How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Kansas – Kansas Sports Betting

If you’re planning to bet on Super Bowl LVIII in Kansas, we’ve put together a handy guide which will show you how you can do so for the big 49ers vs Chiefs clash in Las Vegas.

The websites we will feature are all offshore sportsbooks, so even those who are based in states with gambling restrictions can wager on Super Bowl 2024.

In the state of Kansas, sports betting has been legal since September 2022. Bettors can wager online or in person at specific locations.

However, the sites we will cover offer sizable welcome bonuses. They will also be available in states where gambling is prohibited, too.

Not only that, these sites will offer a wider range of prop markets with improved odds. Further down our guide, we have pinpointed some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets that will be on offer.

The 6 Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – Huge range of SB LVIII markets Bovada – Free live streaming of SB LVIII BetWhale – Generous welcome bonuses Everygame – SB LVIII bonus up to $500 BetUS – Variety of parlay and prop bets markets MyBookie – Up to $1,000 welcome bonus

The Best Kansas Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

From the list above, BetOnline is our top choice when it comes to NFL betting. Below, you will see a link that will take you to their site. This is where you can claim up to $1,000 in Super Bowl LVIII bonuses. Next, we will take you through the steps to secure your bonus.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Kansas

If you want to start betting on the NFL Super Bowl and are based in Kansas, follow the three steps below to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Join BetOnline

Once you click on the link above, you’ll be directed to BetOnline’s sign-up page. Simply follow the steps to create your account by filling in the required fields.

Anyone residing in Kansas is welcome to join BetOnline.

2. Deposit Funds

BetOnline’s offer requires new customers to deposit anywhere between $55 and $2000 – these are the minimum and maximum amounts to claim the bonus.

Therefore, if you did deposit $2,000, you would receive the 50% matched welcome bonus of $1,000.

3. Bet On The Chiefs vs 49ers

Once you have deposited your chosen amount – all that is left to do is place your first bet. Click on the NFL button and you will see the Super Bowl tab.

Once you tap on this, you will be presented with the extensive range of Chiefs vs 49ers markets. Once you have chosen your bet, enter the amount you wish to stake and hit place bet.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Kansas

For those who bet regularly on the NFL, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular and common options throughout the season.

Parlay betting is favoured by many as it allows you to combine two or more potential outcomes within the same bet. Of course, the odds increase but it’ll be harder to come in – as all of your selections need to win.

To give you a better understanding, will provide an example ahead of the Chiefs vs 49ers championship decider. Firstly, you can select a mixture of game props and player props.

A player prop quite simply is a bet on the individual performance of a player. These bets are very popular amongst Super Bowl bettors.

A game prop is more geared towards outcomes of specific events throughout the match. Again, these are very common for NFL bettors.

Therefore, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could look something like:

Over 17.5 points

McCaffrey first touch down

Chiefs to score last

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Kansas

As we mentioned, Super Bowl player props are one of the most popular markets for seasoned NFL bettors. This is where those who can boast a strong knowledge of the sport and a vested interest in the latest stats can potentially prosper.

BetOnline has a variety of player prop markets available ahead of the Chiefs vs the 49ers. It’s worth noting that you can edit the over/under options for your chosen market. These are just some of the offerings you can expect to see on BetOnline:

Touchdowns

QB passing yards

Tackles/assists

Rushing/receiving yards

Receptions

Sacks

Player performance duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Kansas

As we mentioned earlier, BetOnline offer a huge range of Super Bowl LVIII markets. One of these is for the length of duration for the Super Bowl national anthem – which can only be backed via offshore markets.

It may or may not come as a surprise to some, but this particular bet is becoming extremely popular. Bettors will simply need to back whether they think the anthem will go over/under the specified time limit.

This year, sportsbooks are offering the following:

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Kansas

In recent years, betting on the ‘Gatorade Shower’ has become increasingly popular amongst NFL fans. The tradition of covering the winning coach in the famous sports drink has been going strong since 1984.

Bettors will simply pick and back what color they think it will be that is poured over the winning coach. Blue has been very common in recent years – sportsbooks are offering markets for a range of different colors.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Kansas

Who will win the Super Bowl coin toss is another popular market from BetOnline ahead of the Chiefs vs the 49ers. Not only do they allow you to bet on the outcome, but you can go on to back will that team go on to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Again, these sorts of markets are for fun and in theory – are based on potluck. It’s definitely worth a bet if you like the quirkier options.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105