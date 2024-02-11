How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Florida – FL Sports Betting

You can place bets on the Super Bowl in Florida legally by using our trusted US sportsbooks in this article and get NFL free bets.
Our US online sportsbooks will allow bets on the Super Bowl in Florida, where their full betting law is still waiting to be passed with only in-person betting at selected casinos or with the Hard Rock app regulated.
Our NFL sportsbooks offer anonymous transactions, fast payment with NO KYC (18+).
New users can get up to $6,500 in Super Bowl welcome offers.
Top 6 Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
List Of The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
- Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL
- BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses
- Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities
- BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards
- MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus
Best Florida Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use these bonuses in detail further down the page.
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Florida
See below how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start your Florida sports betting journey.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
You can click on the link above to send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few personal details is required. Existing customers must note that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.
As mentioned, anyone in Florida or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.
2. Deposit As A New Customer
The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the maximum set at $2,000.
It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.
3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII
Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and having claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these quick three steps.
- Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Find a bet like and click on it
- Enter your stake, then click ‘place bet’
Below we guide you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
Florida Sports Betting Explained – Is Super Bowl Sports Betting In Florida Allowed?
Full Florida sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed – with only betting allowed via the Hard Rock app but until then residents can gain more access by joining the best US sportsbooks on this page that allow full legal betting in ANY State.
These sites offer a safe platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.
Sports betting in Florida is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus, there are NO KYC checks to perform on joining.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Florida Casinos?
Flordia residents can’t bet on the Super Bowl in all casinos either – only the Hard Rock.
But you can bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to our featured sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including the popular player and game props.
You can also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is much easier than visiting a casino.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Florida Sports Betting Apps?
The only betting app that allows Florida state betting is the Hard Rock app – unless you join the US sportsbooks in this page, which also allow their players to legally bet on the Super Bowl via their mobile apps.
They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Allowed In FL
Same game parlay betting is just one of the most popular options for football bettors and is arguably the best value for money when it comes to betting.
Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.
For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the Chiefs and the 49ers do battle in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Over 47.5 Points
- Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards
- Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Florida
The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a large volume of wagers. First and foremost, you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds
- Heads -101
- Tails -101
- Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105
Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Florida
As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.
Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.
Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Florida
Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.
The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.
You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.
This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105