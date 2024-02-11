Bet on the Super Bowl by joining one of our California sports betting sites below, who allow legal betting in ANY US State.



Using our sportsbooks is the best way to place a bet on all the Super Bowl betting markets you can think off and you can do so from California, with many perks.

These benefits include no tax on winnings, anonymous transactions with NO KYC checks, 18+ joining age, the popular Super Bowl prop bets and up to $6,500 in NFL free bets.

See below our list of the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting.

BetOnline have been our leading pick for NFL betting this season, and you'd be hard pushed to find a site with more options for the Super Bowl than theirs.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In California

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is available to all new customers, no matter where you live in the US – including California.

1. Create a BetOnline Account

As long as you have a valid email, a password you can remember easily and you’re over 18, you can sign-up to BetOnline.

Clicking the link above will send you to their account set-up page. As mentioned, they operate offshore meaning California sports betting is made possible.

2. Deposit

BetOnline’s welcome bonus works as a 50% match on however much you choose to deposit first. For example, the maximum a new customer can deposit for the offer is $2,000, which would return $1,000 in bonuses.

NOTE: Minimum requirement is $55

3. Wager on the Super Bowl in California

When you claimed your welcome offer and are ready to place your bets, just follow these three steps:

Find the NFL button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it

Type in how much you want to wager, and hit ‘place bet’

Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline right now.

California Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

California sports betting legislation is still yet to be passed. There have been two bills which have been voted down, including Prop 27 which would have allowed sports betting at tribal casinos.

CA residents can still bet on the Super Bowl by using our sports betting sites. They offer a safe platform to place your bets with most being established for 15+ years and signing up millions of players.

Sports betting in California is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In California Casinos?

California residents cannot bet on the Super Bowl in casinos. There are 69 licenced tribal casinos in the state, but you can only play casino games in them aftre Prop 27 was turned down.

You can bet on the Super Bowl by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 100s of markets.

You can also bet with them from anywhere in the state, including your own home or on the move which is more convenient than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On California Sports Betting Apps?

There are no betting apps in California that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has still not been passed by the California government, but you can still legally bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks.

The betting sites on our page have mobile betting. This means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in California and do not have to do the extra step of downloading an app.

They have 100s of markets for the Super Bowl, including prop bets like the coin toss and national anthem which a lot of other betting sites will not allow you to bet on.

Super Bowl Player Props Allowed In California

The NFL in the modern era is saturated with stats, figures and percentages.

These can help inform player prop bets, which allow players to wager on whether a player will achieve a certain milestone in a game.

Most US sports betting sites will list an over/under total for a given market, which you then wager on depending on which side you agree with.

One example on BetOnline asks whether Patrick Mahomes will throw ‘over’ or ‘under’ 7.5 yards on his first touchdown pass. If you think over at odds of -150, or under at odds of +110, you can either side with a cautious bet, or take the value.

There are hundreds of added player props to be found, but these are typically the most popular ones:

Player touchdowns

Quarterback passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

Super Bowl Same Game Parlays Available In California

Using the player props as explained above, or game props which relate to certain wider events in the game such as who will lead at halftime, you can build a higher odds bet.

Same game parlay betting allow you to put together multiple bets in one selection, meaning you stand to win more should it prove successful. Bear in mind that all the selections need to come in for the parlay to win – greater the risk, greater the reward.

Our expert writers have already put together a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay if you after some inspiration, but below we have also shown an example of one.

Under 47.5 Points

Brock Purdy Over 245.5 Passing Yards

Chiefs to Lead After First Quarter

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Offered In California

If you have been a regular watcher of the Super Bowl down the years, you likely would have seen the winning coach drenched in Gatorade.

You can bet on what flavor/color the Gatorade will be at this year’s Super Bowl with BetOnline, which is just one of the many obscure props available.

For reference blue Gatorade has been the colour of choice in three of the past five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Offered In California

The Super Bowl coin toss determines which team will get proceedings underway, and you can bet whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In California

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is one of the exclusive markets we mentioned earlier.

Not only can you bet on the duration of the anthem, and how long this year’s singer Reba McEntire will take to complete it, but other options include who will be shown on TV first out of the quarterbacks – and many more.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Betting Pick For Super Bowl LVIII

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs be able to defend their Super Bowl title, or will Brock Purdy and the 49ers snatch it from them and reign victorious on Sunday in Las Vegas?

Ahead of the action, we’ve taken a look at some of the best odds for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with BetOnline. Under 4.5 receptions at -150 is our pick for the game, a feat he has achieved in both playoff games in this postseason against the Packers and Lions.

A $100 bet using some of your free bets on the selection would earn you $163 in returns if successful, a handy $63 in profits.

How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In California

The Super Bowl MVP market is always an interesting and popular one among football fans, and bettors from the California area can wager on this using the offshore sportsbooks listed above.

This award is given to the Most Valuable Player, typically on the winning team, and is decided by a panel of judges, as well as a public vote.

Patrick Mahomes received the award last year after the Chiefs overcame the Eagles, and he is favored to do so again this year at +140, which would see him become just the third player in history to win the award three or more times.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

How To Watch The Super Bowl In California

You can catch all of the Super Bowl build-up and action over on CBS, with coverage of the main event starting at 6.30pm EST on Sunday, February 11.

CBS will also have plenty to keep you entertained throughout the day in the leadup to the match with their Super Bowl Gameday show from 3pm, followed by the official pre-match show at 5pm.

The game will also be streamed on Paramount+, which can be accessed via your electronic devices on the likes of Fite TV, Apple TV and Google TV.