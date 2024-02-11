How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Georgia – GA Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl in Georgia with our trusted betting sites and sportsbooks in this article and get free bets.



Access the offshore sportsbooks listed below in Georgia and earn up $6,500 in free bets through this page. THese sportsbooks have NO ID checks on sign-up and the joining age is just 18+.

There are several markets, including player props and the national anthem.

Top 6 Georgia Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Up to $1,000 of free bets for Super Bowl LVIII Bovada – Best NFL sportsbook for live streaming BetWhale – $1,250 in bonuses for new customers Everygame – Reliable sportsbooks with extensive NFL markets BetUS – 100% sports deposit bonus + 25% casino bonus MyBookie – Dedicated customer loyalty rewards for NFL bettors

Why Join Our Georgia Sports Betting Sites For The Super Bowl?

18+ (traditional US sportsbooks 21)

Many currencies

Bet in ANY US State

No KYC or ID/Passport checks on sign-up

Free bet welcome offers

Trusted and established brands

Bet with Crypto

Super Bowl Prop bets

No winners bans

No tax on winnings

Super quick payouts

No max payouts

Best Georgia Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Signing up to BetOnline, our top pick for NFL betting ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, means new customers can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit bonus.

You will then unlock up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl bonuses for the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Georgia

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is available for new customers to claim by following the steps below, meaning you can wager on Super Bowl LVIII from the state of Georgia right now.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Signing-up to BetOnline is a straight-forward process for new customers. Just click the link above and fill in a few basic details and your account will be created in a matter of minutes.

Although sports betting in Georgia is currently still being debated, you can sign-up to BetOnline as if it based offshore, meaning you can access it from anywhere, on the go.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

Once you have signed-up as a new customer, you are eligible for BetOnline’s welcome offer. The minimum deposit to claim the 50% matched deposit bonus if $55, with a maximum deposit of $2,000.

As long as you have deposited a minimum of $55, you will be eligible for BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus for the Super Bowl. E.g. a $1,000 deposit yields $500 in Super Bowl bonuses, with a $250 deposit earning you $125 in free bets.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

All that’s left for you to do now is to place your Super Bowl wagers. Several markets can be found at BetOnline by locating ‘NFL’ and then ‘Super Bowl’ on the left navigation menu.

Now all that’s left for you to do is make your selection, load it into your bet slip, input your wager amount and place the bet. Below are some of the most popular betting options over the past few years for Super Bowl betting.

Georgia Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Georgia sports betting is not legal despite multiple efforts in the Georgia Assembly but there is hope for 2024. Efforts to legalize GA sports betting were unsuccessful in 2023 and will resume in 2024.

GA residents can still bet on the Super Bowl by using our sports betting sites. They offer a safe platform to place your bets with most being established for well over years and millions of players have signed up.

Sports betting in Georgia is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Georgia Casinos?

As of 2024 it is not possible to bet on the Super Bowl in a casino in Georgia. There will potentially be new bills introduced in 2024 looking at sports betting legislation but legalized sports betting is not imminent in the state.

You can however bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to one or more of our sportsbooks which allow wagering on hundreds of markets.

You can also bet with them from anywhere in the state, including your own home or on the move which is more convenient than visiting a casino would be in any case.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Georgia Sports Betting Apps?

There are various betting apps in Ohio that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting is still illegal in Georgia, but iwth our sportsbooks is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl.

The betting sites on our page have mobile betting. This means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Ohio and do not have to do the extra step of downloading an app.

They have dozens of markets for the Super Bowl, including prop bets like the coin toss and national anthem which a lot of other betting sites will not allow you to bet on.

Super Bowl Player Props Betting Available In GA

One of the most popular betting markets for NFL fans is betting on individual player props. Player props allow bettors to use recent trends and stats to help select their bets. This helps NFL bettors make educated guesses with their player props, rather than just taking a stab in the dark.

Most props, whether it be player or game props, have an over/under total already set. You can of course choose your own total at varying odds. Below are some key player props listed for Super Bowl LVIII at BetOnline:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Betting Available In Georgia

Same game parlay betting is one of the most talked about and highly popular options for NFL bettors, particularly on the Super Bowl.

A same game parlay bet allows gamblers to combine multiple individual belts together in one bet. This means the odds on your bet are better. Of course, the more selections in your parlay, the higher the odds, However, it is worth mentioning that the more selections in your same game parlay, the greater the risk of your bet.

In order to make a same game parlay for Super Bowl LVIII as the 49ers face the Chiefs, you can pick from a selection of both player props and game props.

Game props relate to specific events in the Super Bowl such as under/over points or the highest scoring quarter. Player props allow you to bet on the individual performances of a player, e.g. Brock Purdy passing yards.

An example of a 49ers vs Chiefs same game parlay for Super Bowl LVIII could be:

Over 48.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown

Patrick Mahomes Over 277.5 Passing Yards

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Bets Available In GA

Betting on the color of the ‘Gatorade Shower’ is an age-old tradition and another extremely popular Super Bowl prop bet. The winning coach if traditionally drenched in Gatorade after the game, with the Chiefs head coach Andy Reid getting soaked in purple Gatorade last year.

Just like betting on the length of the national anthem, this is a fun and light-hearted prop bet for the Super Bowl. So, what color will it be this year for the winning coach?

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now

Super Bowl Coin Toss Bets Available In Georgia

The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss also attracts a substantial number of wagers from bettors.

Essentially, you can bet on predicting whether the coin will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’ BetOnline also gives you the opportunity to bet on whether the team winning the coin toss will ultimately triumph in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl National Anthem Bets Available In Georgia

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is one of the exclusive markets we mentioned earlier.

Not only can you bet on the duration of the anthem, and how long this year’s singer Reba McEntire will take to complete it, but other options include who will be shown on TV first out of the quarterbacks – and many more.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Massachusetts

The Super Bowl MVP is yet another extremely popular market for NFL bettors. This popular prop bet allows fans to wager on which player from the winning team will be crowned Super Bowl MVP.

12 months ago it was Patrick Mahomes who won the Super Bowl MVP after the Chiefs beat the Eagles. So who will it be this year? Check out the latest odds below from BetOnline:

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick

Our SportsLens exclusive pick for Super Bowl LVIII is for the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Deebo Samuel to score the first touchdown of the game.

Betting on who will score the first touchdown is of course a tricky market, but it presents huge value to NFL bettors with great odds, particularly at leading offshore sportsbooks like BetOnline.

Samuel hasn’t scored a touchdown in his last three games, so is due one and could be the Chiefs secret weapon if they are to win back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies. Back him to score the first touchdown at lucrative +900 odds with BetOnline.

Deebo Samuel First TD(+900)

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Georgia

If you wish to tune in and watch Super Bowl LVIII on the TV, then CBS is the destination. The pre-game build up begins at 3pm on CBS with Super Bowl Gameday.

The official Super Bowl pre-game show then begins at 5pm, with the actual 49ers vs Chiefs game getting underway at 6.30pm.

Paramount+ is the only other place to watch the Super Bowl for Georgia residents. This includes the likes of Apple TV, Fite TV and Google TV to name but a few options.