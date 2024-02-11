How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Connecticut – CT Sports Betting

Take a look at how to bet on the Super Bowl in Connecticut with our recommended NFL sports betting sites.
Every site we feature is a well-known, highly trusted online sportsbook that allows people to bet safely and securely on the upcoming Super Bowl, even in restricted states.
These sportsbooks offer improved odds for the same markets and include many prop bets that other sites don’t accept wagers on. They also offer generous free bets worth thousands of dollars for new players.
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Connecticut
To start betting on the Super Bowl in Connecticut today, just follow the below steps to claim BetOnline's sportsbook promo.
Continue reading to find out some of the most popular markets for Super Bowl betting in recent years.
Connecticut Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Sports betting in Connecticut is now legal and active, with online sportsbooks accepting wagers since October 2021.
Additionally, there are numerous in-person betting options in Connecticut. DraftKings and FanDuel have permanent sportsbooks at casinos, while the Connecticut Lottery facilitates in-person betting at various locations throughout the state.
However, our sportsbooks offer a better betting experience with no KYC checks, being able to sign up at 18 and they offer Super Bowl Props the likes of DraftKings will not be able to. This includes National Anthem and coin toss markets.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Connecticut Casinos?
You have the option to make bets at sportsbooks located at Mohegan Sun Casino, Foxwoods Resort Casino, or one of the retail locations sponsored by the CT Lottery.
Going to a casino to place bets is time consuming, but our sportsbooks have mobile betting meaning you can bet anywhere in the state, including your own home or at a bar watching the game.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Connecticut Sports Betting Apps?
You can bet on the Super Bowl using three mainstream betting apps that operate in the state: DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics.
However, with our sites, you can get a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 and still place bets on the Super Bowl if you travel to a restricted state. You can also sign up at 18+ instead of 21, and there’s no intrusive ID checks.
How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In CT
Among regular bettors, same game parlay betting is often one of the most popular options across the NFL season.
Parlay bets let players add multiple individual bets together, increasing the overall odds. The more selections added, the higher the odds. However, the risk also increases significantly, with each pick needing to win.
As an example, in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs and 49ers will face off. You can choose either game props, or player props. Game props are related to specific events such as who is leading at halftime, or over/under points.
Player props meanwhile let you place bets on the individual performances of specific players – which is extremely popular.
For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:
- Under 37.5 Points
- Brock Purdy Under 249.5 Passing Yards
- Chiefs Half-Time Leaders
Super Bowl Player Props Available in Connecticut
As discussed earlier, player props are especially popular with regular NFL viewers.
Those with a knowledge of recent stats and trends and often predict what numbers a player may put up in a game.
Sportsbooks can set an over/under target to hit, or let you select your own totals at different odds. Below are some examples of major player props that you can expect to see on BetOnline.
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available in CT
Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem can only be done via offshore sportsbooks.
The Super Bowl features so much pageantry and entertainment that our sportsbooks also offer plenty of markets for off-field activities.
You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem by selecting if the singer will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ the specified time set by the sportsbooks.
The anthem will be sung this year by Reba McEntire, known by many as the ‘Queen of Country’.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105