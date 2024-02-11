How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho – ID Sports Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho with the legal US sportsbooks below and access a host of free bet deals.

Betting law in Idaho is still to be passed but you can use our US online sportsbooks below to bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho.

They also offer quick payments and anonymous transactions with NO KYC checks on sign-up (18+), no max payouts Super Bowl prop bets and offering $6,500 in free bets for new users.

Listed here are the best Idaho sports betting sites for Super Bowl LVIII, where there is a maximum of $6,500 in free bets, the option to bet on prop bets, plus betting in ANY US State as they don’t have to follow set state gambling regulations.

Best Idaho Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Get $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus) Today with BetOnline



BetOnline are the SportsLens top selection for NFL betting ahead of Super Bowl 2024, with a 50% deposit bonus for new customers (up to $1,000) to reward new players.

See below how to join BetOnline and then how to bet on Super Bowl 58. Which sees the holders Kansas City Chiefs taking on the five-time winners the San Francisco 49ers.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Idaho

BetOnline are situated offshore, which is great news for NFL bettors that might live in an area of America that has restricted betting laws in place. This is because they don’t have to follow any set gambling restrictions. Just like those in Idaho.

The BetOnline site has been established for over 20 years, therefore Idaho sports betting lovers will be able to place a bet on the Super Bowl 100% securely and safely, plus anywhere in the US.

Then, once joined, there are over a thousand Super Bowl betting markets (including prop bets), to explore that will cover all your NFL betting needs.

With more existing customer offers, quick payouts, multiple deposit methods and a $1,000 free bet, then joining BetOnline has many plusses.

1. Sign-up With BetOnline

Open an account with BetOnline via one of the links above. You will then be taken to a joining page that will require you to enter some basic personal details, which are all stored securely.

You are now one step closer to being able to bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho, or any US state.

2. Deposit Funds as a New Customer

This $1,000 BetOnline 50% first deposit bonus is for new customers only and with the minimum just $55 to qualify then you don’t need to outlay a lot to get your free bet. This would get you a $27.50 free bet.

However, to get the maximum $1,000, Super Bowl free bet – you’ll need to deposit $2,000, but even a $100 first outlay will get you a $50 betting bonus for the big Chiefs vs 49ers match.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Once you’ve opened your account, funded it and claimed joining offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it

Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’

Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Idaho Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Idaho sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on this page.

These sites offer a safe and legal platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Idaho via these sites is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus, there are NO ID or KYC checks on joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho Casinos?

Idaho sports betting fans can’t bet on the Super Bowl in casinos either.

But you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.

You can also bet in ANY US State, including Idaho, from your own home – which is easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Idaho Sports Betting Apps?

There are no betting apps for Idaho sports betting fans. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Idaho government, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our trusted sportsbooks.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Idaho and don’t have to download an app.

They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In ID

Super Bowl same game parlay betting is a very popular NFL bet that will be widely used ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs clash on February 11.

Same game parlays bets allow NFL bettors to add two or more individual bets for larger odds and possible higher winnings should the bet win.

The more options placed in the same game parlays means bigger odds. However, this also makes the bet harder to land with more outcomes to get right.

Looking at Super Bowl LVIII, an example here might see bettors select from the game props like 1st quarter method of victory, a team to score more points in a certain quarter or total distance of first field goal.

Plus, there are also player props options to look out for that revolve around the players from each side. These include Brock Purdy or Patrick Mahomes yards on his 1st touchdown pass or first player (either side) to have a reception.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay.

Over 47.5 points

Brook Purdy to complete his first pass attempt

Chiefs half-time leaders

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Idaho



Player props bets are generally stats and trends based, which allow NFL bettors the chance to put data in their betting corner.

There is often a spread or over/under in these markets with bettors having to decide if they will be more or less than the US sportsbooks margin.

See here some examples of key player props.

Passing Yards

Sacks

Receptions

Player Performance Duels

Tackles and Assists

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Idaho

Another huge plus about joining up with the best Idaho offshore betting sites is they also have the popular prop bets – whereas a lot of traditional sportsbooks don’t.

One of the most popular Super Bowl prob bet is betting on the National Anthem.

The 2024 Super Bowl National Anthem baton has been given to well-known country singer Reba McEntire, who will perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in front of the 65,000 capacity crowd at the Allegiant Stadium.

You can bet on how long she’ll take to sing it.

The US offshore betting sites will either have many time ranges or simply offer an over/under time, with bettors then having to decide if the length will be more or less.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Secs: -135

Under 86.5 Secs: -105

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Idaho

Another Super Bowl pre prop bet market is to bet on the coin toss.

The Super Bowl coin toss bet has a big following and with a betting market on the outcome, NFL fans can land a winning bet before it’s even kicked-off. The opening 57 Super Bowls have seen 30 tails and 27 heads.

12 months ago in 2023, the Chiefs won the toss after calling tails and, of course, also went onto win Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 2024

Tails -101

Heads -101

Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In ID Once Super Bowl 2024 is over the betting doesn’t even stop there. As another of the NFL favored prop bets is the color of the Gatorade that will be thrown over the winning Super Bowl coach. This Gatorade tradition began in 1984 and is now a regular fixture of the Super Bowl celebrations, and you can now even bet on what color the liquid will be. We’ve seen blue pop up in three of the last five Super Bowls, but purple is favorite, with yellow & lime next best in the betting. Gatorade Color Odds For Super Bowl LVIII Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Red +450

Orange +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Super Bowl LVIII Head-To-Head: 49ers vs Chiefs As Super Bowl LVIII fast-approaches, we also look back on how many times the Chiefs and 49ers have played in the past. There have only been 15 previous clashes. It’s the Chiefs lead the way – but by just the one win – as the Super Bowl LVII winners currently hold an 8-7 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. The pair first played way back in 1971, with the Chiefs winning 26-17 in San Fran, with their last meeting in 2022. This saw another Kansas win 44-23. As many know, the two also faced-off in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, with Kansas landing the spoils – 31-20 in Florida. So, with the Chiefs having won the last three head-to-heads, they have the clear upperhand based on the head-to-heads coming into Super Bowl 58. If Kansas can win again, they will become the ninth Super Bowl back-to-back winner and the first since New England back in 2004/2005. Chiefs Have A Fine Allegiant Stadium Record In the build-up to Super Bowl 58, it was rumored that there is a Kansas City Chiefs flag buried under the Allegiant Stadium. Placed there when the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium was being built in 2017 by a construction worker. If true, then the flag could be helping the Chiefs (in a weird way) as since the new stadium was opened in 2020 Kansas haven’t lost a game there. Last year’s Super Bowl winners have played at the Raiders the new Allegiant Stadium four times between 2020 and 2023 and won them all. 2023: Chiefs win, 31-17

2023: Chiefs win 31-13

2021: Chiefs win, 41-14

2020: Chiefs win, 35-31 You can bet on Kansas to carry on that run with BetOnline at +110. 49ers Looking To Equal The Steelers and Patriots With Six Super Bowl Wins Kansas have won the Super Bowl three times and have made the NFL’s last two in three of the last four (2 wins), so head into Sunday’s game as the clear form side since 2020. However, despite this the Chiefs still trail San Fran when it comes to Super Bowl wins, with the 49ers winning five to date. The first win for San Francisco came in Super Bowl XVI in 1982 and their most recent was in 1995 at Super Bowl XXIX. Should the 49ers win their sixth Super Bowl on Sunday, they will join the Steelers and New England at the top of the winners list – who both have six wins. You can place a bet on the San Francisco 49ers winning their sixth Super Bowl at -111 with BetOnline. How To Watch Super Bowl 2024 Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII (Feb 11) will begin at 6:30pm and can be viewed on CBS and other Viacom cable networks. The huge 49ers vs Chiefs match will also be shown LIVE on Nickelodeon. To view the Super Bowl without cable, you will need a subscription to Paramount+, which is also available via mobile and tablet devices if you want to watch the action out and about, or FireTV, AppleTV, Google TV, Roku.