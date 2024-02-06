How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Delaware – Delaware Sports Betting

The big game is just around the corner, so we are showing you how to bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware. Gambling is not restricted anymore in Delaware, but with our recommended offshore sportsbooks, you can bet in the state whilst on the go, anytime, anywhere.

The recommended sports betting sites on this page are all offshore sportsbooks, meaning they have no restrictions at all, meaning you can wager on the Super Bowl with no problems. New customers signing up can also claim lots of bonuses and free bets at the same time.

Follow the steps below to see just how easy it is to bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware with ease.

Top 6 Delaware Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Top pick for offshore betting on Super Bowl Bovada – Niche markets with hundreds of Super Bowl lines BetWhale – Generous $1,250 betting offer available Everygame – Over two decades worth of sports betting experience BetUS – Same game parlay/prop betting experts MyBookie – $1,000 bonus available to new customers for 2024 Super Bowl

Best Delaware Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

NFL betting is easier than ever with BetOnline. With over two decades of offering the top markets and bonuses for US sports such as NFL, they are our number one recommendation for Super Bowl LVIII betting.

As touched on below, new customers signing up to BetOnline for Super Bowl betting will be able to claim $1000 in free bets which will help when wagering on the clash in Las Vegas.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Delaware

Three easy steps is all it takes to start betting on the Super Bowl in Delaware, so see below how to do so.

1. Join BetOnline

Signing up to BetOnline is a seamless process, and with them being based offshore, you can go from sign-up to wagering in less than five minutes.

So, even though Delaware sports betting may be hard at times despite being legal, you can sign up to any sportsbook on this page and have no problems ever again. Betting from your own home has never been better.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is there for all new customers to get involved with, as long as you meet the right requirements.

The minimum amount for a first deposit is $55 in order to be able to use the offer, and the 50% deposit match works up to a maximum of $2,000. So, even depositing $100 would get you $50 in sportsbook bonuses.

Using the max deposit as an example, 50% of $2,000 is $1,000, which you would receive in Super Bowl free bets.

3. Place Your Super Bowl Bets in Delaware

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware from virtually anywhere, whether that is in your own house, or out at a bar or even at work, BetOnline sports betting app allows you to wager whenever you want.

Once you have found the NFL page on BetOnline, just choose your bet and add it to your betslip, then decide your stake. Any possible winnings will be displayed in due course.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Delaware

Two of the NFL’s best teams go to battle in Vegas, which makes player prop betting a highly-anticipated prospect for this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will get a certain amount of passing touchdowns, or if Brock Purdy will break records with his passing yards, player props at BetOnline allow punters to bet on any players individual performance.

The US sportsbooks found here will give you the chance to wager on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a certain market – e.g. Mahomes over 200 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a certain amount of touchdowns, receptions etc – these offer more value if you are confident on how a certain individual will perform.

With the Super Bowl being such a big game means BetOnline have a vast amount of player props, so see just a few of the popular options below:

Player Touchdowns

Quarterback Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

How to Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Delaware

Same game parlay betting is one of the many options for regular NFL punters. Game props – such as total points scored, or outright winner can be put together with the player props mentioned above.

This means you can build one, larger bet made up of different selections. This, of course, means higher odds, leading to more potential winnings.

An interesting example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay written by one the SportsLens writers can be found by following the link.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color in Delaware

Super Bowl Gatorade – what does it mean?

The winning coach is typically drenched in Gatorade after the game – the drink of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can bet on what color the Gatorade will be, with purple (grape flavor) the market leader this year – so see the odds below.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in Delaware

The Super Bowl coin toss happens just before the game starts, and you can bet on whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whichever team wins gets to choose who kicks-off the action.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in Delaware

The Super Bowl national anthem a tradition that takes place before the game starts every year, and now punters can wager on it.

Country singer Reba McEntire is this year’s performer, and you can bet on how long you think the performance will last.

There are also some other markets to wager on with BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105