Charlie Rhodes
5 min read
Super Bowl Sunday is here, and those residing in Dubai could benefit from our sports betting guide below where we show you how to bet on the Eagles vs Chiefs.

Best Dubai Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Bets

  1. BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  2. Lucky Block — Crypto-Focused Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVII
  3. XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
  4. BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  5. MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  6. Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On Super Bowl in Dubai

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet in Dubai

Dubai sports betting fans can take advantage of a range of free bet and welcome offers below.

  1. Select your offer
  2. Head to the site by clicking the link
  3. Register an account
  4. Deposit qualifying amount for chosen bonus
  5. Start betting on the Super Bowl in Dubai

1. BetOnline Super Bowl Dubai Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

New users will be given a $1000 welcome bonus when they deposit $2000 over at BetOnline. Redeeming this offer ahead of the Super Bowl is recommended given their deep NFL markets and competitive odds.

Claim the BetOnline Super Bowl betting offer

2. Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII

New members can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first 7 days after opening their account at Lucky Block.

On top of that, February’s Football Mania gives users a chance to win €100. You’ll need to place a €20 bet to receive a ticket (maximum 50 tickets).

There will be 50 winners receiving €100, the drawing will be on the 19th of February, 12:00 UTC.

That means NFL fans can reduce their risk when betting on Super Bowl Sunday and get cash back if they lose.

Lucky Block also offers some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for both the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

  1. Click here to register Lucky Block
  2. Make your first deposit
  3. Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Join Lucky Block Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
  • The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
  • Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN:

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

3. XBet Super Bowl Dubai Sports Betting Offer: First Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Joining XBet ahead of today’s Super Bowl could land you with up to $500 in free bets to use on the Super Bowl. Simply deposit $1000 to get your 50% deposit bonus.

Claim the XBetSuper Bowl betting offer

4. BetUS Super Bowl Dubai Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re wondering how to bet on the Super Bowl in Dubai and claim the most NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $2500 in free bets. The bets are split up to $2000 for sports and another $500 for casino.

Claim the BetUS Super Bowl betting offer

5. MyBookie Super Bowl Dubai Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

If you’re looking to maximise your NFL free bets for the Super Bowl, look no further than MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

Claim the MyBookie Super Bowl betting offer

6. Bovada Super Bowl Dubai Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Claim the Bovada Super Bowl betting offer

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams:Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
