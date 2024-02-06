NFL

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Louisiana – Louisiana Sports Betting

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
5 min read
The current Super Bowl holders, Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII and in preparation we have created a guide on how to bet on the match in Louisiana.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Louisiana?

Yes, NFL fans who live in Louisiana can participate in sports betting after it was legalized in 2021 – meaning bettors can dive in to Super Bowl LVIII.

With sports betting being available to Louisiana (18+), we have curated a list of the best sportsbooks for you to enjoy at home or on the move.

Top Six Louisiana Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

List Of The Best Louisana Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl

  1. BetOnline – One of the most reliable after years of service
  2. Bovada – Can view full live streams for the Super Bowl
  3. BetWhale – New users can achieve $1,250 via bonuses
  4. Everygame – Good formats for parlay bets
  5. BetUS – Renowned for rewarding existing customers
  6. MyBookie – Up to $1000 bonus for fresh users

Best Louisiana Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII : Get $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline is our number one pick for your Super Bowl bets, as they offer a superb deal for $1000 in free bets – as well as a 50% deposit bonus.

To help you prepare for the Super Bowl betting action, we have broken down the best ways for you to get the most out of BetOnline.

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII In Louisiana

So, to get your Super Bowl LVIII bets started, continue reading and find the best sportsbook options for your NFL stakes this weekend.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

After using the link (see above) you will need to register on BetOnline’s website and enter the necessary details. You will need to be a new user to earn the sportsbook bonus.

Sports betting is legal in Louisiana; however, this is a great way for you to place your bets on the move and keep up to date with the action at all times.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

A key factor to note is that the in order to access BetOnline’s superb offer, you will need to deposit at least $55 and there is a limit of $2000.

This is to allow for the 50% return of your opening deposit, meaning if you stake $1000, you will see a return of $1000 via the bonus.

3. Bet On Super Bowl LVIII

Once you have made it this far, the time has come to stake your Super Bowl bets and there are many markets for Super Bowl LVII – which you can find via the NFL tab on BetOnline.

From player props to same game parlays, you can select any market and place your chosen value on the bet.

But what are the most popular markets for NFL sports betting?

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Louisiana

Supporters of the NFL have opted to stake their money on player props, as the market continues to be one of the more popular selections.

This is largely down to the date available and repeated events that happen in each NFL match, including previous Super Bowls.

The most common selections (which can be chosen on BetOnline) are:

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Player Performance Duels
  • Receptions
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Sacks

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Louisiana

Another market that has become hugely applauded in the NFL is same game parlay betting, with a huge amount of American Football lovers using it to their advantage.

A parlay is simple – you pick multiple possible events from a match and the more you select, the better your odds become. Obviously, choosing several match outcomes decreases the probability – but stats and data allow for some shrewd selections.

You could choose the winner between the Chiefs & 49ers, the number of points, touchdowns or dabble in the over/under market.

For example:

  • Chiefs To Win
  • Over 5.5 TDs
  • Highest Scoring Quarter – 2nd Quarter

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Louisiana

Due to the magnitude of the Super Bowl, you can bet on a host of markets that are off the field via offshore sportsbooks.

An example of this is the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII, where NFL bettors can stake money on the length the anthem will last – which will be down to this year’s selected artist, Reba McEntire.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher

