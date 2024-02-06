As the big game between the Chiefs and 49ers fast approaches, we show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in Kentucky. With wagering on sports legal, it is still easier to do so with our recommended sportsbook, with NFL fans able to bet anywhere on the go.

With these recommended sites being offshore sportsbooks, they do not have to adhere to the same laws as local ones, meaning you can wager however much you want, whenever you want on the Super Bowl.

New customers can also take advantage of the generous sports bonuses that are on offer with these sites, with free bets available to claim with no problems at all whilst betting on the NFL.

Follow the steps below and find out how to use these Kentucky betting sites easily.

Top 5 Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Number one pick for offshore betting on Super Bowl with years of operation BetWhale – Likeable $1,250 betting offer available Everygame – Over 20 years of sports betting experience BetUS – Parlay and prop betting experts MyBookie – $1,000 bonus available to new customers for Super Bowl LVIII

Best Kentucky Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

NFL betting is simpler than ever with BetOnline. With over 20 years at the top of sports betting, BetOnline offer the best markets and bonuses for US sports such as NFL, making them our number one pick for Super Bowl LVIII betting.

As mentioned down below, new users signing up to BetOnline for Super Bowl betting will be able to get $1000 in free bets which will make betting on the big game that little bit more enjoyable

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Kentucky

Three simple steps are all it takes to start wagering on the Super Bowl in Kentucky, so see below for instructions.

1. Join BetOnline

Signing up to BetOnline is a quick and easy process, and with them being based offshore, it will take less than 10 minutes to place your bets from sign-up.

So, even though Kentucky sports betting can be hard at times despite being legalized, you can sign up to any sportsbook on this page and have no problems whatsoever. Betting from home has never been better.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is available for all new customers to claim, as long as you meet the right requirements.

The minimum amount for a first deposit is $55 in order to take advantage of the offer, and the 50% deposit match works up to a maximum of $2,000. So, even depositing $200 would get you $100 in free bets and sportsbook bonuses.

Using the max deposit as an example, 50% of $2,000 is $1,000, which is the amount that you would receive in Super Bowl free bets.

3. Place Your Super Bowl Bets in Kentucky

Once you have located the NFL section on BetOnline, just pick your bet and add it to your betslip, then work out your desired stake. Any possible winnings will then be displayed on your screen.

Once you have located the NFL section on BetOnline, just pick your bet and add it to your betslip, then work out your desired stake. Any possible winnings will then be displayed on your screen.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Kentucky

Two of the NFL’s best offences and defences go head-to-head in Vegas on Sunday, making prop betting an exciting opportunity to win some extra cash.

If you think Patrick Mahomes will get a certain amount of passing TDs, or if Brock Purdy will rack up plenty of passing yards, player props at BetOnline allow bettors to wager on any players individual performance, making things more enjoyable.

The US sportsbooks found here will give you the chance to bet on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a certain market – e.g. Mahomes over 240 passing yards. Also, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a set number of sacks, receptions etc – these offer more value if you are confident on how a certain individual will get on in the game.

The Super Bowl being such a big occasion means BetOnline have a plentiful amount of player props, so see just some of the popular options below:

Player Touchdowns

Quarterback Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Interceptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

Fumbles

How to Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Kentucky

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for NFL gurus to bet on. Game props – such as total points scored, or who will win can be put together with the player props touched on above.

This means you can build one, bigger bet made up of different selections. This, of course, means better odds, leading to better winnings.

A good example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay put together by one the SportsLens writers can be found by following the link.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color in Kentucky

Super Bowl Gatorade explained – what does it mean?

The winning coach is traditionally drowned in Gatorade after the game – the refreshment of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can bet on what color the Gatorade will be, with purple (grape flavor) the market favorite this year – so catch the odds below.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in Kentucky

The Super Bowl coin toss happens just before the big game kicks-off, and you can bet on whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whichever team wins gets to choose who starts the action.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in Kentucky

The Super Bowl national anthem is a tradition that happens every year before the game starts, and now punters can wager on it.

Popular country singer Reba McEntire is this year’s singer, and you can bet on how long you think the performance will last.

There are also other special markets to wager on with BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105