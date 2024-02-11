How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho – ID Sports Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho with the legal US sportsbooks below and access a host of free bet deals.
Betting law in Idaho is still to be passed but you can use our US online sportsbooks below to bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho.
They also offer quick payments and anonymous transactions with NO KYC checks on sign-up (18+), no max payouts Super Bowl prop bets and offering $6,500 in free bets for new users.
Top 6 Idaho Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
List Of The Best Idaho Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
Listed here are the best Idaho sports betting sites for Super Bowl LVIII, where there is a maximum of $6,500 in free bets, the option to bet on prop bets, plus betting in ANY US State as they don’t have to follow set state gambling regulations.
- BetOnline – 50% Deposit bonus, up to $1,000
- Bovada – 50% matched, up to $250
- BetWhale – 125% first deposit bonus, up to $1,250
- Everygame – 100% deposit bonus, up to $500
- BetUS – 100% sign-up offer, up to $2,500
- MyBookie – 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000
Best Idaho Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Get $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus) Today with BetOnline
BetOnline are the SportsLens top selection for NFL betting ahead of Super Bowl 2024, with a 50% deposit bonus for new customers (up to $1,000) to reward new players.
See below how to join BetOnline and then how to bet on Super Bowl 58. Which sees the holders Kansas City Chiefs taking on the five-time winners the San Francisco 49ers.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Idaho
BetOnline are situated offshore, which is great news for NFL bettors that might live in an area of America that has restricted betting laws in place. This is because they don’t have to follow any set gambling restrictions. Just like those in Idaho.
The BetOnline site has been established for over 20 years, therefore Idaho sports betting lovers will be able to place a bet on the Super Bowl 100% securely and safely, plus anywhere in the US.
Then, once joined, there are over a thousand Super Bowl betting markets (including prop bets), to explore that will cover all your NFL betting needs.
With more existing customer offers, quick payouts, multiple deposit methods and a $1,000 free bet, then joining BetOnline has many plusses.
1. Sign-up With BetOnline
Open an account with BetOnline via one of the links above. You will then be taken to a joining page that will require you to enter some basic personal details, which are all stored securely.
You are now one step closer to being able to bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho, or any US state.
2. Deposit Funds as a New Customer
This $1,000 BetOnline 50% first deposit bonus is for new customers only and with the minimum just $55 to qualify then you don’t need to outlay a lot to get your free bet. This would get you a $27.50 free bet.
However, to get the maximum $1,000, Super Bowl free bet – you’ll need to deposit $2,000, but even a $100 first outlay will get you a $50 betting bonus for the big Chiefs vs 49ers match.
3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII
Once you’ve opened your account, funded it and claimed joining offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it
- Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’
Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
Idaho Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Idaho sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on this page.
These sites offer a safe and legal platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.
Sports betting in Idaho via these sites is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus, there are NO ID or KYC checks on joining.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho Casinos?
Idaho sports betting fans can’t bet on the Super Bowl in casinos either.
But you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.
You can also bet in ANY US State, including Idaho, from your own home – which is easier than visiting a casino.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Idaho Sports Betting Apps?
There are no betting apps for Idaho sports betting fans. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Idaho government, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our trusted sportsbooks.
All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Idaho and don’t have to download an app.
They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In ID
Super Bowl same game parlay betting is a very popular NFL bet that will be widely used ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs clash on February 11.
Same game parlays bets allow NFL bettors to add two or more individual bets for larger odds and possible higher winnings should the bet win.
The more options placed in the same game parlays means bigger odds. However, this also makes the bet harder to land with more outcomes to get right.
Looking at Super Bowl LVIII, an example here might see bettors select from the game props like 1st quarter method of victory, a team to score more points in a certain quarter or total distance of first field goal.
Plus, there are also player props options to look out for that revolve around the players from each side. These include Brock Purdy or Patrick Mahomes yards on his 1st touchdown pass or first player (either side) to have a reception.
Here’s an example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay.
- Over 47.5 points
- Brook Purdy to complete his first pass attempt
- Chiefs half-time leaders
Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Idaho
Player props bets are generally stats and trends based, which allow NFL bettors the chance to put data in their betting corner.
There is often a spread or over/under in these markets with bettors having to decide if they will be more or less than the US sportsbooks margin.
See here some examples of key player props.
- Passing Yards
- Sacks
- Receptions
- Player Performance Duels
- Tackles and Assists
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Touchdowns
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Idaho
Another huge plus about joining up with the best Idaho offshore betting sites is they also have the popular prop bets – whereas a lot of traditional sportsbooks don’t.
One of the most popular Super Bowl prob bet is betting on the National Anthem.
The 2024 Super Bowl National Anthem baton has been given to well-known country singer Reba McEntire, who will perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in front of the 65,000 capacity crowd at the Allegiant Stadium.
You can bet on how long she’ll take to sing it.
The US offshore betting sites will either have many time ranges or simply offer an over/under time, with bettors then having to decide if the length will be more or less.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Secs: -135
- Under 86.5 Secs: -105
Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Idaho
Another Super Bowl pre prop bet market is to bet on the coin toss.
The Super Bowl coin toss bet has a big following and with a betting market on the outcome, NFL fans can land a winning bet before it’s even kicked-off. The opening 57 Super Bowls have seen 30 tails and 27 heads.
12 months ago in 2023, the Chiefs won the toss after calling tails and, of course, also went onto win Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 2024
- Tails -101
- Heads -101
- Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105