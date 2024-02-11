American Football

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho – ID Sports Betting

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
11 min read
Super Bowl
Super Bowl

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho with the legal US sportsbooks below and access a host of free bet deals.

Betting law in Idaho is still to be passed but you can use our US online sportsbooks below to bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho.

They also offer quick payments and anonymous transactions with NO KYC checks on sign-up (18+), no max payouts Super Bowl prop bets and offering $6,500 in free bets for new users.

Top 6 Idaho Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best Idaho Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

Listed here are the best Idaho sports betting sites for Super Bowl LVIII, where there is a maximum of $6,500 in free bets, the option to bet on prop bets, plus betting in ANY US State as they don’t have to follow set state gambling regulations.

  1. BetOnline – 50% Deposit bonus, up to $1,000
  2. Bovada – 50% matched, up to $250
  3. BetWhale – 125% first deposit bonus, up to $1,250
  4. Everygame – 100% deposit bonus, up to $500
  5. BetUS – 100% sign-up offer, up to $2,500
  6. MyBookie – 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000

Best Idaho Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Get $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus) Today with BetOnline

BetOnline Super Bowl LVIII Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are the SportsLens top selection for NFL betting ahead of Super Bowl 2024, with a 50% deposit bonus for new customers (up to $1,000) to reward new players.

See below how to join BetOnline and then how to bet on Super Bowl 58. Which sees the holders Kansas City Chiefs taking on the five-time winners the San Francisco 49ers.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Idaho

BetOnline are situated offshore, which is great news for NFL bettors that might live in an area of America that has restricted betting laws in place. This is because they don’t have to follow any set gambling restrictions. Just like those in Idaho.

The BetOnline site has been established for over 20 years, therefore Idaho sports betting lovers will be able to place a bet on the Super Bowl 100% securely and safely, plus anywhere in the US.

Then, once joined, there are over a thousand Super Bowl betting markets (including prop bets), to explore that will cover all your NFL betting needs.

With more existing customer offers, quick payouts, multiple deposit methods and a $1,000 free bet, then joining BetOnline has many plusses.

1. Sign-up With BetOnline

Open an account with BetOnline via one of the links above. You will then be taken to a joining page that will require you to enter some basic personal details, which are all stored securely.

You are now one step closer to being able to bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho, or any US state.

2. Deposit Funds as a New Customer

This $1,000 BetOnline 50% first deposit bonus is for new customers only and with the minimum just $55 to qualify then you don’t need to outlay a lot to get your free bet. This would get you a $27.50 free bet.

However, to get the maximum $1,000, Super Bowl free bet – you’ll need to deposit $2,000, but even a $100 first outlay will get you a $50 betting bonus for the big Chiefs vs 49ers match.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Once you’ve opened your account, funded it and claimed joining offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these steps.

  • Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
  • Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it
  • Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’

Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Idaho Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Idaho sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on this page.

These sites offer a safe and legal platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Idaho via these sites is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus, there are NO ID or KYC checks on joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho Casinos?

Idaho sports betting fans can’t bet on the Super Bowl in casinos either.

But you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.

You can also bet in ANY US State, including Idaho, from your own home – which is easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Idaho Sports Betting Apps?

There are no betting apps for Idaho sports betting fans. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Idaho government, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our trusted sportsbooks.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Idaho and don’t have to download an app.

They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In ID

Super Bowl same game parlay betting is a very popular NFL bet that will be widely used ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs clash on February 11.

Same game parlays bets allow NFL bettors to add two or more individual bets for larger odds and possible higher winnings should the bet win.

The more options placed in the same game parlays means bigger odds. However, this also makes the bet harder to land with more outcomes to get right.

Looking at Super Bowl LVIII, an example here might see bettors select from the game props like 1st quarter method of victory, a team to score more points in a certain quarter or total distance of first field goal.

Plus, there are also player props options to look out for that revolve around the players from each side. These include Brock Purdy or Patrick Mahomes yards on his 1st touchdown pass or first player (either side) to have a reception.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay.

  • Over 47.5 points
  • Brook Purdy to complete his first pass attempt
  • Chiefs half-time leaders
Bet on Same Game Parlays Now

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Idaho

Player props bets are generally stats and trends based, which allow NFL bettors the chance to put data in their betting corner.

There is often a spread or over/under in these markets with bettors having to decide if they will be more or less than the US sportsbooks margin.

See here some examples of key player props.

  • Passing Yards
  • Sacks
  • Receptions
  • Player Performance Duels
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Touchdowns
Bet on Super Bowl Player Props Now

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Idaho

Another huge plus about joining up with the best Idaho offshore betting sites is they also have the popular prop bets – whereas a lot of traditional sportsbooks don’t.

One of the most popular Super Bowl prob bet is betting on the National Anthem.

The 2024 Super Bowl National Anthem baton has been given to well-known country singer Reba McEntire, who will perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in front of the 65,000 capacity crowd at the Allegiant Stadium.

You can bet on how long she’ll take to sing it.

The US offshore betting sites will either have many time ranges or simply offer an over/under time, with bettors then having to decide if the length will be more or less.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Secs: -135
  • Under 86.5 Secs: -105
Bet On Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Now

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Idaho

Another Super Bowl pre prop bet market is to bet on the coin toss.

The Super Bowl coin toss bet has a big following and with a betting market on the outcome, NFL fans can land a winning bet before it’s even kicked-off.  The opening 57 Super Bowls have seen 30 tails and 27 heads.

12 months ago in 2023, the Chiefs won the toss after calling tails and, of course, also went onto win Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 2024

  • Tails -101
  • Heads -101
  • Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105
Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Drake Super Bowl Bet 2024
American Football

LATEST Drake Super Bowl Bet 2024: Who Will Have To Overcome The Drake Curse This Year?

Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl Florida Betting Alternatives
American Football
Best Florida Sports Betting Alternatives For Those Who Can’t Access The Hard Rock App
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024

Florida residents can bet on the Super Bowl for the first time this year, but the regulations around the Hard Rock Bet app mean many will still miss out on…

Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maine | ME Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maine | Our guide to betting on player prop bets on ME sports betting sites

Mississippi Sports Betting
American Football
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Texas | TX Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
Como Apostar no Super Bowl no Brasil – Apostas Esportivas no Brasil
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
Cómo Apostar en el Super Bowl en Texas – Apuestas Deportivas en TX
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 11 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
How To Place A Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In New Jersey | Sports Betting Bonus for NJ Residents
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 11 2024
Arrow to top