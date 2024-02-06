How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho – Idaho Sports Betting

Discover how to bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho with our top US offshore sportsbook guide below that not only has up to $6,500 in NFL free bets to claim but you can also use these betting sites to bet in ANY State – including Idaho, where gambling is currently not allowed.

There are no land-based gambling venues in Idaho, with betting banned. So wagering can be tricky with residents often having to hot-foot to nearby states like Montana or Nevada to place bets.

But the GREAT NEWS is there’s a way around this for NFL fans that live in Idaho wanting to bet on the Super Bowl. By joining the US offshore sportsbooks below this is possible as they don’t have to adhere to any set gambling state laws.

Listed here are the best Idaho sports betting sites for Super Bowl LVIII, where there is a maximum of $6,500 in free bets, the option to bet on prop bets, plus betting in ANY US State as they don’t have to follow set state gambling regulations.

BetOnline are the SportsLens top selection for NFL betting ahead of Super Bowl 2024, with a 50% deposit bonus for new customers (up to $1,000) to reward new players.

See below how to join BetOnline and then how to bet on Super Bowl 58. Which sees the holders Kansas City Chiefs taking on the five-time winners the San Francisco 49ers.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Idaho

BetOnline are situated offshore, which is great news for NFL bettors that might live in an area of America that has restricted betting laws in place. This is because they don’t have to follow any set gambling restrictions. Just like those in Idaho.

The BetOnline site has been established for over 20 years, therefore Idaho sports betting lovers will be able to place a bet on the Super Bowl 100% securely and safely, plus anywhere in the US.

Then, once joined, there are over a thousand Super Bowl betting markets (including prop bets), to explore that will cover all your NFL betting needs.

With more existing customer offers, quick payouts, multiple deposit methods and a $1,000 free bet, then joining BetOnline has many plusses.

1. Sign-up With BetOnline

Open an account with BetOnline via one of the links above. You will then be taken to a joining page that will require you to enter some basic personal details, which are all stored securely.

You are now one step closer to being able to bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho, or any US state.

2. Deposit Funds as a New Customer

This $1,000 BetOnline 50% first deposit bonus is for new customers only and with the minimum just $55 to qualify then you don’t need to outlay a lot to get your free bet. This would get you a $27.50 free bet.

However, to get the maximum $1,000, Super Bowl free bet – you’ll need to deposit $2,000, but even a $100 first outlay will get you a $50 betting bonus for the big Chiefs vs 49ers match.

3. Place a Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Now armed with your new BetOnline account, plus funds and your deposit bonus, you are ready to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Idaho or ANY US State with the many markets on their site.

To do this, simply go to the ‘sports’ tab in the top navigation menu, then look for ‘football’ and ‘Super Bowl’ in the left navigation bar. Here it will bring up all the 49ers vs Chiefs markets.

These will include the popular NFL prop bets that most of the traditional US betting sites won’t showcase.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Idaho

Super Bowl same game parlay betting is a very popular NFL bet that will be widely used ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs clash on February 11.

Same game parlays bets allow NFL bettors to add two or more individual bets for larger odds and possible higher winnings should the bet win.

The more options placed in the same game parlays means bigger odds. However, this also makes the bet harder to land with more outcomes to get right.

Looking at Super Bowl LVIII, an example here might see bettors select from the game props like 1st quarter method of victory, a team to score more points in a certain quarter or total distance of first field goal.

Plus, there are also player props options to look out for that revolve around the players from each side. These include Brock Purdy or Patrick Mahomes yards on his 1st touchdown pass or first player (either side) to have a reception.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay.

Over 47.5 points

Brook Purdy to complete his first pass attempt

Chiefs half-time leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Idaho



Player props bets are generally stats and trends based, which allow NFL bettors the chance to put data in their betting corner.

There is often a spread or over/under market in these markets with bettors having to decide if they will be more or less than the US sportsbooks margin.

See here some examples of key player props.

Passing Yards

Sacks

Receptions

Player Performance Duels

Tackles and Assists

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Idaho

Another huge plus about joining up with the best Idaho offshore betting sites is they also have the popular prop bets – whereas a lot of traditional sportsbooks don’t.

One of the most popular Super Bowl prob bet is betting on the National Anthem.

The 2024 Super Bowl National Anthem baton has been given to well-known country singer Reba McEntire, who will perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in front of the 65,000 capacity crowd at the Allegiant Stadium

You can bet on how long she’ll take to sing it.

The US offshore betting sites will either have many time ranges or simply offer an over/under time, with bettors then having to decide if the length will be more or less.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Secs: -135

Under 86.5 Secs: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Idaho Once Super Bowl 2024 is over you would think there is nothing else to bet on – wrong. Another popular NFL prop bet is what color the Gatorade be that’s poured over the winning coach. This Super Bowl tradition started in 1984 and has stuck around ever since. With the sportsbooks working out there is another betting market opportunity here. Three of the last five Gatorade colors have been blue, but purple is still the favorite. With yellow and lime also popular in the betting. Gatorade Color Odds For Super Bowl 2024 Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Red +450

Orange +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Idaho Before the Super Bowl has even kicked-off, NFL fans could start the match with a winning bet, by wagering on the Super Bowl coin toss. This Super Bowl coin toss bet has been another regular fixture with the best US sportsbooks for many a year now. Over the first 57 Super Bowls, there have been 30 tails and 27 heads. Last year in 2023, the Chiefs were the toss winners with tails and also went onto win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 2024 Tails -101

Heads -101

Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105