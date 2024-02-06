How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Florida – Florida Sports Betting

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on the 11th of February and ahead of the NFL season climax, we take a look at how bettors from Florida can bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.

Sports betting in Florida is legal to anyone 21 or older, but it is restricted to only in person betting at selected casinos or with the Hard Rock app.

With these selected offshore sportsbooks you can bet on the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII from Florida or any US state, regardless of the local betting restrictions.

There are also no shortage of welcome offers available for new customers with all offshore sportsbooks. In this guide we will also show some of our favorite Super Bowl betting markets on offer, including exclusive prop bets that other betting sites will not allow you to wager on.

Top 6 Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Florida Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use thee bonuses in detail further down the page.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Florida

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Florida today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

You can click on the link above to send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few personal details is required. Existing customers must note that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

As mentioned, anyone in Florida or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the maximum set at $2,000.

It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

The only thing left to do is find a bet and with the season finale coming up there is no better time to sign up. In the context of Super Bowl betting markets, these can be found by selecting the NFL button on the main menu.

Simply click on a market you wish to bet on to load it onto your bet slip, input your wager amount and place it.

Below we run through, what in recent years, have been some of the more popular betting options for the NFL Super Bowl.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Florida

Same game parlay betting is just one of the most popular options for football bettors and is arguably the best value for money when it comes to betting.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the Chiefs and the 49ers do battle in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards

Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Florida

The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a large volume of wagers. First and foremost, you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Florida

As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Florida

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.

The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105