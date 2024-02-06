Editorial

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Florida – Florida Sports Betting

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on the 11th of February and ahead of the NFL season climax, we take a look at how bettors from Florida can bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.

Sports betting in Florida is legal to anyone 21 or older, but it is restricted to only in person betting at selected casinos or with the Hard Rock app.

With these selected offshore sportsbooks you can bet on the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII from Florida or any US state, regardless of the local betting restrictions.

There are also no shortage of welcome offers available for new customers with all offshore sportsbooks. In this guide we will also show some of our favorite Super Bowl betting markets on offer, including exclusive prop bets that other betting sites will not allow you to wager on.

Top 6 Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Bonus Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
  2. Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL
  3. BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses
  4. Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities
  5. BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards
  6. MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Florida Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use thee bonuses in detail further down the page.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Florida

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Florida today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

You can click on the link above to send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few personal details is required. Existing customers must note that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

As mentioned, anyone in Florida or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the maximum set at $2,000.

It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

The only thing left to do is find a bet and with the season finale coming up there is no better time to sign up. In the context of Super Bowl betting markets, these can be found by selecting the NFL button on the main menu.

Simply click on a market you wish to bet on to load it onto your bet slip, input your wager amount and place it.

Below we run through, what in recent years, have been some of the more popular betting options for the NFL Super Bowl.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Florida

Same game parlay betting is just one of the most popular options for football bettors and is arguably the best value for money when it comes to betting.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. The more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the Chiefs and the 49ers do battle in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

  • Over 47.5 Points
  • Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards
  • Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Florida

The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a large volume of wagers. First and foremost, you can bet on whether it will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, but BetOnline also allow you to bet on whether the team that wins the coin toss will go on to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

  • Heads -101
  • Tails -101
  • Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Florida

As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Florida

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.

The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Longest Game In MLB History
Editorial

LATEST What Is The Longest Baseball Game In MLB History?

Author image jamesboutros  •  Jan 11 2024
krackomberger
Editorial
KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 19 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger
Author image Bill Krackomberger  •  Jan 11 2024

Post-season is when professional football really counts. As the Super Bowl looms, every down becomes critical and veteran players get opportunities to shine. You have experienced guys who’ve been there…

Jamie Carragher Wife
Editorial
Who Is Jamie Carragher’s Wife? CBS Pundit Is Married To Childhood Sweetheart Nicola Hart
Author image Cai Parry  •  Nov 28 2023

Curious to find out more about CBS Sports’ Champions League pundit Jamie Carragher? Read on as we take a deep dive into the ex-Liverpool and England defender’s personal life, including…

rsz 1200x0 1
Editorial
The Houston Rockets Have Won 4 Straight And Are Dominating Their Opponents
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 09 2023
Bet On Melbourne Cup In Texas
Editorial
How To Bet On Melbourne Cup In California: Best CA Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 06 2023
tyson fury
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Mississippi With MS Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 28 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota With MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 28 2023
Arrow to top