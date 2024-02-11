American Football

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Arizona – AZ Sports Betting

Place a bet on the Super Bowl in Arizona legally and safely with the established US sportsbooks below.

If you live in Arizona then you can bet on the NFL season finale with one of our trusted US sportsbooks, who accept bets in ANY US State legally with a stack of benefits, including $6,500 in NFL free bets.

See our list of the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting below.

Top 6 Arizona Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
  2. Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL
  3. BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses
  4. Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities
  5. BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards
  6. MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Arizona Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline Super Bowl LVIII Welcome Bonus

Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use thee bonuses in detail further down the page.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Arizona

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Arizona today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few details is required. It is worth noting that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

As mentioned, anyone in Arizona or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is still waiting to be passed.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the maximum set at $2,000.

It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your account and claimed the welcome offer – you are set to place your bets, just follow these steps.

  • Find the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
  • Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it
  • Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’

Below we show you some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be located on BetOnline right now.

Arizona Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Arizona sports betting is fully legal but residents can still sign-up with the best US sportsbooks on this page that have many benefits.

These online sites offer a safe and legal platform to bet on with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Arizona is available to all 18+ residents who have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. There are also NO ID or KYC checks when joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Arizona Casinos?

Arizona residents can also bet on the Super Bowl in casinos.

However, with the Arizona sports betting sites on this page users can bet from their own home, which is easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Arizona Sports Betting Apps?

Betting apps are also legal in Arizona and have all the Super Bowl markets you need.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting too, while means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Arizona and don’t have to download an app.

There are 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including the favored prop bets like the National Anthem and coin toss which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks won’t have.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In Arizona

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for keen bettors.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the 49ers and the Chiefs do battle in Las Vegas. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

  • Over 47.5 Points
  • Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards
  • Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Bet on Same Game Parlays Now

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets Available In Arizona

As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels
Bet on Super Bowl Player Props Now

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Arizona

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.

The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Bet On Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Now
