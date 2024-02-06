How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Indiana – Indiana Sports Betting

If you’re looking to bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers in Indiana, then you’re in the right place. Read on for our comprehensive guide on the state’s best betting sites ahead of the match.

Sports betting is legal and live in Indiana, both in person and online. Gambling has been 100% legal since September 1, 2019, when Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill to to institute state rules and regulations regarding online sports betting.

Also available to those in Indiana, are numerous offshore sportsbooks. These sportsbooks listed below allow those within restricted US states to place their wagers on sports matches, with many offering sign-up offers and bonuses.

You can make the most of these offers with our chosen sportsbooks for all of your Super Bowl betting needs by following the comprehensive guide further on down the page.

Top 6 Indiana Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards BetUS – Parlay building specialists MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started

Best Indiana Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline has long been our top pick for NFL betting, and this comes thanks to their excellent sign-up offer. By following the link, you could claim up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl bonuses – read on as we reveal how this offer can be claimed.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Indiana

Wanting to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo? Follow the step-by-step guide below to learn how, whatever your location is within the United States.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

First, you must sign-up with BetOnline by providing some personal details. Simply input a valid email, along with a memorable password in order to create your account.

Of course, this bonus only applies to new customers of BetOnline, and they operate offshore – meaning that wagers can be placed from any location within the US, including within restricted states.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

A minimum deposit of $55 is required to claim the bonus, with the maximum being $2,000. BetOnline will then match your initial deposit by crediting an extra 50% in bonuses, meaning that if you were to deposit the $2,000 into your account – you’d receive $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

All that’s left to do now is to identify your selections and place your bets. This can be done by clicking the NFL button on the main menu on the homepage, before then selecting the bet you’d like to place.

After doing this, you’re able to input the amount of money you’d like to wager, which can then be finalized by pressing ‘place bet’.

Unsure as to what markets you want to place your bets on? Read on, as we’ll talk you through some of the more popular markets currently available with BetOnline.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Indiana

BetOnline offer a wide variety of markets for the NFL, and one of the most popular available to users is same game parlay betting – which many will be eyeing ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

What are same game parlay bets you may ask? Well, essentially, it’s when you combine two or more individual bets to maximise the odds potential. By doing this though, you increase the risk of your bet, as each pick within the parlay will need to be successful.

Using Super Bowl LVIII as an example, you can pick from game props – which are targeted to specific events within the match such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or the popular player props. These allow you to bet on the individual performance of a player on either team.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Under 47.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Indiana

As we have already mentioned, player prop bets are incredibly popular amongst keen American football bettors.

Any fan of the sport can formulate their own player prop picks using their own knowledge, statistics and recent trends – making the market a desirable one for those looking to wager.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. BetOnline have plenty of player prop markets available for Super Bowl LVIII, with some of the more popular selections listed below:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Indiana

The Super Bowl national anthem is another interesting betting market, with BetOnline offering some exclusive odds in this regard.

You can bet on the duration of how long it will take for the United States national anthem to be sung at Super Bowl LVIII, and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total of time set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Indiana Another Super Bowl specific market that readers may wish to place their bets on is the ‘Gatorade Shower’ market. A tradition at the Super Bowl since 1984, the winning coach will get a large amount of Gatorade poured over them – with sportsbooks currently taking bets over which colour the drink will be. As an example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Indiana The Super Bowl coin toss is another market available for bettors. Not only can you bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the season finale in Las Vegas. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105