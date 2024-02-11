You can bet on the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII from Kentucky with the trusted US sportsbooks below.

Betting in Kentucky is legal, so wagering on the Super Bowl is made easier. However, it can get simpler still with an account with a trusted US offshore sportsbooks.

This is due to the extra perks on offer that include up to $6,500 in free bets, joining at 18+ with no KYC checks, having the popular Super Bowl prop bets and also the option to bet in ANY US State.

Top 6 Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – Huge variety of NFL markets Bovada – Live streaming available for the Super Bowl BetWhale – 50% daily boosts on sports wagers Everygame – Loyal customer rewards BetUS – The parlay building kings MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus for new players

Best Kentucky Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

NFL betting is simpler than ever with BetOnline. With over 20 years at the top of sports betting, BetOnline offer the best markets and bonuses for US sports such as NFL, making them our number one pick for Super Bowl LVIII betting.

As mentioned down below, new users signing up to BetOnline for Super Bowl betting will be able to get $1000 in free bets which will make betting on the big game that little bit more enjoyable

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Kentucky

Three simple steps are all it takes to start wagering on the Super Bowl in Kentucky, so see below for instructions.

1. Join BetOnline

Signing up to BetOnline is a quick and easy process, and with them being based offshore, it will take less than 10 minutes to place your bets from sign-up.

So, even though Kentucky sports betting can be hard at times despite being legalized, you can sign up to any sportsbook on this page and have no problems whatsoever. Betting from home has never been better.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is available for all new customers to claim, as long as you meet the right requirements.

The minimum amount for a first deposit is $55 in order to take advantage of the offer, and the 50% deposit match works up to a maximum of $2,000. So, even depositing $200 would get you $100 in free bets and sportsbook bonuses.

Using the max deposit as an example, 50% of $2,000 is $1,000, which is the amount that you would receive in Super Bowl free bets.

3. Place Your Super Bowl Bets in Kentucky

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Kentucky from anywhere in the state, whether that is in your own kitchen, out at a bar or even at the mall, BetOnline sports betting app allows you to bet whenever you want, wherever you are.

Once you have located the NFL section on BetOnline, just pick your bet and add it to your betslip, then work out your desired stake. Any possible winnings will then be displayed on your screen.

Kentucky Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Kentucky passed a bill to legalise sports gambling last year – with retail locations opening in September 2023. Online sports gambling took slightly longer to legalise, but became active in KY later in the month.

Residents of Kentucky can also legally bet on the Super Bowl this year through any of the sites mentioned in this page. They’re all based offshore, meaning they don’t have to follow state laws and bettors can wager safely on the game.

To legally bet within Kentucky users must have a valid ID and be 18 or older.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky Casinos?

Kentucky sports betting is legal both online and in person, so football fans can wager on the Super Bowl in KY from their nearest casino.

All the sportsbooks on this page have mobile betting, meaning you can wager on your favorite sports whenever you like via the app or desktop – regardless of where you might be.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Kentucky Sports Betting Apps?

There are 27 online operators available within the state of Kentucky – with most allowing remote registration to any user aged 18 or older.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the usual operators then the offshore sportsbooks on this page might be for you, with thousands of dollars in free bets to be claimed ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

As these trusted sportsbooks are all based offshore, they don’t have to follow state laws and bettors can wager safely on the game, meaning that anyone from within Kentucky can bet on Super Bowl 58 with ease.

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Kentucky

Two of the NFL’s best offences and defences go head-to-head in Vegas on Sunday, making prop betting an exciting opportunity to win some extra cash.

If you think Patrick Mahomes will get a certain amount of passing TDs, or if Brock Purdy will rack up plenty of passing yards, player props at BetOnline allow bettors to wager on any players individual performance, making things more enjoyable.

The US sportsbooks found here will give you the chance to bet on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a certain market – e.g. Mahomes over 240 passing yards. Also, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a set number of sacks, receptions etc – these offer more value if you are confident on how a certain individual will get on in the game.

The Super Bowl being such a big occasion means BetOnline have a plentiful amount of player props, so see just some of the popular options below:

Player Touchdowns

Quarterback Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Interceptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

Fumbles

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In KY

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for NFL gurus to bet on. Game props – such as total points scored, or who will win can be put together with the player props touched on above.

This means you can build one, bigger bet made up of different selections. This, of course, means better odds, leading to better winnings.

A good example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay put together by one the SportsLens writers can be found by following the link.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In KY

Super Bowl Gatorade explained – what does it mean?

The winning coach is traditionally drowned in Gatorade after the game – the refreshment of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can bet on what color the Gatorade will be, with purple (grape flavor) the market favorite this year – so catch the odds below.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Kentucky

The Super Bowl coin toss happens just before the big game kicks-off, and you can bet on whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whichever team wins gets to choose who starts the action.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Kentucky

The Super Bowl national anthem is a tradition that happens every year before the game starts, and now punters can wager on it.

Popular country singer Reba McEntire is this year’s singer, and you can bet on how long you think the performance will last.

There are also other special markets to wager on with BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl LVIII Best Bet

In what is one of the most highly-anticipated Super Bowls in recent years, the Vegas showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is set to be a compelling battle.

Deebo Samuel has been one of the best players for the San Francisco 49ers this season and comes into the game in top form. Samuel put in a stellar performance in the NFC Championship win against the Detroit Lions last time out, picking up 89 receiving yards off eight catches.

That was a season high and we are expecting another big shift from Samuel, and our Super Bowl best bet is over 5.5 receptions @ +155. Staking $100 on this selection would return $255, giving a profit of $155.

Super Bowl MVP Betting In Kentucky

Super Bowl MVP betting is one of the most wagered selections by NFL fans ahead of the big game and this year is no different.

The award is given out to the player who performs the best for the winning team, and is often won by a quarterback.

And, speaking of quarterbacks, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes won it last year after his inspiring performance against the Eagles and he is favorite to win it again this time around.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Kentucky

CBS is the main broadcaster for this year’s Super Bowl with the likes of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracey Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely providing the insight and analysis.

Their coverage gets underway at 6:30 EST with build-up, interviews and much more.

However, if you can’t follow on CBS then that is no issue. Paramount+ will also be covering the game and you can watch via smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, tablets and a wide range of platforms.