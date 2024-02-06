American Football

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Connecticut – Connecticut Sports Betting

Author image
James Chittick
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In The USA
Take a look at our comprehensive guide to find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Connecticut with our chosen NFL sports betting sites.

Every site we feature in this guide is an offshore sportsbook. This allows people to bet safely and legally on the upcoming Super Bowl, even in restricted states.

In Connecticut, sports betting is legal, both online and in person at specific locations. Three live sports betting apps operate in the state – DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics.

However, with our sites, you can get a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 and can still place bets on the Super Bowl if you travel to a restricted state.

These offshore sportsbooks offer improved odds for the same markets and include many prop bets that other sites don’t accept wagers on.

Later on in this article, we have highlighted some of our recommendations for Super Bowl betting markets.

Top 6 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

50% Bonus Up To $1,000

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

50% Bonus Up To $250

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

125% Up To $1,250

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

100% Bonus Up To $500

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

50% Bonus Up To $1,000

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

List Of The Best Connecticut Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
  2. Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL
  3. BetWhale – Fantastic customer service
  4. Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities
  5. BetUS Great NFL prop bets
  6. MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Connecticut Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Our top choice for NFL betting is BetOnline. Using them as an example, follow the link below to earn up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. Further details on how to do this are listed later on in this guide.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Connecticut

To start betting on the Super Bowl in Connecticut today, just follow the below steps to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

The above link will direct you to BetOnline’s sign-up page. From there, a few details are required. Please also remember that the sportsbook bonus is only available to new customers.

With this account, anybody in the USA can bet, even from states where gambling restrictions exist.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

BetOnline’s offer requires a minimum deposit of $55, with the maximum deposit set to $2,000.

They will then offer a 50% match on your initial deposit – meaning a $2,000 maximum deposit yields $1,000 in bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

All that’s left to do after that is find a bet you like and start playing. For Super Bowl betting markets, these are found via the NFL button on the main menu page.

Once you’ve found your market, add it onto your bet slip and enter you wager amount, then place the bet.

Continue reading to find out some of the most popular markets for Super Bowl betting in recent years.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Connecticut.

Among regular bettors, same game parlay betting is often one of the most popular options across the NFL season.

Parlay bets let players add multiple individual bets together, increasing the overall odds. The more selections added, the higher the odds. However, the risk also increases significantly, with each pick needing to win.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

As an example, in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs and 49ers will face off. You can choose either game props, or player props. Game props are related to specific events such as who is leading at halftime, or over/under points.

Player props meanwhile let you place bets on the individual performances of specific players – which is extremely popular.

For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

  • Under 37.5 Points
  • Brock Purdy Under 249.5 Passing Yards
  • Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Connecticut

As discussed earlier, player props are especially popular with regular NFL viewers.

Those with a knowledge of recent stats and trends and often predict what numbers a player may put up in a game.

Sportsbooks can set an over/under target to hit, or let you select your own totals at different odds. Below are some examples of major player props that you can expect to see on BetOnline.

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Connecticut

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem can only be done via offshore sportsbooks.

The Super Bowl features so much pageantry and entertainment that our sportsbooks also offer plenty of markets for off-field activities.

You can bet on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem by selecting if the singer will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ the specified time set by the sportsbooks.

The anthem will be sung this year by Reba McEntire, known by many as the ‘Queen of Country’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
