How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California – California Sports Betting

Using carefully researched NFL betting sites, this guide will show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in California on February 11, 2024.



California sports betting remains under debate, with the state one of the few across the US where players are unable to bet online, or in-person.

With that in mind, this guide was put together specifically with those in California in mind. Using offshore sportsbooks – which have long been a safe and secure alternative for people in states such as California – we walk through all the Super Bowl betting markets you can wager on from any US state.

This even includes exclusive prop bets you are unable to find on mainstream brands, as well as improved odds on the same markets you would find on traditional sites.

BetOnline have been our leading pick for NFL betting this season, and you’d be hard pushed to find a site with more options for the Super Bowl than theirs. With $1,000 worth of bonuses available for new players, see below as we explain how it works.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In California

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is available to all new customers, no matter where you live in the US.

1. Create a BetOnline Account

As long as you have a valid email, a password you can remember easily and you’re over 18, you can sign-up to BetOnline.

Clicking the link above will send you to their account set-up page. As mentioned, they operate offshore meaning California sports betting is made possible.

2. Deposit

BetOnline’s welcome bonus works as a 50% match on however much you choose to deposit first. For example, the maximum a new customer can deposit for the offer is $2,000, which would return $1,000 in bonuses.

NOTE: Minimum requirement is $55

3. Wager on the Super Bowl in California

When you claimed your welcome offer and are ready to place your bets, just follow these three steps:

Find the NFL button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it

Type in how much you want to wager, and hit ‘place bet’

Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline right now.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in California

The NFL in the modern era is saturated with stats, figures and percentages.

These can help inform player prop bets, which allow players to wager on whether a player will achieve a certain milestone in a game.

Most US sports betting sites will list an over/under total for a given market, which you then wager on depending on which side you agree with.

One example on BetOnline asks whether Patrick Mahomes will throw ‘over’ or ‘under’ 7.5 yards on his first touchdown pass. If you think over at odds of -150, or under at odds of +110, you can either side with a cautious bet, or take the value.

There are hundreds of added player props to be found, but these are typically the most popular ones:

Player touchdowns

Quarterback passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

How to Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in California

Using the player props as explained above, or game props which relate to certain wider events in the game such as who will lead at halftime, you can build a higher odds bet.

Same game parlay betting allow you to put together multiple bets in one selection, meaning you stand to win more should it prove successful. Bear in mind that all the selections need to come in for the parlay to win – greater the risk, greater the reward.

Our expert writers have already put together a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay if you after some inspiration, but below we have also shown an example of one.

Under 47.5 Points

Brock Purdy Over 245.5 Passing Yards

Chiefs to Lead After First Quarter

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color in California

If you have been a regular watcher of the Super Bowl down the years, you likely would have seen the winning coach drenched in Gatorade.

You can bet on what flavor/color the Gatorade will be at this year’s Super Bowl with BetOnline, which is just one of the many obscure props available.

For reference blue Gatorade has been the colour of choice in three of the past five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in California

The Super Bowl coin toss determines which team will get proceedings underway, and you can bet whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in California

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is one of the exclusive markets we mentioned earlier.

Not only can you bet on the duration of the anthem, and how long this year’s singer Reba McEntire will take to complete it, but other options include who will be shown on TV first out of the quarterbacks – and many more.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105