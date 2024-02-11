How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Delaware – DE Sports Betting

You can bet on this year’s Super Bowl LVIII from Delaware with the top established US sportsbooks below.

Although there is no gambling law passed in Delaware,there are many reasons to sign up to our offshore sportsbooks for Super Bowl LVIII.

All of the offshore sportsbooks mentioned on this page offer a huge selection of in-depth Super Bowl markets with some of the best value available.

Follow the steps below to find out to bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware with ease.

NFL betting is easier than ever with BetOnline. With over two decades of offering the top markets and bonuses for US sports such as NFL, they are our number one recommendation for Super Bowl LVIII betting.

new customers signing up to BetOnline for Super Bowl betting will be able to claim $1000 in free bets

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Delaware

Three easy steps is all it takes to start betting on the Super Bowl in Delaware, so see below how to do so.

Signing up to BetOnline is a seamless process, and with them being based offshore, you can go from sign-up to wagering in less than five minutes.

So, even though Delaware sports betting may be hard at times despite being legal, you can sign up to any sportsbook on this page and have no problems ever again. Betting from your own home has never been better.

BetOnline's sportsbook promo is there for all new customers to get involved with, as long as you meet the right requirements.

The minimum amount for a first deposit is $55 in order to be able to use the offer, and the 50% deposit match works up to a maximum of $2,000.

Using the max deposit as an example, 50% of $2,000 is $1,000, which you would receive in Super Bowl free bets.

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware from virtually anywhere, whether that is in your own house, or out at a bar or even at work, BetOnline sports betting app allows you to wager whenever you want.

Once you have found the NFL page on BetOnline, just choose your bet and add it to your betslip, then decide your stake. Any possible winnings will be displayed in due course.

Delaware Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Delaware sports betting is completely regulated, with the first online sportsbook opening in the state at the beginning of this year.

With just one sportsbook available within the state, Delaware users looking to bet on the Super Bowl may find turning to our selected sportsbooks advantageous.

These platforms offer a completely safe and legal place to bet on Super Bowl LVIII, with most accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Delaware is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus there are NO ID or KYC checks creating an account with our betting sites.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Delaware Casinos?

There are just three casinos in Delaware where it is possible to place an in person sports wager, at Delaware & Park Casino Racing, Bally’s Dover Casino Resort and Harrington Raceway.

Betting using our selected online sportsbooks is easier than making a trip down to the casino and also offers exclusive markets that are unavailable in any in person casino.

Mobile betting is also available with all our selected sportsbooks, making wagering on the Super Bowl easier than ever.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Delaware Sports Betting Apps?

Online gambling is fully regulated in Delaware, meaning players 21 or older can wager on the Super Bowl this year using a variety of sportsbooks available.

If you are looking for the best sports betting apps to use for this years Super Bowl then the sportsbooks on this page offer new customers thousands of dollars in free bets. These established offshore sportsbooks also have an age restriction of just 18 rather than 21 like most US sportsbooks.

The sportsbooks on this page also offer 100s of Super Bowl markets to users, including exclusive prop bets like the coin toss and national anthem which a lot of other betting sites will not allow you to bet on.

Delaware Sports Betting – Player Props

Two of the NFL’s best teams go to battle in Vegas, which makes player prop betting a highly-anticipated prospect for this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will get a certain amount of passing touchdowns, or if Brock Purdy will break records with his passing yards, player props at BetOnline allow punters to bet on any players individual performance.

The US sportsbooks found here will give you the chance to wager on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a certain market – e.g. Mahomes over 200 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a certain amount of touchdowns, receptions etc – these offer more value if you are confident on how a certain individual will perform.

With the Super Bowl being such a big game means BetOnline have a vast amount of player props, so see just a few of the popular options below:

Player Touchdowns

Quarterback Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

Delaware Sports Betting – Same Game Parlays

Same game parlay betting is one of the many options for regular NFL punters. Game props – such as total points scored, or outright winner can be put together with the player props mentioned above.

This means you can build one, larger bet made up of different selections. This, of course, means higher odds, leading to more potential winnings.

An interesting example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay written by one the SportsLens writers can be found by following the link.

Delaware Sports Betting – Winning Gatorade Color

Super Bowl Gatorade – what does it mean?

The winning coach is typically drenched in Gatorade after the game – the drink of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can bet on what color the Gatorade will be, with purple (grape flavor) the market leader this year – so see the odds below.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Delaware Sports Betting – The Coin Toss

The Super Bowl coin toss happens just before the game starts, and you can bet on whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whichever team wins gets to choose who kicks-off the action.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Delaware Sports Betting – The National Anthem

The Super Bowl national anthem a tradition that takes place before the game starts every year, and now punters can wager on it.

Country singer Reba McEntire is this year’s performer, and you can bet on how long you think the performance will last.

There are also some other markets to wager on with BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl LVIII Top Betting Pick

With Super Bowl Weekend upon us, NFL fans around the world are looking forward to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers clash in Vegas.

Looking to win consecutive titles, the Chiefs will hope for a repeat of last season’s victory over the Eagles.

With that in mind, we have got a Super Bowl LVIII betting pick to share. Our best bet is the Kansas City Chiefs moneyline @ +110 with BetOnline. If you were to stake $100 on this selection, you would get back $210, giving a profit of $110.

Super Bowl MVP Betting In Delaware

When wagering on the season finale, Super Bowl MVP betting is often a popular choice, and this year it is no different.

The Super Bowl MVP is given to the standout player from the winning team with media members and journalists voting with around 5 minutes of playing time left. NFL fans can also get involved with the vote, accounting to 20%, with the media filling the other 80%.

Last year, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was crowned Super Bowl MVP, and he is fancied to win it again at Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Delaware

Super Bowl LVIII will be available to watch via main broadcaster CBS, with coverage starting from 6:30 EST.

The likes of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracey Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely are just some of the names covering the big game.

However, if you can’t watch on CBS then that isn’t a problem. Paramount+ will also be showing Super Bowl LVIII live. You can follow Paramount+ coverage on all smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, tablets and much more.