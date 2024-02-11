How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Iowa – IA Sports Betting

Placing a bet on the Super Bowl in Iowa can be made a lot easier by joining the trusted US sportsbooks on this page.



The established sports betting sites below are all based offshore, meaning those living in states such as Iowa are able to wager safely on Super Bowl 2024.

There are many perks available to those who sign up to these betting sites, as they offer a wide range of sign-up offers and free bet bonuses that can be used on the Super Bowl.

Top 6 Iowa Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best IA Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Over 20 years worth of experience Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for the Super Bowl BetWhale – New customers can claim $1,250 in bonuses Everygame – Outstanding parlay building facilities BetUS – Impressive reputation for customer loyalty rewards MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Iowa Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

With BetOnline – our recommended pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Iowa

Follow the easy steps below to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Iowa today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Following the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few details. The sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

Anyone in Iowa can make an account and begin betting, despite gambling being restricted in the state as of February 2024.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit required to participate in BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

You will receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a maximum deposit of $2,000 would earn you $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Finally, choose your wagers! Find the Super Bowl betting markets by selecting the NFL button on the main menu.

Click on your desired selection, input your wager amount and place the bet.

Iowa Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Iowa legalized sports betting five years ago across online and retail, in-person platforms. Residents of Iowa can legally bet on the Super Bowl through the sportsbooks mentioned in this article.

These Iowa betting sites are available to access from anywhere in the US since they are based offshore, meaning they don’t have to follow any state laws which could restrict some users.

As long as your 18 years of age and you have an email address, you can sign up as soon as possible.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Iowa Casinos?

There are 18 different casinos in Iowa where you can walk in and place a bet on the Super Bowl. If you don’t fancy venturing out to a casino, if you sign up with the sportsbooks on this page and do it from wherever you’d like.

All the Iowa betting sites mentioned here have mobile betting, accessible via your mobile browser. They don’t have the extra step of downloading an app which makes things much easier.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Iowa Sports Betting Apps?

Betting apps are legal in Iowa and they offer all of the Super Bowl markets you’ll need. The sportsbooks featured in this article also have the handy feature of being available on mobile, which means you can bet from anywhere in Iowa.

There are thousands of Super Bowl markets to get involved with like the National Anthem, coin toss, Gatorade color and more that you wouldn’t get with other sportsbooks.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Allowed In IA

Throughout the season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular avenues for punters looking to get the most bang for their buck in the NFL.

Parlays allow bettors to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds will be – but it also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win for the bet to settle as a winner.

Super Bowl LVIII sees the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in Las Vegas. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Kansas City Chiefs money line

Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Under 47.5 points

Super Bowl Player Props Available In Iowa

Player prop betting is extremely popular amongst NFL fans and there are plenty of tools out there to help bettors find the best value for money.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make an educated guess on what one player might record in a single game.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Here, we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Iowa

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available at offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline.

The traditions that come with the Super Bowl mean there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including stuff that happens off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sung by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In IA Another Super Bowl prop bet relates to the age-old tradition of drenching the winning coach in Gatorade. In terms of betting on it, you are wagering on what color the ‘Gatorade Shower’ will be. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Iowa The Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a huge volume of wagers. You can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the game. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are bidding to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in the mid-2000s. After a Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs overcame underdog status in back-to-back road games against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to secure yet another AFC Championship. Kansas City are underdogs yet again and they’ve proven time after time that they’ll punish you if you go against them. At odds of +110 to win the game with BetOnline, you’d make $110 in profit with a $100 wager on the Chiefs to make history. Bet On Chiefs +110 Now How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Iowa In each of his two Super Bowl triumphs, Mahomes has been awarded with the MVP trophy and he’s a short favorite to claim the crown again this year. At the prices, Christian McCaffrey looks the best bet at +450. The San Francisco 49ers are the favored side in this match-up and most would argue he’s the team’s best player by some margin. The explosive running back has the ability to single-handedly take over a game and he scored two touchdowns in each of San Francisco’s postseason wins to get here. Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 Bet On Super Bowl MVP Now How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Iowa The Super Bowl’s official broadcaster in 2024 is CBS and coverage of Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. For the first time the game is also streaming on Paramount+. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is ready for a classic and so are we.