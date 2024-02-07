How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Las Vegas – Las Vegas Sports Betting

Learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where the big match is being played, by signing-up the best US offshore Las Vegas sports betting sites below. These sportsbooks will allow wagers in ANY US State, have NO ID checks and also have up to $6,500 in free bets to claim.



Betting in Las Vegas, Nevada, is legal – of course it is – the area is billed the ‘entertainment capital of the world’. So, getting a bet on the Super Bowl in Las Vegas can be done easily.

However, there are still many perks to joining up with the trusted US offshore sportsbooks listed on this page. These include the option to join at 18+, whereas most traditional US betting sites are 21+. Plus, having the popular Super Bowl prop bets, like coin toss and National Anthem betting – not to mention no intrusive ID checks on sign-up.

It’s also worth noting that these offshore sportsbooks have been around a long time – some over 20 years and longer than most normal US betting sites. Therefore, betting safely and securely is also assured with these big brands that are often seen sponsoring huge sporting US events each week.

The further added plus with these US offshore Las Vegas sports betting sites is that NFL betting can be done ANYWHERE in the US, as they don’t have to adhere to any set state gambling laws.

Meaning bettors can wager on the move and across states should they want to – including banned betting states like Texas and California.

Top 6 Las Vegas Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Las Vegas Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

See below the best Las Vegas sports betting sites for Super Bowl LVIII, where there is up to $6,500 in NFL free bets to redeem.

BetOnline – Claim $1,000 free bets, with 20+ years experience Bovada – Well-known brand with $250 in free bets BetWhale – New sportsbook with $1,250 welcome bonus Everygame – Get $500 free bets (100% joining deposit offer) BetUS – Lucrative $2,500 NFL free bet MyBookie – Get up to $1,000 Super Bowl free bet

Best Las Vegas Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline have been supplying their betting customers with top offers and some of the best odds for over 25 years now and are often seen sponsoring some of the biggest US sporting events.

Therefore, BetOnline are a US offshore sportsbook you can totally trust and so it’s no surprise they’ve come out as the number one pick here at SportsLens.

New players can land a 50% welcome deposit bonus with this Las Vegas sports betting site of up to $1,000. While there are many existing customer offers to look out for like a refer a friend bonus and a 25% reload bonus (up to $250) every week.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Las Vegas

See below how to get started with BetOnline, where new players only have to be 18+ to join and another plus is there are NO ID CHECKS to perform. You will just need to enter some quick basic personal details, like your name/date of birth, address and email address.

1. Sign-up With BetOnline

Open an account with BetOnline by clicking a link anywhere on this page.

You will then be directed to a joining page to enter some basic personal details – then just chose a username and password.

Plus, rest assured as these details are also all stored safely and securely.

2. Deposit Funds With BetOnline

Now you will need to deposit into your new BetOnline account.

To qualify for the 50% first deposit bonus, you will need to deposit only $55. This is the minimum to get their welcome offer but will still get you a $27.50 free bet.

That said, if you want to take full advantage of their offer, then the maximum free bet is $1,000, which will mean you must do a $2,000 deposit.

Therefore, you have the option to start large or small. But, remember, even a $100 first outlay will get you a $50 free bet for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs.

3. Place a Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

So, you now have your BetOnline account set up, with added fund and a nice welcome offer.

To locate the Super Bowl LVIII betting markets, simply click on the ‘sports’ tab in the top menu.

Then head to their ‘football’ and ‘Super Bowl’ sections, which can be seen in the lefthand nav.

You will find 100’s of Super Bowl 58 markets to bet on here, so finding your bet for the big game won’t be an issue.

Of course, there will be the main markets, like total points, spreads and the moneyline. But the best US offshore sportsbooks will also have the popular NFL prop bets – like coin toss and National Anthem betting – that the US traditional sportsbooks won’t.

Why Join An Offshore Las Vegas Sports Betting Site?

18+ (traditional US sportsbooks 21)

Many currencies

No KYC or ID/Passport checks on sign-up

Free bet welcome offers

Trusted and established brands

No winners bans

Super quick payouts

No max payouts

Super Bowl Prop bets showcased

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Las Vegas

When wagering on the NFL, same game parlay betting has become a hugely favored option and Super Bowl LVIII will certainly be no exception.

What is a same game parlays NFL bet? This option gives bettors the option to select bets from various markets and put them together at larger odds and bigger winnings.

Same game parlays can be anything from two bets upwards. But the more markets picked then the more things you need to get correct for win the bet.

Some examples ahead of Super Bowl 58, would see bettors chose from the game props which could include a team to score the most points in a given half, or even the total distance of the first field goal scored, or even a quarter method of victory,

Player props are also an option and examples here include Patrick Mahomes or Brook Purdy yards on their 1st touchdown pass or the first player reception.

See below a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay with three bets listed (all would need to happen for the bet to win)

Over 47.5 points

Patrick Mahomes to complete his first pass attempt

Chiefs half-time leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Las Vegas



The Super Bowl player props bets focus on key stats on each player.

US sportsbooks will then offer a spread or over/under options that gives bettors the chance to bet on more or less than the given benchmark.

Some examples of key player props.

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Receptions

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Player Performance Duels

Passing Yards

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Las Vegas

Of course, the bulk of the Super Bowl bets will be on the game itself. However, NFL fans can also attempt and win a bet even before kick-off, with the popular coin toss betting option.

This Super Bowl coin toss bet has become an event tradtion and very popular over the years, with NFL fans betting on who will win the toss.

12 months ago in 2023, the Chiefs won the toss with tails and, of course, also won the Super Bowl. While the first 57 Super Bowls have produced 30 tails and 27 heads.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Tails -101

Heads -101

Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Las Vegas

Another pre-Super Bowl betting market is the National Anthem betting and just how long the song will be.

The Super Bowl National Anthem this year will see the Allegiant Stadium crowd witness country singer Reba McEntire, perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’, with the spread on the song length at 86.5 seconds.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Secs: -135

Under 86.5 Secs: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Las Vegas Once the Super Bowl has finished, there is actually still more to bet on – like what color Gatorade will be poured over the winning coach. This Gatorade tradition began in 1984 and has seen coaches being soaked ever since. But you can also bet on this too. Purple, which was the 2023 color, is the 2024 Gatorade favorite, but it could also pay to know that three of the last five colors have been blue. Yellow and Lime are next best in the betting, with Red and then Orange. Gatorade Color Odds For Super Bowl LVIII Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Red +450

Orange +450

Clear/Water +1000