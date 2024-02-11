How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas – AR Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl in Arkansas safely and legally with the trusted US sportsbooks in this article.



If you live in Arkansas you can place bets on the Super Bowl with one of the established US sportsbooks below who allow bets in legally with many benefits.

These include no max payouts, anonymous transactions with NO ID checks on joining and the popular Super Bowl prop bets that other betting sites will not have.

We list the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting below.

Top 6 Arkansas Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Top recommendation for offshore betting Bovada – Popular US markets with hundreds of Super Bowl lines BetWhale – Huge $1,250 betting offer available Everygame – Over 20 years worth of experience online BetUS – Same game parlay experts MyBookie – $1,000 bonus available to new customers for Super Bowl LVIII

Best Arkansas Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

NFL betting has never been easier with BetOnline. With over 20 years of offering the best markets and bonuses for US sports, they are our top pick for Super Bowl LVIII.

As mentioned below, new customers signing up to BetOnline for Super Bowl betting will be able to claim $1000 in free bets which will be sure to enhance your experience for this year’s big game in Vegas.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Arkansas

Three simple steps are all it takes to begin betting on the Super Bowl in Arkansas – here’s how.

1. Join BetOnline

Clicking the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few details is required. It is worth noting that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

As mentioned, anyone in Arkansas or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is still waiting to be passed.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is available to all new customers, as long as you meet certain requirements.

The minimum amount for a first deposit is $55 in order to become eligible for the offer, and the 50% deposit match works all the way up to the maximum of $2,000. So, even depositing $60 would get you $30 in sportsbook bonuses.

Taking the max deposit as an example, 50% of $2,000 is $1,000, which is how much you would receive in Super Bowl free bets and bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your account and claimed welcome offer – you are set to place your bets, just follow these steps.

Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it

Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’

Below we show you some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be located on BetOnline right now.

Arkansas Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Arkansas sports betting is legal but state residents can still sign-up with the best offshore sportsbooks that have many positives.

These online sites offer a safe and legal platform to bet on with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 25 years.

Sports betting in Arkansas is available to all 18+ residents who have an email address and can deposit and withdraw using fiat currency or crypto. On sign-up there are also NO ID or KYC checks.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas Casinos?

Arkansas residents can also bet on the Super Bowl in casinos in the state – including the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and Saracen Casino Resort.

That said, with the Arkansas sportsbooks on this page users can bet from their own home, which is much easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Arkansas Sports Betting Apps?

Betting apps are also legal in Arkansas and have all the Super Bowl markets you’ll want ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs clash on Sunday.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting too, while means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Arkansas and don’t have to download an app.

There are 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including the popular prop bets like the National Anthem and coin toss which a lot of the traditional US sportsbooks won’t feature.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets Available In Arkansas

Two of this season’s best teams go face-to-face which should make player prop betting an exciting prospect for this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will throw a certain amount of passing touchdowns, or Christian McCaffrey will be on hand to dominate and register plenty of rushing yards, player props allow you to bet on an individual’s performance.

The best US sportsbooks will give you the choice of wagering on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a particular market – e.g. Mahomes over 250 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a certain amount of interceptions, sacks etc – these offer more value if you are confident they can play a good game.

The Super Bowl being the Super Bowl means BetOnline have their most amount of player props yet, but these are just a handful of the popular options:

Player TDs

Quarterback passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Interceptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

Same Game Parlay Betting Available In Arkansas

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for regular NFL punters. Game props – such as total points scored, or moneyline winner can be combined with the player props mentioned above.

This means you can build one, bigger bet made up of individual selections. This, of course, means higher odds, leading to more potential winnings.

A top example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay written by one the SportsLens writers can be found by following the link.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Bets Available In Arkansas

Super Bowl Gatorade – what is it?

The winning coach is usually drenched in Gatorade – the energy drink of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can wager on what color the Gatorade will be, with purple (grape flavor) the favorite this year – so see the odds below.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Gatorade

The Super Bowl coin toss takes place just before the game gets underway, and you can bet whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whoever wins gets to choose who kicks-off proceedings.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Arkansas

The Super Bowl national anthem is a tradition that happens every year before the game starts.

Country singer Reba McEntire has been named as this year’s performer, and you can bet on how long you think the song will last.

There are also some other markets to take advantage of on BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl LVIII Best Bet

With so much at stake in this year’s Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to go back-to-back in a repeat of last season’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes produced an almighty display then, and we are backing him to do the same again here.

Our Super Bowl LVIII best bet is Patrick Mahomes is at least 3 passing touchdowns @ +159 with BetOnline. This means if you staked $100 on the selection, you would get back $259, with a profit of $159.

Super Bowl MVP Betting In Arkansas

Super Bowl MVP betting is one of the most popular bets ahead of the biggest game of the year.

This is usually awarded to the star man on the winning team with journalists and fans combining to vote for the winner.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned MVP last year after a scintillating performance against the Eagles, and he is the favorite to win it again this time around.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000

Super Bowl LVIII – How To Watch It In Arkansas

Are you looking to watch the big game on Sunday in Arkansas? The main place to watch the event in Vegas unfold is via CBS.

Coverage of Super Bowl LVIII will begin at around 6:30pm EST on Sunday. You can also watch the action on Parmount+ on smartphones, Apple TV, Google TV and many more devices.