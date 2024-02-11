How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Kansas – KS Sports Betting

Bet on Super Bowl LVIII in Kansas with ease and enjoy many additional perks with the trusted US betting sites.



Sports bettors in the state of Kansas can use the trusted US sportsbooks throughout this article for their Super Bowl wagers both legally and safely.

These sports betting sites offer countless free bet and sign-up promotions, which KS bettors can use for Sunday’s NFL season finale in Las Vegas.

The 6 Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – Huge range of SB LVIII markets Bovada – Free live streaming of SB LVIII BetWhale – Generous welcome bonuses Everygame – SB LVIII bonus up to $500 BetUS – Variety of parlay and prop bets markets MyBookie – Up to $1,000 welcome bonus

The Best Kansas Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

From the list above, BetOnline is our top choice when it comes to NFL betting. Below, you will see a link that will take you to their site. This is where you can claim up to $1,000 in Super Bowl LVIII bonuses. Next, we will take you through the steps to secure your bonus.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Kansas

If you want to start betting on the NFL Super Bowl and are based in Kansas, follow the three steps below to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Join BetOnline

Once you click on the link above, you’ll be directed to BetOnline’s sign-up page. Simply follow the steps to create your account by filling in the required fields.

Anyone residing in Kansas is welcome to join BetOnline.

2. Deposit Funds

BetOnline’s offer requires new customers to deposit anywhere between $55 and $2000 – these are the minimum and maximum amounts to claim the bonus.

Therefore, if you did deposit $2,000, you would receive the 50% matched welcome bonus of $1,000.

3. Bet On The Chiefs vs 49ers

Once you have deposited your chosen amount – all that is left to do is place your first bet. Click on the NFL button and you will see the Super Bowl tab.

Once you tap on this, you will be presented with the extensive range of Chiefs vs 49ers markets. Once you have chosen your bet, enter the amount you wish to stake and hit place bet.

Kansas Online Sports Betting – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Kansas welcomed sports betting in 2022 – meaning its open for business when it comes to placing Super Bowl LVIII bets.

However, with just a couple of years of maturity many sports bettors will be more inclined to bet with one of our well established sportsbook of which have decades of experience taking wagers from bettors throughout Kansas and the US

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In KS Casinos?

Land-based wagering was given the green light at the same time meaning you can jump in your car and visit your local casino to place a bet on the Super Bowl.

However, you do need to be 21 to do so. If you would rather bet from the comfort of your own home you can do so with one of our sportsbooks. Our betting sites also allow you to open an account to bet from the age of 18 without the need for intrusive ID checks.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Kansas Sports Betting Apps?

A number of betting apps have cropped up since sports betting was allowed by governors. But these relatively new sportsbooks are often gazumped by our sites when it comes to range of markets, value within them and the sign up bonuses that comes with them.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Available In KS

For those who bet regularly on the NFL, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular and common options throughout the season.

Parlay betting is favoured by many as it allows you to combine two or more potential outcomes within the same bet. Of course, the odds increase but it’ll be harder to come in – as all of your selections need to win.

To give you a better understanding, will provide an example ahead of the Chiefs vs 49ers championship decider. Firstly, you can select a mixture of game props and player props.

A player prop quite simply is a bet on the individual performance of a player. These bets are very popular amongst Super Bowl bettors.

A game prop is more geared towards outcomes of specific events throughout the match. Again, these are very common for NFL bettors.

Therefore, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could look something like:

Over 17.5 points

McCaffrey first touch down

Chiefs to score last

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Kansas

As we mentioned, Super Bowl player props are one of the most popular markets for seasoned NFL bettors. This is where those who can boast a strong knowledge of the sport and a vested interest in the latest stats can potentially prosper.

BetOnline has a variety of player prop markets available ahead of the Chiefs vs the 49ers. It’s worth noting that you can edit the over/under options for your chosen market. These are just some of the offerings you can expect to see on BetOnline:

Touchdowns

QB passing yards

Tackles/assists

Rushing/receiving yards

Receptions

Sacks

Player performance duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Kansas

As we mentioned earlier, BetOnline offer a huge range of Super Bowl LVIII markets. One of these is for the length of duration for the Super Bowl national anthem – which can only be backed via offshore markets.

It may or may not come as a surprise to some, but this particular bet is becoming extremely popular. Bettors will simply need to back whether they think the anthem will go over/under the specified time limit.

This year, sportsbooks are offering the following:

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In KS

In recent years, betting on the ‘Gatorade Shower’ has become increasingly popular amongst NFL fans. The tradition of covering the winning coach in the famous sports drink has been going strong since 1984.

Bettors will simply pick and back what color they think it will be that is poured over the winning coach. Blue has been very common in recent years – sportsbooks are offering markets for a range of different colors.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Kansas

Who will win the Super Bowl coin toss is another popular market from BetOnline ahead of the Chiefs vs the 49ers. Not only do they allow you to bet on the outcome, but you can go on to back will that team go on to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Again, these sorts of markets are for fun and in theory – are based on potluck. It’s definitely worth a bet if you like the quirkier options.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Betting Pick For Super Bowl LVIII

There’s not long to go now until Super Bowl LVIII gets underway as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday’s epic is sure to be one of the finest NFL Championship clashes in years, and we’ve highlighted 49ers star Brock Purdy to complete over 248.5 passing yards.

The 24-year-old quarterback has been one of the standout stars in the 2023 NFL season. BetOnline are offering odds of -110 – which makes the wager more than attractive.

Purdy has 4,280 PY to his name so far this season so it’s definitely worth considering with BetOnline or any of our trusted US offshore sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP in Kansas

Betting on the Super Bowl MVP in Kansas is all made possible via BetOnline – who have listed Kansas City Chiefs hero Patrick Mahomes as the favorite.

The Chiefs quarterback has already won the award twice, including last year. He will be gunning for a trio of victories and Sunday’s showdown could be where he does it.

Mahomes can be backed at +140 with BetOnline, with rival Brock Purdy priced at +225. Below is a list of all the Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch The Chiefs Vs The 49ers In Kansas

For those who wish to watch the Chiefs vs the 49ers in Kansas, you can do so on TV on broadcaster CBS.

The game starts at 4:30pm central time but bear in mind, there will be plenty of pre-match build up in the hours leading up to the start of Super Bowl LVIII.

If you don’t have access to CBS, Paramount+ will also be offering live coverage. Paramount+ is available via Fite TV, Google TV, Apple TV and on various other streaming devices.

However you wish to tune in for Sunday’s epic, there are plenty of options available for everyone.