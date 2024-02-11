How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Arizona – AZ Sports Betting

Place a bet on the Super Bowl in Arizona legally and safely with the established US sportsbooks below.

Arizona Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Arizona sports betting is fully legal.

These online sites offer a safe and legal platform to bet on with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Arizona is available to all 18+ residents who have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. There are also NO ID or KYC checks when joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Arizona Casinos?

Arizona residents can also bet on the Super Bowl in casinos.

However, with the Arizona sports betting sites on this page users can bet from their own home, which is easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Arizona Sports Betting Apps?

Betting apps are also legal in Arizona and have all the Super Bowl markets you need.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting too, while means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Arizona and don’t have to download an app.

There are 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including the favored prop bets like the National Anthem and coin toss which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks won’t have.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In Arizona

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for keen bettors.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the 49ers and the Chiefs do battle in Las Vegas. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards

Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets Available In Arizona



As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Arizona

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks.

The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In Arizona Another Super Bowl prop bet relates to the age-old tradition of dousing the winning coach in Gatorade. A tradition born out of post-Super Bowl winning hysteria in 1984, it has been a regular feature ever since. In terms of betting on it, you are wagering on what color the 'Gatorade Shower' will be. For example, blue Gatorade has been used in three of the past five Super Bowls. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Available In Arizona The pre-game Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that experiences a large volume of wagers. First and foremost, you can bet on whether it will land on 'heads' or 'tails'. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Super Bowl LVIII Head-To-Head Statistics Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner and with the 49ers taking on the Chiefs in the season finale, there is no better time than now to take a look at their head to head record. San Francisco and Kansas City have met just 15 times in their history, including once in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs only just lead the head to head series, as the current Super Bowl champions have a narrow 8-7 lead over the 49ers. The sides first met in 1971, with the Chiefs coming out 26-17 winners in San Francisco, while their last meeting was in 2022 – which resulted in another Chiefs win on the road at the Levi's Stadium 44-23. The two of course met at Super Bowl LIV in 2020, with Patrick Mahomes winning his first Super Bowl in Florida. The clear bragging rights in the series at the moment is definitely the Chiefs – having won the last three head-to-heads vs the 49ers. The Chiefs are also aiming to become just the ninth team to win consecutive Super Bowls and be the first to do it since the Patriots in 2004/2005. Chiefs Have Never Lost At The Allegiant Stadium The Chiefs have a perfect record at the Allegiant Stadium, which could be to do with the supposed Kansas City Chiefs flag buried under the venue before it was built. The Super Bowl holders have played the Raiders at the new Allegiant Stadium four times between 2020 and 2023 and are yet to taste defeat. 2023: Chiefs win, 31-17

2023: Chiefs win 31-13

2021: Chiefs win, 41-14

2020: Chiefs win, 35-31

49ers Could Join Steelers and Patriots On Six Super Bowl Victories The Chiefs have three Super Bowls to their name and with two of those coming in the last three years – Patrick Mahomes is looking for an elusive hat-trick. Kansas still trails behind the 49ers when it comes to Super Bowl wins though, with the Niners winning five to date. Their first came in Super Bowl XVI in 1982, with their most recent in 1995 at Super Bowl XXIX. If the 49ers can win another Super Bowl this season, they will join the Steelers and Patriots at the top of the winners' list with six.

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Arizona Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII gets underway at 6:30pm on February 11 and can be watched on CBS as well as many other Viacom cable networks. The 49ers vs Chiefs match will also be shown LIVE on Nickelodeon. To watch the Super Bowl without cable, you'll need a subscription to Paramount+, which is also conveniently available via smartphones, or FireTV, AppleTV, Google TV, Roku and even XBox. Subscriptions to Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV will also help you view the Super Bowl