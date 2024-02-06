Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Indiana – Indiana Sports Betting

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
SUPER BOWL Indiana
SUPER BOWL Indiana

If you’re looking to bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers in Indiana, then you’re in the right place. Read on for our comprehensive guide on the state’s best betting sites ahead of the match.

Sports betting is legal and live in Indiana, both in person and online. Gambling has been 100% legal since September 1, 2019, when Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill to to institute state rules and regulations regarding online sports betting.

Also available to those in Indiana, are numerous offshore sportsbooks. These sportsbooks listed below allow those within restricted US states to place their wagers on sports matches, with many offering sign-up offers and bonuses.

You can make the most of these offers with our chosen sportsbooks for all of your Super Bowl betting needs by following the comprehensive guide further on down the page.

Top 6 Indiana Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Bonus Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Widest market coverage for NFL betting
  2. Bovada – Live stream NFL games for free
  3. BetWhale – Up to $1,250 in bonuses for new players
  4. Everygame – Excellent customer loyalty rewards
  5. BetUS – Parlay building specialists
  6. MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus to get you started

Best Indiana Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline has long been our top pick for NFL betting, and this comes thanks to their excellent sign-up offer. By following the link, you could claim up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl bonuses – read on as we reveal how this offer can be claimed.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Indiana

Wanting to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo? Follow the step-by-step guide below to learn how, whatever your location is within the United States.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

First, you must sign-up with BetOnline by providing some personal details. Simply input a valid email, along with a memorable password in order to create your account.

Of course, this bonus only applies to new customers of BetOnline, and they operate offshore – meaning that wagers can be placed from any location within the US, including within restricted states.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

A minimum deposit of $55 is required to claim the bonus, with the maximum being $2,000. BetOnline will then match your initial deposit by crediting an extra 50% in bonuses, meaning that if you were to deposit the $2,000 into your account – you’d receive $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

All that’s left to do now is to identify your selections and place your bets. This can be done by clicking the NFL button on the main menu on the homepage, before then selecting the bet you’d like to place.

After doing this, you’re able to input the amount of money you’d like to wager, which can then be finalized by pressing ‘place bet’.

Unsure as to what markets you want to place your bets on? Read on, as we’ll talk you through some of the more popular markets currently available with BetOnline.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Indiana

BetOnline offer a wide variety of markets for the NFL, and one of the most popular available to users is same game parlay betting – which many will be eyeing ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

What are same game parlay bets you may ask? Well, essentially, it’s when you combine two or more individual bets to maximise the odds potential. By doing this though, you increase the risk of your bet, as each pick within the parlay will need to be successful.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

Using Super Bowl LVIII as an example, you can pick from game props – which are targeted to specific events within the match such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or the popular player props. These allow you to bet on the individual performance of a player on either team.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

  • Under 47.5 Points
  • Patrick Mahomes Over 275.5 Passing Yards
  • Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Indiana

As we have already mentioned, player prop bets are incredibly popular amongst keen American football bettors.

Any fan of the sport can formulate their own player prop picks using their own knowledge, statistics and recent trends – making the market a desirable one for those looking to wager.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. BetOnline have plenty of player prop markets available for Super Bowl LVIII, with some of the more popular selections listed below:

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Indiana

The Super Bowl national anthem is another interesting betting market, with BetOnline offering some exclusive odds in this regard.

You can bet on the duration of how long it will take for the United States national anthem to be sung at Super Bowl LVIII, and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total of time set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 19768767400
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Who Is The Favorite To Win The NEXT Super Bowl In 2025?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024
SUPER BOWL Indiana
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Vermont – Vermont Sports Betting
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024

Look no further if you’re hoping to bet on the Super Bowl from Vermont this weekend, as we’ve created a comprehensive guide on the best betting sites ahead of Sunday’s…

Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Tennessee – Tennessee Sports Betting
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 06 2024

Mobile and online sports betting is legal in Tennessee, but the Super Bowl betting sites on this page that all operate offshore means you can bet from anywhere, on the…

super bowl
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina – South Carolina Sports Betting
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024
George Kittle Receptions
Betting
George Kittle +120 To Have Over 4.5 Receptions At Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri
Betting
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri – Missouri Sports Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts – Massachusetts Sports Betting
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top