How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Hawaii – HI Sports Betting

You can bet on the 49ers vs Chiefs from Hawaii using our top selected US sportsbooks and get free bet deals as a new user.

Sports betting is illegal in Hawaii, but you can bet on the Super Bowl with our trusted offshore sportsbooks and get up to $6,500 in NFL free bets with no ID checks on sign-up (have to be 18+).

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Hawaii

To begin betting on the Super Bowl in Hawaii right now, simply follow these instructions to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

The link above will take you to BetOnline’s sign-up form. Just fill in your details and create an account. Please also be aware that their sportsbook bonus is available only to new customers.

Using this account, people can bet from anywhere in the US, including states such as Hawaii where gambling is prohibited.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

This offer requires $55 as a minimum deposit, while the maximum you can deposit is $2,000.

BetOnline then match 50% of your deposit, so a $2,000 deposit will give you $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Once you’ve made your deposit, it’s time to choose a bet and start to play. For Super Bowl betting markets, you select the NFL button via the main menu.

After finding your chosen market, add it to you bet slip and choose a wager amount, before placing your bet.

Read on to see some of the most popular Super Bowl betting markets available.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In HI

For regular sports bettors, same game parlay betting is frequently the preferred option when betting on the NFL.

Parlay betting allows players to add several individual bets onto one slip, increasing the overall odds. With more selections, the potential winnings increase, but also the risk involved as every pick needs to win.

For example, in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Bettors can select game props – which relate to specific events such as halftime leaders or over/under points.

Or you can choose player props. Player props are bets on individual performances from specific players – which is a very popular market.

For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Over 38.5 Points

Travis Kelce Under 99.5 Receiving Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

Hawaii Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Hawaii sports betting legislation is still yet to be passed as of February 2024. The state faces an extremely tough battle to legalize sports gambling with some of the harshest restrictions in the country.

If you reside from HI then you can still bet on the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs at this years Super Bowl, using any one of our top established sportsbooks.

As they are offshore sportsbooks the sites on this page don’t have to follow state laws meaning bettors can wager safely on the game from Hawaii or any US state. All you need to get started betting from Hawaii is a to be 18 and have a valid email address.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Hawaii Casinos?

The only exception which allows for gambling in Hawaii is charitable events which are approved by the state, meaning there are no casinos available to bet on sports in HI.

Although there are currently no casinos available to use in Hawaii, residents can get started instantly with Super Bowl betting using any sportsbook listed in this article.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Hawaii Sports Betting Apps?

With Hawaii still waiting for a sports betting law to be passed in state there are currently no available online sports betting apps for HI customers.

All of the offshore sportsbooks on this page allow for Hawaii residents to bet on 100’s of Super Bowl markets this year, including exclusive novelty bets such as how long the national anthem will be or coin toss odds which other regulated sportsbooks don’t have.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets Available In Hawaii

As mentioned, player props are very popular with NFL fans.

People who view lots of games and know recent stats and trends are often able to predict with some accuracy how players might perform.

Sportsbooks either set an over/under target to hit or can let you pick your own totals at varying odds. Below, we’ve listed some common player prop markets available on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Hawaii

Super Bowl national anthem betting is only possible using offshore sportsbooks.

With so much ceremony and off-field circus, our sportsbooks offer a wide range of markets.

For instance, you can bet on how long the national anthem will last by picking ‘over’ or ‘under a set length of time specified by the sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem is being sung by Reba McEntire, who many known as the ‘Queen of Country’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In HI Another very big Super Bowl prop bet market is the color of Gatorade used to douse the winning coach after the game. A tradition dating back to 1984, it’s become an established part of the celebrations for teams at the Super Bowl. Bettors can wager on the colour of Gatorade used, with blue being the color of choice for three of the past five years. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet on the Super Bowl winning team gatorade color now with BetOnline Super Bowl Coin Toss Bets Available In HI The Super Bowl coin toss is another popular market, with a huge number of wagers placed each year. Obviously, the primary bet is on if the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. But with BetOnline, you can also wager in if the team who wins the toss will also win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet on the Super Bowl coin toss now with BetOnline Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick For Chiefs Vs 49ers The Super Bowl is almost upon us, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers ready to do battle, as Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy look to lead lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy Among our top picks available through BetOnline is ‘Position to score last TD’. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has 21 regular season touchdowns this season. But BetOnline are still giving odds of +2800 on a fullback scoring the last TD. This means a $10 bet would return $280. How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Hawaii The Super Bowl MVP is another common prop betting market you can wager on in Hawaii via our offshore sportsbooks. The Super Bowl MVP (Most Valuable Player) is awarded to the most standout player on the winning side. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Patrick Mahomes won it last year and can win consecutive Super Bowls too. Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Hawaii KGMB is the place to watch the Super Bowl this year in Hawaii. The game kicks off at 1:30pm Hawaii time, but pre-game coverage starts much earlier. Tune in from 1pm for the Super Bowl LVIII Kickoff Show or K5 are starting live coverage from 7am with HNN Sunrise. You can also watch via Paramount+, which is accessible via smartphone, Apple TV, Fire TV and other devices.