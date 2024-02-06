How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas – Arkansas Sports Betting

Ahead of the big game, we show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in Arkansas as gambling is still slightly restricted in the state. Certain laws only allow wagering at casinos or in person, with online activity still banned. However, with our offshore sportsbooks, you can bet anywhere in the state whilst on the go.

All of the recommended sites on this page are offshore sportsbooks, meaning even those in restricted states can bet safely on the Super Bowl with no issues. New customers can also claim an array of bonuses and betting offers in the meantime – there’s up to $6,500 on this page alone.

Currently, Arkansas sports betting can be a chore for those wanting to wager freely with no fuss, but we have a solution to that. By using the sportsbooks on this page, you can bet on the Super Bowl in Arkansas anywhere in the state without having to go to a casino that could be miles away.

Just follow the steps below to see just how easy it is.

Top 6 Arkansas Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Top recommendation for offshore betting Bovada – Popular US markets with hundreds of Super Bowl lines BetWhale – Huge $1,250 betting offer available Everygame – Over 20 years worth of experience online BetUS – Same game parlay experts MyBookie – $1,000 bonus available to new customers for Super Bowl LVIII

Best Arkansas Betting Site For Super Bowl LVIII: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

NFL betting has never been easier with BetOnline. With over 20 years of offering the best markets and bonuses for US sports, they are our top pick for Super Bowl LVIII.

As mentioned below, new customers signing up to BetOnline for Super Bowl betting will be able to claim $1000 in free bets which will be sure to enhance your experience for this year’s big game in Vegas.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Arkansas

Three simple steps are all it takes to begin betting on the Super Bowl in Arkansas – here’s how.

1. Join BetOnline

Having the headache of travelling a long time just to place a bet in person on the NFL can be eliminated by using our recommended sportsbooks, such as BetOnline.

So, even though Arkansas sports betting can be difficult at times, you can sign up to any sportsbook on this page and have no issues ever again. Betting from the comfort of your own house has never been easier.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is available to all new customers, as long as you meet certain requirements.

The minimum amount for a first deposit is $55 in order to become eligible for the offer, and the 50% deposit match works all the way up to the maximum of $2,000. So, even depositing $60 would get you $30 in sportsbook bonuses.

Taking the max deposit as an example, 50% of $2,000 is $1,000, which is how much you would receive in Super Bowl free bets and bonuses.

3. Place Your Super Bowl Bets in Arkansas

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Arkansas from virtually anywhere, whether that is in the comfort of your own home, at a bar or even at the gym, BetOnline sports betting app has you covered at all times.

Once you have located the NFL part of BetOnline, just find your bet and add it to your betslip, then decide your stake. Then any possible winnings will be displayed.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Arkansas

Two of this season’s best teams go face-to-face which should make player prop betting an exciting prospect for this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will throw a certain amount of passing touchdowns, or Christian McCaffrey will be on hand to dominate and register plenty of rushing yards, player props allow you to bet on an individual’s performance.

The best US sportsbooks will give you the choice of wagering on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a particular market – e.g. Mahomes over 250 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a certain amount of interceptions, sacks etc – these offer more value if you are confident they can play a good game.

The Super Bowl being the Super Bowl means BetOnline have their most amount of player props yet, but these are just a handful of the popular options:

Player TDs

Quarterback passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Interceptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

How to Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Arkansas

Same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for regular NFL punters. Game props – such as total points scored, or moneyline winner can be combined with the player props mentioned above.

This means you can build one, bigger bet made up of individual selections. This, of course, means higher odds, leading to more potential winnings.

A top example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay written by one the SportsLens writers can be found by following the link.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color in Arkansas

Super Bowl Gatorade – what is it?

The winning coach is usually drenched in Gatorade – the energy drink of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can wager on what color the Gatorade will be, with purple (grape flavor) the favorite this year – so see the odds below.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in Arkansas

The Super Bowl coin toss takes place just before the game gets underway, and you can bet whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whoever wins gets to choose who kicks-off proceedings.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in Arkansas

The Super Bowl national anthem is a tradition that happens every year before the game starts.

Country singer Reba McEntire has been named as this year’s performer, and you can bet on how long you think the song will last.

There are also some other markets to take advantage of on BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105