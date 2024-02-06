How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Arizona – Arizona Sports Betting

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII we have put together an Arizona betting guide showing you how to wager on the NFL season finale with our selected Arizona sports betting sites.
Arizona online sports betting is now live, with the state legalising both online and in person wagering in 2021. With more choices available to bettors, Arizona fans can now place wagers on the Super Bowl or any sport with our best offshore sportsbooks.
If you reside in Arizona or indeed any US state then you can bet on the NFL season finale, as the sites featured in this article are offshore sportsbooks which allows even restricted states to bet on the Super Bowl today.
There are also many welcome offers available for all offshore sportsbooks. We will also show some of our favorite Super Bowl betting markets they offer, including exclusive prop bets that other betting sites will not allow you to wager on.
List Of The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
- Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL
- BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses
- Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities
- BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards
- MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus
Best Arizona Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use thee bonuses in detail further down the page.
How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Arizona
Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Arizona today.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Clicking the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few details is required. It is worth noting that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.
As mentioned, anyone in Arizona or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.
2. Deposit As A New Customer
The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the maximum set at $2,000.
It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.
3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl
The only thing left to do is find a bet and with the season finale coming up there is no better time to sign up. In the context of Super Bowl betting markets, these can be found by selecting the NFL button on the main menu.
Simply click on a market you wish to bet on to load it onto your bet slip, input your wager amount and place it.
Below we run through, what in recent years, have been some of the more popular betting options for the NFL Super Bowl.
How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Arizona
Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for keen bettors.
Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.
For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the 49ers and the Chiefs do battle in Las Vegas. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Over 47.5 Points
- Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards
- Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer
How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Arizona
As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bet on market amongst regular NFL watchers.
Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.
Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Arizona
Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.
The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.
You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.
This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105