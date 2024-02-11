How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Iowa – IA Sports Betting

Placing a bet on the Super Bowl in Iowa can be made a lot easier by joining the trusted US sportsbooks on this page.
The established sports betting sites below are all based offshore, meaning those living in states such as Iowa are able to wager safely on Super Bowl 2024.
There are many perks available to those who sign up to these betting sites, as they offer a wide range of sign-up offers and free bet bonuses that can be used on the Super Bowl.
List Of The Best IA Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Over 20 years worth of experience
- Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for the Super Bowl
- BetWhale – New customers can claim $1,250 in bonuses
- Everygame – Outstanding parlay building facilities
- BetUS – Impressive reputation for customer loyalty rewards
- MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Iowa
Follow the easy steps below to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Iowa today.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Following the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few details. The sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.
Anyone in Iowa can make an account and begin betting, despite gambling being restricted in the state as of February 2024.
2. Deposit as a New Customer
The minimum deposit required to participate in BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.
You will receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a maximum deposit of $2,000 would earn you $1,000 in bonuses.
3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl
Finally, choose your wagers! Find the Super Bowl betting markets by selecting the NFL button on the main menu.
Click on your desired selection, input your wager amount and place the bet.
Iowa Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Iowa legalized sports betting five years ago across online and retail, in-person platforms. Residents of Iowa can legally bet on the Super Bowl through the sportsbooks mentioned in this article.
These Iowa betting sites are available to access from anywhere in the US since they are based offshore, meaning they don’t have to follow any state laws which could restrict some users.
As long as your 18 years of age and you have an email address, you can sign up as soon as possible.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Iowa Casinos?
There are 18 different casinos in Iowa where you can walk in and place a bet on the Super Bowl. If you don’t fancy venturing out to a casino, if you sign up with the sportsbooks on this page and do it from wherever you’d like.
All the Iowa betting sites mentioned here have mobile betting, accessible via your mobile browser. They don’t have the extra step of downloading an app which makes things much easier.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Iowa Sports Betting Apps?
Betting apps are legal in Iowa and they offer all of the Super Bowl markets you’ll need. The sportsbooks featured in this article also have the handy feature of being available on mobile, which means you can bet from anywhere in Iowa.
There are thousands of Super Bowl markets to get involved with like the National Anthem, coin toss, Gatorade color and more that you wouldn’t get with other sportsbooks.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Allowed In IA
Throughout the season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular avenues for punters looking to get the most bang for their buck in the NFL.
Parlays allow bettors to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds will be – but it also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win for the bet to settle as a winner.
Super Bowl LVIII sees the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in Las Vegas. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Kansas City Chiefs money line
- Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns
- Under 47.5 points
Super Bowl Player Props Available In Iowa
Player prop betting is extremely popular amongst NFL fans and there are plenty of tools out there to help bettors find the best value for money.
Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make an educated guess on what one player might record in a single game.
Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Here, we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Iowa
Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available at offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline.
The traditions that come with the Super Bowl mean there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including stuff that happens off the field.
You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.
This year’s anthem will be sung by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105