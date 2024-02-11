How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Indiana – IN Sports Betting

Indiana sports bettors can place their wagers on the Super Bowl with the listed sports betting sites below today.



BetOnline has long been our top pick for NFL betting, and this comes thanks to their excellent sign-up offer. By following the link, you could claim up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl free bets – read on as we reveal how this offer can be claimed.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Indiana

Indiana Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Since passing sports wagering legislation in May 2019, those within the Indiana state lines are able to place their sports bets with regulated and authorized sportsbooks and operators.

The sportsbooks that we’ve provided within this article is another ideal option for sports gambling in Indiana, as they’re all based offshore. This means that they do not have to abide to state laws and those betting on the sites can do so safely from their homes.

There will be no KYC checks or anything of the sort to sign up with these sites, with all that’s required is that you are aged 18 or over and have a valid email address.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In IN Casinos?

Sportsbooks are permitted to operate at casinos, racetracks and off-track betting locations within Indiana, meaning that you can head to several locations to place your bets in person.

This takes time though, and you can avoid the hassle of having to leave your house to place your wagers by signing up with our chosen sportsbooks within this article. By doing so, you can place bets on your phone or from your computer, either on the go or from home, thus saving you plenty of time in the process.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Using Indiana Sports Betting Apps?

As previously mentioned, sports betting is legal in the state of Indiana but bettors are limited to only the regulated and authorized sportsbooks. Our chosen betting sites are another option for you to place your bets, both legally and safely.

So long as you have an internet connection – you can access the sportsbooks listed here from your mobile device once you have signed up. There are hundreds of Super Bowl markets available to choose from, which you can place bets on using the generous sign-up bonuses that you will receive after creating your account.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In Indiana

BetOnline offer a wide variety of markets for the NFL, and one of the most popular available to users is same game parlay betting – which many will be eyeing ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

What are same game parlay bets you may ask? Well, essentially, it’s when you combine two or more individual bets to maximise the odds potential. By doing this though, you increase the risk of your bet, as each pick within the parlay will need to be successful.

Using Super Bowl LVIII as an example, you can pick from game props – which are targeted to specific events within the match such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or the popular player props. These allow you to bet on the individual performance of a player on either team.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Under 47.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Indiana

As we have already mentioned, player prop bets are incredibly popular amongst keen American football bettors.

Any fan of the sport can formulate their own player prop picks using their own knowledge, statistics and recent trends – making the market a desirable one for those looking to wager.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. BetOnline have plenty of player prop markets available for Super Bowl LVIII, with some of the more popular selections listed below:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In IN

The Super Bowl national anthem is another interesting betting market, with BetOnline offering some exclusive odds in this regard.

You can bet on the duration of how long it will take for the United States national anthem to be sung at Super Bowl LVIII, and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total of time set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Allowed in Indiana Another Super Bowl specific market that readers may wish to place their bets on is the ‘Gatorade Shower’ market. A tradition at the Super Bowl since 1984, the winning coach will get a large amount of Gatorade poured over them – with sportsbooks currently taking bets over which colour the drink will be. As an example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet on Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Indiana The Super Bowl coin toss is another market available for bettors. Not only can you bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the season finale in Las Vegas. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl LVIII Betting Picks The big day is finally here, as the San Francisco 49ers aim to pry away the Vince Lombardi Trophy from the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium. One of our betting picks for the clash is to back the 49ers’ Brock Purdy to have at least 257 passing yards, a feat that he has achieved in each of his last two outings in the Divisional Round and Championship Round. Priced at +106 by BetOnline, you can make the most of these odds by using some of your free credits on the selection. By placing $100 on this bet, you’d receive $206 in returns if successful, meaning you’d make a handy $106 in profit. Bet on Purdy 257+ Passing Yards @ +106 Now How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Indiana Will Patrick Mahomes repeat his heroics from last year’s Super Bowl to be crowned MVP once more? Our offshore sportsbooks are offering odds on the Super Bowl MVP market, which residents of Indiana can place their bets on. The award will likely be given to the best performing player from the side that wins the game, with it being very unlikely that a player from the losing side will be named the game’s ‘Most Valuable Player’. Mahomes is currently favorite to retain his mantle at +140, however 49ers quarterback Purdy follows closely behind in the betting at +225. Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 Bet on Super Bowl MVP Now How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Indiana You can catch this year’s Super Bowl from Las Vegas over on CBS, where coverage of the event will get underway at 6.30pm EST on Sunday, 11 February. Coverage of the game is also available on Paramount+, which can be accessed on Fite TV, Apple TV, Google TV and a plethora of other devices and platforms. Pre-match build-up will begin on CBS at 3pm with Super Bowl Gameday, and the official pre-match show will then be broadcasted at 5pm.