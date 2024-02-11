How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Florida – FL Sports Betting

You can place bets on the Super Bowl in Florida legally by using our trusted US sportsbooks in this article and get NFL free bets.



Florida Sports Betting Explained – Is Super Bowl Sports Betting In Florida Allowed?

Full Florida sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed – with only betting allowed via the Hard Rock app but until then residents can gain more access by joining the best US sportsbooks on this page that allow full legal betting in ANY State.

These sites offer a safe platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Florida is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus, there are NO KYC checks to perform on joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Florida Casinos?

Flordia residents can’t bet on the Super Bowl in all casinos either – only the Hard Rock.

But you can bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to our featured sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including the popular player and game props.

You can also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is much easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Florida Sports Betting Apps?

The only betting app that allows Florida state betting is the Hard Rock app – unless you join the US sportsbooks in this page, which also allow their players to legally bet on the Super Bowl via their mobile apps.

They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Allowed In FL

Same game parlay betting is just one of the most popular options for football bettors and is arguably the best value for money when it comes to betting.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the Chiefs and the 49ers do battle in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards

Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Florida

The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a large volume of wagers. First and foremost, you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Florida



As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Florida

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.

The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

49ers vs Chiefs Head-To-Head Record With this year's Super Bowl on the horizon, fans will be wondering what the head to head record is between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs and Niners have met 15 times through the regular season and just once in a Super Bowl. San Francisco won Super bowl LIV, with Patrick Mahomes picking up his first ring in 2020 Kansas City lead the series against San Fran, but the head to head record couldn't be any closer coming into the Super Bowl. The Chiefs only just lead the series, as the current Super Bowl champions have a 8-7 lead over the 49ers. The sides first met in 1971, with the Chiefs coming out 26-17 winners in San Francisco, while their last meeting was in 2022 – which resulted in another Chiefs win on the road at the Levi's Stadium 44-23. The bragging rights definitely go to the Chiefs at the minute – having won the last three head-to-heads vs San Francisco. Chiefs Remain Unbeaten At The Allegiant Stadium There are superstitions surrounding the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, as it has been reported that a Kansas City Chiefs flag was buried underneath the stadium while it was being built. Whether there is any truth behind that or not we don't know, but the Chiefs have played the Raiders at the new Allegiant Stadium four times between 2020 and 2023 and they still haven't lost a game there. 2023: Chiefs win, 31-17

2023: Chiefs win 31-13

2021: Chiefs win, 41-14

2020: Chiefs win, 35-31 If you think this spooky form will continue Chiefs this weekend, then you can back them with BetOnline at +110 in the Super Bowl moneyline market. Chiefs Looking To Become First Team To Win Back To Back Super bowls Since 2005 The Chiefs trail behind San Francisco when it comes to Super Bowls won, as the Niners will look to tie the record for most rings with Pittsburgh and New England this weekend. Their first came in Super Bowl XVI in 1982, with their most recent in 1995 at Super Bowl XXIX. Kansas City have three Super Bowl titles, with Patrick Mahomes bringing two of those home in the past four years. The Chiefs are also aiming to become just the ninth team to win consecutive Super Bowls and become the first franchise to do it since the Patriots in 2004/2005. If the 49ers can win another Super Bowl this season, they will join the Steelers and Patriots at the top of the winners’ list with six. How To Watch Super Bowl 2024 In Florida Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII gets underway at 6:30pm on February 11 and can be watched on CBS as well as many other Viacom cable networks. The 49ers vs Chiefs is also available LIVE on Nickelodeon this year. To watch the Super Bowl without cable, you’ll need a subscription to Paramount+, which is also conveniently available via smartphones, or FireTV, AppleTV, Google TV, Roku and even XBox. Subscriptions to Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV will also help you view the Super Bowl.