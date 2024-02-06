How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Iowa – Iowa Sports Betting

If you’re looking to bet on the Super Bowl in Iowa, look no further than our selected Iowa sports betting sites for Sunday’s showdown in Las Vegas.

Every website mentioned in this article are offshore sportsbooks, meaning those living in restricted states such as Iowa are able to wager safely on the Super Bowl today. Additionally, they offer generous welcome bonuses to get the ball rolling.

Later on, we also highlight some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer, including prop bets that some other betting sites will not allow you to wager on.

Best Iowa Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

With BetOnline – our recommended pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the Iowa

Follow the easy steps below to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Iowa today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Following the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you need to fill in a few details. The sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

Anyone in Iowa can make an account and begin betting, despite gambling being restricted in the state as of February 2024.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit required to participate in BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the max set at $2,000.

You will receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – so a maximum deposit of $2,000 would earn you $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Finally, choose your wagers! Find the Super Bowl betting markets by selecting the NFL button on the main menu.

Click on your desired selection, input your wager amount and place the bet.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Iowa

Throughout the season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular avenues for punters looking to get the most bang for their buck in the NFL.

Parlays allow bettors to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds will be – but it also comes with a greater risk, with every pick needing to win for the bet to settle as a winner.

Super Bowl LVIII sees the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in Las Vegas. You can pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Kansas City Chiefs money line

Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Under 47.5 points

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Iowa

Player prop betting is extremely popular amongst NFL fans and there are plenty of tools out there to help bettors find the best value for money.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make an educated guess on what one player might record in a single game.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Here, we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Iowa

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available at offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline.

The traditions that come with the Super Bowl mean there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer – including stuff that happens off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sung by the ‘Queen of Country’ – Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Iowa Another Super Bowl prop bet relates to the age-old tradition of drenching the winning coach in Gatorade. In terms of betting on it, you are wagering on what color the ‘Gatorade Shower’ will be. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Iowa The Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a huge volume of wagers. You can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the game. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105