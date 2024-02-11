How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Indiana – IN Sports Betting

Indiana sports bettors can place their wagers on the Super Bowl with the listed sports betting sites below today.
The trusted US sportsbooks listed throughout this article allow sports bettors from Indiana to place their Super Bowl wagers legally and safely, and offer numerous sign-up bonuses for new customers.
Continue reading for a list of the best NFL sportsbooks in Indiana for Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Top 6 Indiana Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
List Of The Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting
- Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free
- BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players
- Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards
- BetUS – Parlay building specialists
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started
Best Indiana Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
BetOnline has long been our top pick for NFL betting, and this comes thanks to their excellent sign-up offer. By following the link, you could claim up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl free bets – read on as we reveal how this offer can be claimed.
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Indiana
Wanting to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo? Follow the step-by-step guide below to learn how, whatever your location is within the United States.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
First, you must sign-up with BetOnline by providing some personal details. Simply input a valid email, along with a memorable password in order to create your account.
Of course, this bonus only applies to new customers of BetOnline, and they operate offshore – meaning that wagers can be placed from any location within the US, including within restricted states.
2. Deposit as a New Customer
A minimum deposit of $55 is required to claim the bonus, with the maximum being $2,000. BetOnline will then match your initial deposit by crediting an extra 50% in bonuses, meaning that if you were to deposit the $2,000 into your account – you’d receive $1,000 in bonuses.
3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl
All that’s left to do now is to identify your selections and place your bets. This can be done by clicking the NFL button on the main menu on the homepage, before then selecting the bet you’d like to place.
After doing this, you’re able to input the amount of money you’d like to wager, which can then be finalized by pressing ‘place bet’.
Unsure as to what markets you want to place your bets on? Read on, as we’ll talk you through some of the more popular markets currently available with BetOnline.
Indiana Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Since passing sports wagering legislation in May 2019, those within the Indiana state lines are able to place their sports bets with regulated and authorized sportsbooks and operators.
The sportsbooks that we’ve provided within this article is another ideal option for sports gambling in Indiana, as they’re all based offshore. This means that they do not have to abide to state laws and those betting on the sites can do so safely from their homes.
There will be no KYC checks or anything of the sort to sign up with these sites, with all that’s required is that you are aged 18 or over and have a valid email address.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In IN Casinos?
Sportsbooks are permitted to operate at casinos, racetracks and off-track betting locations within Indiana, meaning that you can head to several locations to place your bets in person.
This takes time though, and you can avoid the hassle of having to leave your house to place your wagers by signing up with our chosen sportsbooks within this article. By doing so, you can place bets on your phone or from your computer, either on the go or from home, thus saving you plenty of time in the process.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Using Indiana Sports Betting Apps?
As previously mentioned, sports betting is legal in the state of Indiana but bettors are limited to only the regulated and authorized sportsbooks. Our chosen betting sites are another option for you to place your bets, both legally and safely.
So long as you have an internet connection – you can access the sportsbooks listed here from your mobile device once you have signed up. There are hundreds of Super Bowl markets available to choose from, which you can place bets on using the generous sign-up bonuses that you will receive after creating your account.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In Indiana
BetOnline offer a wide variety of markets for the NFL, and one of the most popular available to users is same game parlay betting – which many will be eyeing ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.
What are same game parlay bets you may ask? Well, essentially, it’s when you combine two or more individual bets to maximise the odds potential. By doing this though, you increase the risk of your bet, as each pick within the parlay will need to be successful.
Using Super Bowl LVIII as an example, you can pick from game props – which are targeted to specific events within the match such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or the popular player props. These allow you to bet on the individual performance of a player on either team.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Under 47.5 Points
- Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards
- Chiefs Half-Time Leaders
Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Indiana
As we have already mentioned, player prop bets are incredibly popular amongst keen American football bettors.
Any fan of the sport can formulate their own player prop picks using their own knowledge, statistics and recent trends – making the market a desirable one for those looking to wager.
Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. BetOnline have plenty of player prop markets available for Super Bowl LVIII, with some of the more popular selections listed below:
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In IN
The Super Bowl national anthem is another interesting betting market, with BetOnline offering some exclusive odds in this regard.
You can bet on the duration of how long it will take for the United States national anthem to be sung at Super Bowl LVIII, and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total of time set by sportsbooks.
This year’s anthem will be sing by the ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105