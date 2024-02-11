How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Illinois – IL Sports Betting

You can bet on Super Bowl LVIII from Hawaii using our selected sportsbooks and get free bet deals as a new customer.

Illinois sports betting is now legal so wagering is much easier in the state. However, there are still many good reasons to join the trusted offshore sportsbooks on this page ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

These benefits include fast payouts, 18+ sign-up age, no KYC checks on joining and a range of markets – including National Anthem betting.

When it comes to NFL betting and in particular the Super Bowl, BetOnline is easily our top pick.

Further down this guide, we will explain in finer details of how you can go about doing this.

Illinois Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Sports betting was legalised in Illinois back in 2019, so IL bettors can safely and securely wager on the Super Bowl this year if they are 18 years of age or older.

Illinois residents can still bet on the Super Bowl legally through the offshore sites mentioned through this article, as they don’t have to follow local states or laws.

If you’re over the age of 18 with an email address you can sign up to any one of these offshore sportsbooks today.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Illinois Casinos?

There are 16 available casinos in Illinois that football fans can bet on the Super Bowl with. Although there is plenty of in person betting options in Illinois, these offshore sportsbooks allow for a smoother and more relaxed experience.

Users can bet on the go with any of the trusted sportsbooks here, saving a trip to the casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Illinois Sports Betting Apps?

There are ten online sportsbooks currently available to users in Illinois. Although there is plenty of options for online gambling in Illinois, bettors may find the offshore sportsbooks on this page more advantageous for Super Bowl betting.

All the offshore sites on this page have mobile betting, which allows users can bet seamlessly via their mobile device anywhere in Illinois without having to download an app.

There are 1000’s of Super Bowl markets available across all the sportsbooks, including the favored prop bets like the National Anthem and coin toss which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks won’t have.

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In IL

Those who like to bet on the NFL and Super Bowl will more than likely be aware of player props betting. If you aren’t, not to worry. We can provide an insight and an example.

Player prop bets are essentially side wagers that don’t typically have an overall effect on the outcome of the final result. Another way of looking at it is what you determine or think a player will achieve in that game.

For the Super Bowl, this could simply be who you think will be the first player to score a TD. Most US sports betting sites will offer an extensive range of player prop markets.

Furthermore, player prop markets will almost certainly have an under/over total in place. These can be edited if you wish.

BetOnline’s offering for the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII will offer the following:

Rushing and receiving yards

Sacks

Receptions

Touchdowns

Passing yards

Player performance duals

Tackles and assists

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In IL

For seasoned NFL bettors, same game parlay betting is one of the most favored and popular options to explore. Not only are they easy and straight forward to understand, but the returns can be very rewarding as well.

A parlay quite simply allows players to add two or more selections together in one individual bet, meaning any winnings will be greater due to the increased odds.

Of course, the chances of winning are increased as each individual selection will need to happen in Super Bowl LVIII for the user to land the bet.

As an example, players can combine game props and player props in their same game parlay. Therefore, you can select something like Purdy total passing yards and what you think will be the lowest/highest scoring quarter.

To give you a better understanding, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could look like:

Under 27.5 total points

Patrick Mahomes under 239.5 yards

49ers HT leaders

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Illinois

If you wish to bet on the Super Bowl national anthem, this can only be done via offshore sportsbooks. This year, Reba McEntire will be doing the honors at the Allegiant Stadium.

Also known as the ‘Queen of Country’, bettors can wager on how long they think the duration of the national anthem will be. A series of ‘over’ and ‘under’ options will be available within a specified time.

The Super Bowl will generally offer a range of off-field betting markets that are deemed as light-hearted options. They are worth a look as there really is something for everyone.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In IL

Another fine example of a prop bet that has become more and more popular in recent years – what color will the Gatorade be that gets poured over the winning head coach?

Again, it is another light-hearted market and option for bettors for Super Bowl LVIII. The tradition itself is now into its 40th year.

Again, only offshore sportsbook will provide this market for the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Bets Available In IL

Betting on the outcome of the Super Bowl coin toss is a very popular option across a variety of sports, not just football. Of course, with there being only two options, bettors can treat these markets as a bit of pre-game fun.

It’s worth noting that BetOnline goes one step further. Not only do you back the outcome of the toss, but you can also bet on whether that team goes on to win the match.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl Betting Pick For 49ers vs Chiefs

The time for waiting is almost over as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers get set to lock horns at Super Bowl LVIII.

Ahead of the NFL Championship decider in Las Vegas, we’ve identified Deebo Samuel to score the first touchdown as our top betting pick.

BetOnline are currently offering very tempting odds of +900, which is more than appetizing for the 49ers wide receiver.

Samuel has seven TD’s to his name so far in the regular 2023 NFL season. With that in mind, he has gone three games without so Sunday’s extravaganza will provide the perfect platform to touchdown first.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Illinois

Residents in Illinois are able to place prop bets on the Super Bowl with BetOnline and all of our US offshore sportsbooks.

One of the most popular prop bets is for the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP). Naturally, this is the standout performer from the match.

Typically, quarterbacks are named as Super Bowl MVP’s. Last year, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won the award.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mahomes is the favorite again ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch The Super Bowl In Illinois

Illinois residents wanting to tune in to the Super Bowl clash on television can do so via main broadcaster CBS.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracey Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely will be the main names covering the action.

In Illinois, the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers gets underway at 4:30pm on Sunday, February 11.

If CBS isn’t for you, Paramount+ will also be providing live coverage. Customers can access via their smartphones, laptops/tablets, Apple TV, Google TV and other devices.