How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Hawaii – Hawaii Sports Betting

This detailed guide will tell you everything you need to know about how to bet on the Super Bowl in Hawaii with our chosen NFL sports betting sites.

All of our featured sites are offshore sportsbooks, which let people bet safely and legally on the Super Bowl from anywhere in the USA, including restricted states.

In Hawaii, sports betting is illegal, as is all in-person casino gambling. But with our offshore sites, you can still wager on the Super Bowl.

These sites also offer improved odds and many prop bets that other sites in the US don’t take wagers on, and you can even get up to a $1,000 welcome bonus.

Below, we have listed some of our picks for Super Bowl betting markets.

Top 6 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL BetWhale – Fantastic customer service Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities BetUS – Great NFL prop bets MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Hawaii Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our best pick for NFL betting is BetOnline. By following the link below, you can earn up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. Full details on how to claim these bonuses are explained later in the article.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Hawaii

To begin betting on the Super Bowl in Hawaii right now, simply follow these instructions to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

The link above will take you to BetOnline’s sign-up form. Just fill in your details and create an account. Please also be aware that their sportsbook bonus is available only to new customers.

Using this account, people can bet from anywhere in the US, including states such as Hawaii where gambling is prohibited.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

This offer requires $55 as a minimum deposit, while the maximum you can deposit is $2,000.

BetOnline then match 50% of your deposit, so a $2,000 deposit will give you $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Once you’ve made your deposit, it’s time to choose a bet and start to play. For Super Bowl betting markets, you select the NFL button via the main menu.

After finding your chosen market, add it to you bet slip and choose a wager amount, before placing your bet.

Read on to see some of the most popular Super Bowl betting markets available.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Hawaii

For regular sports bettors, same game parlay betting is frequently the preferred option when betting on the NFL.

Parley betting allows players to add several individual bets onto one slip, increasing the overall odds. With more selections, the potential winnings increase, but also the risk involved as every pick needs to win.

For example, in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Bettors can select game props – which relate to specific events such as halftime leaders or over/under points.

Or you can choose player props. Player props are bets on individual performances from specific players – which is a very popular market.

For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Over 38.5 Points

Travis Kelce Under 99.5 Receiving Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Hawaii

As mentioned, player props are very popular with NFL fans.

People who view lots of games and know recent stats and trends are often able to predict with some accuracy how players might perform.

Sportsbooks either set an over/under target to hit or can let you pick your own totals at varying odds. Below, we’ve listed some common player prop markets available on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Hawaii

Super Bowl national anthem betting is only possible using offshore sportsbooks.

With so much ceremony and off-field circus, our sportsbooks offer a wide range of whacky and unusual markets.

For instance, you can bet on how long the national anthem will last by picking ‘over’ or ‘under a set length of time specified by the sportsbooks.

This year, the anthem is being sung by Reba McEntire, who many known as the ‘Queen of Country’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Hawaii Another very big Super Bowl prop bet market is the color of Gatorade used to douse the winning coach after the game. A tradition dating back to 1984, it’s become an established part of the celebrations for teams at the Super Bowl. Bettors can wager on the colour of Gatorade used, with blue being the color of choice for three of the past five years. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Hawaii The Super Bowl coin toss is another popular market, with a huge number of wagers placed each year. Obviously, the primary bet is on if the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. But with BetOnline, you can also wager in if the team who wins the toss will also win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105