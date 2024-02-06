How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Illinois – Illinois Sports Betting

If you’re looking to bet on the Super Bowl in Illinois, our handy guide has got you covered. IL residents can bet on the Championship decider via our selected Illinois sports betting sites.

Illinois sports betting is now legal. The Illinois Sports Wagering Act was passed into law in June 2019, meaning residents aged 21+ can place wagers on live sporting events.

With that said, all of the websites we have covered in this article are offshore sportsbooks. Therefore, you will be able to bet on Super Bowl LVIII no matter where you are in the US, and they have many other perks too.

These include fast payouts, no KYC checks on joining, no maximum payout, no bans on winners and the popular Super Bowl prob bets like coin toss or National Anthem betting.

Top 6 Illinois Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl

BetOnline – Huge variety of NFL markets Bovada – Live streaming available for the Super Bowl BetWhale – 50% daily boosts on sports wagers Everygame – Loyal customer rewards BetUS – The parlay building kings MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus for new players

Best Illinois Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

When it comes to NFL betting and in particular the Super Bowl, BetOnline is easily our top pick. Below, you will see a link whereby you can earn up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses.

Further down this guide, we will explain in finer details of how you can go about doing this.

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII In Illinois

There are three steps below on how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo. Once you have done the below, you can start betting on Super LVIII in Illinois today.

1. Create Your BetOnline Account

Tapping on the link above will direct you to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From here, you can enter the necessary details and create your own account.

Naturally, the sportsbook bonuses are only available for brand new customers. Also, anyone in the US can wager on BetOnline. Even in states where gambling is restricted.

2. New Customer Deposit

New customers can deposit anywhere between the minimum amount ($55) or the maximum amount ($2,000) to claim the BetOnline welcome bonus.

If you wanted the full $1,000 bonus, the maximum deposit of $2,000 is what you would need to top-up.

3. Bet On Super Bowl LVIII In Illinois

Now you have created your account, added your funds and collected the welcome bonus – all that you’d need to do now is place your first bet.

Find and select the ‘NFL’ tab. From the drop down, tap on ‘Super Bowl’ Browse the variety of markets and select the bet you want Once done, enter how much you’d like to wager then tap bet

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII Player Props In Illinois

Those who like to bet on the NFL and Super Bowl will more than likely be aware of player props betting. If you aren’t, not to worry. We can provide an insight and an example.

Player prop bets are essentially side wagers that don’t typically have an overall effect on the outcome of the final result. Another way of looking at it is what you determine or think a player will achieve in that game.

For the Super Bowl, this could simply be who you think will be the first player to score a TD. Most US sports betting sites will offer an extensive range of player prop markets.

Furthermore, player prop markets will almost certainly have an under/over total set in place. These can be edited if you wish.

BetOnline’s offering for the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII will offer the following:

Rushing and receiving yards

Sacks

Receptions

Touchdowns

Passing yards

Player performance duals

Tackles and assists

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII Same Game Parlays In Illinois

For seasoned NFL bettors, same game parlay betting is one of the most favored and popular options to explore. Not only are they easy and straight forward to understand, the returns can be very rewarding as well.

A parlay quite simply allows players to add two or more selections together in one individual bet, meaning the returns will be greater due to the increased odds.

Of course, the chances of winning are increased as each individual selection will need to happen in Super Bowl LVIII for the user to land the bet.

As an example, players can combine game props and player props in their same game parlay. Therefore, you can select something like Purdy total passing yards and what you think will be the lowest/highest scoring quarter.

To give you a better understanding, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could look like:

Under 27.5 total points

Patrick Mahomes under 239.5 yards

49ers HT leaders

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Illinois

If you wish to bet on the Super Bowl national anthem, this can only be done via offshore sportsbooks. This year, Reba McEntire will be doing the honors at the Allegiant Stadium.

Also known as the ‘Queen of Country’, bettors can wager on how long they think the duration of the national anthem will be. A series of ‘over’ and ‘under’ options will be available within a specified time.

The Super Bowl will generally offer a range of off-field betting markets that are deemed as light-hearted options. They are worth a look as there really is something for everyone.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Illinois

Another fine example of a prop bet that has become more and more popular in recent years – what color will the Gatorade be that gets poured over the winning head coach?

Again, it is another light-hearted market and option for bettors for Super Bowl LVIII. The tradition itself is now into its 40th year.

Again, only offshore sportsbook will provide this market for the Chiefs vs the 49ers.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Illinois

Betting on the outcome of the Super Bowl coin toss is a very popular option across a variety of sports, not just football. Of course, with there being only two options, bettors can treat these markets as a bit of pre-game fun.

It’s worth noting that BetOnline goes one step further. Not only do you back the outcome of the toss, but you can also bet on whether that team goes on to win the match.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105