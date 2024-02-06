How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Connecticut – Connecticut Sports Betting

Take a look at our comprehensive guide to find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Connecticut with our chosen NFL sports betting sites.

Every site we feature in this guide is an offshore sportsbook. This allows people to bet safely and legally on the upcoming Super Bowl, even in restricted states.

In Connecticut, sports betting is legal, both online and in person at specific locations. Three live sports betting apps operate in the state – DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics.

However, with our sites, you can get a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 and can still place bets on the Super Bowl if you travel to a restricted state.

These offshore sportsbooks offer improved odds for the same markets and include many prop bets that other sites don’t accept wagers on.

Later on in this article, we have highlighted some of our recommendations for Super Bowl betting markets.

Best Connecticut Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our top choice for NFL betting is BetOnline. Using them as an example, follow the link below to earn up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. Further details on how to do this are listed later on in this guide.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Connecticut

To start betting on the Super Bowl in Connecticut today, just follow the below steps to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

The above link will direct you to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From there, a few details are required. Please also remember that the sportsbook bonus is only available to new customers.

With this account, anybody in the USA can bet, even from states where gambling restrictions exist.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

BetOnline’s offer requires a minimum deposit of $55, with the maximum deposit set to $2,000.

They will then offer a 50% match on your initial deposit – meaning a $2,000 maximum deposit yields $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

All that’s left to do after that is find a bet you like and start playing. For Super Bowl betting markets, these are found via the NFL button on the main menu page.

Once you’ve found your market, add it onto your bet slip and enter you wager amount, then place the bet.

Continue reading to find out some of the most popular markets for Super Bowl betting in recent years.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Connecticut.

Among regular bettors, same game parlay betting is often one of the most popular options across the NFL season.

Parlay bets let players add multiple individual bets together, increasing the overall odds. The more selections added, the higher the odds. However, the risk also increases significantly, with each pick needing to win.

As an example, in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs and 49ers will face off. You can choose either game props, or player props. Game props are related to specific events such as who is leading at halftime, or over/under points.

Player props meanwhile let you place bets on the individual performances of specific players – which is extremely popular.

For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Under 37.5 Points

Brock Purdy Under 249.5 Passing Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Connecticut

As discussed earlier, player props are especially popular with regular NFL viewers.

Those with a knowledge of recent stats and trends and often predict what numbers a player may put up in a game.

Sportsbooks can set an over/under target to hit, or let you select your own totals at different odds. Below are some examples of major player props that you can expect to see on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Connecticut

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem can only be done via offshore sportsbooks.

The Super Bowl features so much pageantry and entertainment that our sportsbooks also offer plenty of markets for off-field activities.

You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem by selecting if the singer will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ the specified time set by the sportsbooks.

The anthem will be sung this year by Reba McEntire, known by many as the ‘Queen of Country’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Connecticut Another highly popular Super Bowl prop bet involves the classic tradition of soaking the winning head coach in Gatorade. Ever since it first happened back in 1984, the tradition has grown into a regular ritual. In betting terms, the colour of the Gatorade used is what people wager on. In the past five Super Bowls, blue has been the Gatorade colour of choice for the winning team to bathe their coach in. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Connecticut The Super Bowl coin toss is another market that produces a huge amounts of wagers. Obviously, the main bet is whether or not the coin will land ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. But with BetOnline, you can also bet on whether the team who wins the coin toss will go on to triumph in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105