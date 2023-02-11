NFL

How to Bet On The Super Bowl in California – Sports Betting Offers For CA Residents

Lee Astley
6 min read
Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites in California

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In California

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
California Sports Betting Latest Update

Sports betting laws have not been passed in California but that doesn’t mean that residents need to miss out on Super Bowl betting. The brands on this page will accept all players from California without any issues. As they are located offshore they are subject to different rules and it is akin to going to Las Vegas on a holiday and gambling there. There are no taxes to pay and we have checked the brands for trust and security and they can be recommended.

How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet In California

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

  1. Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer
  3. Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetOnline Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

One bookie who you should take advantage of for Super Bowl free bets is BetOnline. New users will be given a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000. You can claim this offer as a new customer today to get your Super Bowl free bets in California.

GTBets Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

California bettors can sign up to GTBets and get $750 in free bets which can be used on their slick sportsbook and Super Bowl betting. Once signed up, deposit $500 and you will be rewarded with $500 in free bets. Deposit $500 on your second deposit and you will get a further $250 in free bets to boost your Super Bowl bank balance.

BetUS Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re wondering how to bet on the Super Bowl in California and claim the most NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $2500 in free bets. The bets are split up to $2000 for sports and another $500 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.

MyBookie Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

If you’re looking to maximize your NFL free bets for the Super Bowl, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

Bovada Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Super Bowl Odds

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2023 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in California. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks in California. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in California.

  • Philadelphia Eagles -2 @ -110
  • Kansas City Chiefs +2 @ -110

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline.

  • Philadelphia Eagles @ -135
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ +115

Super Bowl MVP Odds

NFL quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP over the years and Jalen Hurts is the favorite to carry on that trend at this year’s event as +115 favorite. However, the Eagles man will have Patrick Mahomes breathing down his neck for the award at next best +135.Before you place your bet, check out the Super Bowl MVP odds for both quarterbacks from BetOnline.

  • Jalen Hurts @ +115
  • Patrick Mahomes @ +135

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

In the Super Bowl, tails has a slight edge over heads in terms of the coin toss results. In 55 Super Bowls, the Super Bowl coin toss has landed on tails 29 times compared to just 27 on heads. Below, you’ll find Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetOnline, which offers less juice than most California sportsbooks.

  • Heads @ -101
  • Tails @ -101

Super Bowl National Anthem Time Odds

Country singer Chris Stapleton will be singing the Super Bowl national anthem in 2023. At just 125 seconds, this year’s Super Bowl national anthem over under bet is set quite low. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline.

NFL Related Content

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
