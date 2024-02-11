How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Connecticut – CT Sports Betting

Take a look at how to bet on the Super Bowl in Connecticut with our recommended NFL sports betting sites.

Every site we feature is a well-known, highly trusted online sportsbook that allows people to bet safely and securely on the upcoming Super Bowl, even in restricted states.

These sportsbooks offer improved odds for the same markets and include many prop bets that other sites don’t accept wagers on. They also offer generous free bets worth thousands of dollars for new players.

Top 6 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Connecticut Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL BetWhale – Fantastic customer service Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities BetUS – Great NFL prop bets MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Connecticut Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our top choice for NFL betting is BetOnline. Using them as an example, follow the link below to earn up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. Further details on how to do this are listed later on in this guide.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Connecticut

To start betting on the Super Bowl in Connecticut today, just follow the below steps to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

The above link will direct you to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From there, a few details are required. Please also remember that the sportsbook bonus is only available to new customers.

With this account, anybody in the USA can bet, even from states where gambling restrictions exist.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

BetOnline’s offer requires a minimum deposit of $55, with the maximum deposit set to $2,000.

They will then offer a 50% match on your initial deposit – meaning a $2,000 maximum deposit yields $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

All that’s left to do after that is find a bet you like and start playing. For Super Bowl betting markets, these are found via the NFL button on the main menu page.

Once you’ve found your market, add it onto your bet slip and enter you wager amount, then place the bet.

Continue reading to find out some of the most popular markets for Super Bowl betting in recent years.

Connecticut Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Sports betting in Connecticut is now legal and active, with online sportsbooks accepting wagers since October 2021.

Additionally, there are numerous in-person betting options in Connecticut. DraftKings and FanDuel have permanent sportsbooks at casinos, while the Connecticut Lottery facilitates in-person betting at various locations throughout the state.

However, our sportsbooks offer a better betting experience with no KYC checks, being able to sign up at 18 and they offer Super Bowl Props the likes of DraftKings will not be able to. This includes National Anthem and coin toss markets.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Connecticut Casinos?

You have the option to make bets at sportsbooks located at Mohegan Sun Casino, Foxwoods Resort Casino, or one of the retail locations sponsored by the CT Lottery.

Going to a casino to place bets is time consuming, but our sportsbooks have mobile betting meaning you can bet anywhere in the state, including your own home or at a bar watching the game.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Connecticut Sports Betting Apps?

You can bet on the Super Bowl using three mainstream betting apps that operate in the state: DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics.

However, with our sites, you can get a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 and still place bets on the Super Bowl if you travel to a restricted state. You can also sign up at 18+ instead of 21, and there’s no intrusive ID checks.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In CT

Among regular bettors, same game parlay betting is often one of the most popular options across the NFL season.

Parlay bets let players add multiple individual bets together, increasing the overall odds. The more selections added, the higher the odds. However, the risk also increases significantly, with each pick needing to win.

As an example, in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs and 49ers will face off. You can choose either game props, or player props. Game props are related to specific events such as who is leading at halftime, or over/under points.

Player props meanwhile let you place bets on the individual performances of specific players – which is extremely popular.

For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Under 37.5 Points

Brock Purdy Under 249.5 Passing Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

Super Bowl Player Props Available in Connecticut

As discussed earlier, player props are especially popular with regular NFL viewers.

Those with a knowledge of recent stats and trends and often predict what numbers a player may put up in a game.

Sportsbooks can set an over/under target to hit, or let you select your own totals at different odds. Below are some examples of major player props that you can expect to see on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available in CT

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem can only be done via offshore sportsbooks.

The Super Bowl features so much pageantry and entertainment that our sportsbooks also offer plenty of markets for off-field activities.

You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem by selecting if the singer will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ the specified time set by the sportsbooks.

The anthem will be sung this year by Reba McEntire, known by many as the ‘Queen of Country’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Bet Available in Connecticut Another highly popular Super Bowl prop bet involves the classic tradition of soaking the winning head coach in Gatorade. Ever since it first happened back in 1984, the tradition has grown into a regular ritual. In betting terms, the colour of the Gatorade used is what people wager on. In the past five Super Bowls, blue has been the Gatorade colour of choice for the winning team to bathe their coach in. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In CT The Super Bowl coin toss is another market that produces a huge amounts of wagers. Obviously, the main bet is whether or not the coin will land ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. But with BetOnline, you can also bet on whether the team who wins the coin toss will go on to triumph in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick For Chiefs Vs 49ers It’s almost time for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to battle it out in Super Bowl LVIII.cWill it be Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs going back-to-back? Or can Brock Purdy lead the 49ers to the Vince Lombardi Trophy? One of the most tempting picks available with BetOnline is ‘Position to score last TD’. With +2800 for fullback, those are great odds when you consider 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk has 21 regular season touchdowns this year alone. A bet of $10 on fullback being the last position to score a TD would return $280. Bet on Super Bowl Betting Picks Now How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Connecticut Another popular prop betting market you can bet on in Connecticut via our offshore sportsbooks is the Super Bowl MVP. The Super Bowl MVP (Most Valuable Player) award is given to the top performing player on the victorious team. Last season, it was Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but will he take the MVP crown two years running? Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 Bet on Super Bowl MVP Now How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Connecticut CBS are the main broadcasters for Super Bowl LVIII in the US. The game will kick off at 6:30pm ET on Sunday, February 11. You can also watch via Paramount+, which can be accessed on smartphones, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV among other devices. For the full Super Bowl experience, you can start watching the pre-game hype with Super Bowl Gameday on CBS from 3pm. The official pre-game show then starts at 5pm before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers do battle in front of millions around the world.