.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

After using the link (see above) you will need to register on BetOnline’s website and enter the necessary details. You will need to be a new user to earn the sportsbook bonus.

Sports betting is legal in Louisiana; however, this is a great way for you to place your bets on the move and keep up to date with the action at all times.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

A key factor to note is that the in order to access BetOnline’s superb offer, you will need to deposit at least $55 and there is a limit of $2000.

This is to allow for the 50% return of your opening deposit, meaning if you stake $1000, you will see a return of $1000 via the bonus.

3. Bet On Super Bowl LVIII

Once you have made it this far, the time has come to stake your Super Bowl bets and there are many markets for Super Bowl LVII – which you can find via the NFL tab on BetOnline.

From player props to same game parlays, you can select any market and place your chosen value on the bet.

But what are the most popular markets for NFL sports betting?

Louisiana Sports Betting – Player Props 

Supporters of the NFL have opted to stake their money on player props, as the market continues to be one of the more popular selections.

This is largely down to the date available and repeated events that happen in each NFL match, including previous Super Bowls.

The most common selections (which can be chosen on BetOnline) are:

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Player Performance Duels
  • Receptions
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Sacks
Bet on Super Bowl Player Props Now

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In LA

Another market that has become hugely applauded in the NFL is same game parlay betting, with a huge amount of American Football lovers using it to their advantage.

A parlay is simple – you pick multiple possible events from a match and the more you select, the better your odds become. Obviously, choosing several match outcomes decreases the probability – but stats and data allow for some shrewd selections.

You could choose the winner between the Chiefs & 49ers, the number of points, touchdowns or dabble in the over/under market.

For example:

  • Chiefs To Win
  • Over 5.5 TDs
  • Highest Scoring Quarter – 2nd Quarter
Bet on Same Game Parlays Now

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Louisiana

Due to the magnitude of the Super Bowl, you can bet on a host of markets that are off the field via offshore sportsbooks.

An example of this is the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII, where NFL bettors can stake money on the length the anthem will last – which will be down to this year’s selected artist, Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

